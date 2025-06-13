Your horoscope for June 13-19

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) You'll tick most items off your to-do list. An opportunity to work on fresh projects and collaborations that will illuminate you on the inner workings of your industry and reveal cutting-edge trends is on the cards. Take advantage of this to cultivate your expertise and expand connections.

(₿) Your financial instinct is on point. You're taking charge of money matters. You can handle both earnings and expenses with ease. Scammers don't stand a chance; you'll spot their tricks a mile away. Don't expect overnight results for your financial goals, but stay committed.

(♥) Faithful couples may have playful disagreements and friendly competitions. Your partner may act as a compass when you're lost. If you're two-timing, you may get exposed and pressured to choose one and let the other go immediately.

(⚤) You meet several admirers who make you wonder whether you have your orientation figured out. Listen to your heart and don't judge yourself for liking someone who lives outside the binary. You may discover a new side to yourself.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Colleagues and superiors will be all ears when you share ideas and project roadmaps. Collaboration with colleagues feels effortless and actually enjoyable. Group projects progress smoothly and seem poised for success. Expect your connections to multiply, leading to unexpected opportunities.

(₿) Your investments start yielding real returns. Navigating financial deals might get complicated, but a win-win result is definitely on the cards. You'll manage your money just fine, even if you go for some impulse buys. Thinking long-term with your money might be simpler than you think.

(♥) Your relationship might hit a few bumps due to confusion, a touch of envy or a disagreement about money. But don't worry too much — these aren't the final straws, just normal couple stuff. There's still plenty of room for open communication and finding common ground.

(⚤) Your genuine sparkle could attract both available singles and those who are already taken. Pay attention to the messages you're sending to prevent unintentional drama, unless you want a real-life soap opera. With great charm comes great responsibility.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Your confidence and innovative thinking peak. Even when faced with challenges and uncertainty, you'll find yourself calmly piecing things together and tackling obstacles unwaveringly. If you're job hunting, an opportunity to work in a new city or abroad may pop up.

(₿) You'll be more in control of your money. You'll be more disciplined in your spending and saving habits. The best part is that you are likely to reach your financial goals while enjoying life and treating yourself to nice things. A profitable opportunity might come from a friend living far away.

(♥) Couples tend to find common ground when they disagree. They treat each other with the same respect, whether at home or in public. You and your partner are in sync and have each other's backs through thick and thin. Expect some quality downtime and Insta-worthy moments.

(⚤) A romantic spark with someone from work or a work-related social event may happen. However, you two are likely to keep quiet about it to avoid gossip. Also, someone might slide into your DMs with big flirty energy.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Teamwork and projects may encounter unexpected hurdles. Careful attention to finances and resources is necessary, and plans might require adjustments. Make sure to back up and protect your important files in case of theft, hacks or cyber threats. You may feel the pressure of higher expectations from superiors or clients.

(₿) Be ready for surprise bills that may derail your financial goals. Stay cautious with super-tempting online shopping deals. Reassess your spending priorities and cut back where you can to focus on what truly matters. Your network of friends may bring you a freelance opportunity.

(♥) Despite your hectic schedules pulling you in different directions, your relationship continues to flourish. You both are each other’s go-to person—lifting each other up, cheering each other on and sharing the emotional load like a true dream team. Your sexy time might be infrequent but intense and explosive.

(⚤) A foreigner or someone outside your radar might make your heart skip a beat. But towering walls of difference could mean a slow start between you two. Take time to understand if you're both willing to build bridges across differences.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) You'll level up your AI savviness and quickly master any new tools that come your way. You often finish tasks before the deadlines. A colleague may ask you to show them the ropes or help them with small tasks. You elevate your standing and credibility in the workplace. You may get the spotlight you truly deserve.

(₿) A refund, insurance payout or money you've been patiently waiting for will land in your account. An old income source, an unexpected inheritance or a brand new money-making opportunity might pop up. Things are looking up for you, financially.

(♥) Your love life's about to get a major upgrade in the communication department. You'll feel comfortable opening up about what you truly feel and want, and your partner will actually get it. Your partner may act as a compass when you're lost.

(⚤) You might experience a surprising romantic spark with a single parent or someone from a totally different world. This connection could come with its fair share of challenges, so think things through, but don't let them scare you off. Love involves taking take leap, right?

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Some last-minute crises or urgent tasks might pile onto your already full plate. But you've got this — tap into your reserves of energy, level-headedness and resilience to navigate the chaos. Power through and you'll likely find a well-deserved win on the other side. Trust the process, and watch your efforts bear fruit.

(₿) Negotiating your pay/rate might be nerve-wracking, but you've got the leverage to get the compensation you deserve. Steer clear of risky bets and the lure of high-stakes ventures. Step away from the endless screen scrolling. Scroll less and put more coins in your rainy day jar.

(♥) Faithful couples may experience mix-ups or jealousy with their partner, but these are temporary. Things will smooth out over time, and you two will be sweet with each other again. If you're in a love triangle, you may need to lawyer up.

