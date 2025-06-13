Celebrate Pride Month at these locations across Bangkok

In celebration of Pride Month, Life has compiled art and commercial spaces that are rolling out festive events to ride the wave of this month's buoyant spirit.

Rainbow Wheel Of Love at River City Bangkok. photo courtesy of River City Bangkok

River City Bangkok

River City Bangkok has launched a campaign titled #LoveWinsAtRCB to mark Pride Month. At the main entrance is an interactive installation titled Rainbow Wheel Of Love, that invites visitors to spin, reflect and receive uplifting messages to celebrate love in all its forms. Snap a photo and share it with the hashtag #LoveWinsAtRCB from now until June 30.

River City Bangkok is open daily from 10am to 8pm.

Rainbow stairs at Moca Bangkok. photo courtesy of Moca Bangkok

Moca Bangkok

Moca Bangkok presents its iconic stairs in vibrant rainbow colour in support of Pride Month. Cascading in a stark contrast to black escalators, they are an invitation to celebrate love, diversity and joy. It is currently on view until July 13. After that, it vanishes -- like a rainbow after rain.

Moca Bangkok is open from 10am to 6pm every day except Mondays.

Cerebrum with Sun-Kissed Vows at King Power Mahanakhon. photo courtesy of King Power Mahanakhon

King Power Mahanakhon

An installation titled Sun-Kissed Vows by Cerebrum or Mathus Kaewdam, a renowned Thai visual artist, retells the ancient myth of Hyacinthus and Apollo. In the original story, the beautiful lad throws discus in a contest with Apollo. Unfortunately, the god's swift cast strikes the youth in the forehead and his blood gushes forth. There blooms a flower that bears his name forever. In this installation, however, Cerebrum twists its tragic end into eternal love between them. It is currently on view until June 30.

King Power Mahanakhon is open daily from 10am to 12am.

'Colour World Playground' at Samyan Mitrtown. photo courtesy of Pathumwan District Office

Samyan Mitrtown

Samyan Mitrtown has partnered with the Property Management of Chulalongkorn University, the Faculty of Fine and Applied Arts and TOA Paint, to create a pedestrian crossing titled "Pride Crosswalk 2025", at Soi Chula 42. The public are invited to try their artistic hands to inspire and embrace diversity.

Meanwhile, Samyan Mitrtown Pride Month 2025 has unveiled a new landmark, titled "Colour World Playground", in front of the shopping mall. Inspired by Pride Month, the playground of over 5m in height comprises 12 inflated stripes, each of which represents a unique identity. It is already up and running until June 22.