(⚤) Before diving headfirst into a new romance, take a second and trust your gut feeling. Not everyone's intentions are pure — watch out for players, scammers or those looking for a fling. Protect your heart, you deserve the real thing.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Expect smoother communication with colleagues, which can unlock amazing progress on key projects. Your creativity and productivity surge, empowering you to crush deadlines effortlessly, no matter where you work from. Hope and inspiration help you connect the dots and discover exciting new possibilities in your career or business.

(₿) Short on cash? Don't despair, your financial turnaround is on the horizon. Put the brakes on entertainment spending. The urge to splurge is real, but think of your financial future first. Stay alert for pickpockets and travel scams while abroad.

(♥) Your relationship blossoms. You'll find more meaningful moments together and explore new things as a team. This fresh energy makes your connection feel more special and fulfilling. Stay vanilla between the sheets to avoid injuries, if you catch our drift.

(⚤) Your heart may open itself to new romantic possibilities. A new hobby or social circle could introduce you to someone who might spark that butterfly sensation. A familiar face from a faded fling may fire up your DMs. Block or leave them on read.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Your colleagues and higher-ups have your back, making it much easier to push your current projects forward and achieve significant progress. Pitching ideas will be a breeze, like telling engaging stories to a crowd eager to eat them up. Your content, ad or campaign may go viral.

(₿) Negotiating your pay/rate will go your way. Prepare for a treasure trove of possibilities. You call all the shots when it comes to your finances. Debt reduction is on the cards. Your BS detector is on high alert and scammers don't stand a chance.

(♥) Love is in the air and between the sheets. You and your partner are on the same wavelength. Your connection deepens, hearts align and suddenly everything feels exciting again. Expect laughter, late-night chats and rom-com moments.

(⚤) A romantic spark with someone from work or a work-related social event is on the cards but you two decide to see each other in secret to prevent gossip. If you're seeing someone, they want to be exclusive.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Stay cool and level-headed despite office drama, blatant backstabbing and urgent deadlines. Take your time and avoid rash decisions. Keep your luggage ready — a last-minute work trip could pop up. Creative entrepreneurs, protect your ideas — someone in your circle might be plotting to steal them.

(₿) You attend more social events and make new friends and future opportunities. You may discover a forgotten stash of cash or a long-lost valuable. Shopping temptations will be all around you. Resist them and stick to your budget.

(♥) Family drama (yours or your partner's) may throw a wrench into your relationship. But you two will face them head-on as a team. This becomes an opportunity to learn even more about each other and build a stronger bond. Your bedroom might see fewer "fireworks" this week, but it's quality over quantity, baby.

(⚤) You're crossing paths with new people both IRL and online, yet none impresses you that much. Deep down, you might still cherish your freedom and aren't quite ready to trade your independence for commitment just yet. If you are dating someone, the initial attraction might cool down fast and you're tempted to ghost them.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) You'll discover AI tools that can streamline your workflow. The stars are aligned to level up your skills. Expect to be called upon to handle complex issues and clean up messes. Higher-ups trust your keen judgement, composure and impressive crisis management skills — this could lead to a special incentive or reward.

(₿) You might see some extra money from a side gig, some well-deserved overtime or even a small windfall. A few surprise expenses might pop up, demanding fast attention and action. But don't worry — you can adapt quickly and maintain financial equilibrium.

(♥) Both your and your partner's stubborn sides might stir up some tension, but don't let it shut down the conversation. Even in the occasional clashes, finding common ground and reconnecting is totally possible. You two might kickstart a healthier lifestyle. Sexy time becomes less frequent but more meaningful.

(⚤) Love is coming, even if you aren't looking for it. You might bump into someone who instantly clicks with you at a familiar spot. This chance encounter might bloom into something beautiful, painting your days with new colours.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) You'll find it easier to stay centred and level-headed, allowing you to tackle hurdles with clarity and confidence. Your communication skills will be on point, making collaboration with colleagues effortless and boosting overall productivity. You'll be crushing deadlines and all tasks will be tackled with no procrastination.

(₿) You can easily cover necessary bills. A fortune you receive may come with hidden costs later. Keep your guard up when facing loan requests or investment opportunities — some people may try to take advantage of you.

(♥) Someone in your family or close circle may cause distrust in your relationship. Be extra patient with your partner as they can be very defensive and assertive when they feel attacked. They may become a different person when angry.

(⚤) You may meet someone interesting but communication with them won't be smooth. You may have the wrong first impression about them but the more you know them, the more red flags you spot. If you're already seeing someone, their official love may slide into your DMs with threats of exposing you. You may have been had.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Your blend of creativity, confidence and enthusiasm will help you tackle complex tasks with ease. Turn the unexpected into a chance to show off your adaptability and sharp thinking. The passive-aggressive co-worker or the client from hell won't even make you break a sweat. Consider them your daily dose of entertainment.

(₿) New financial opportunities or benefits may emerge from your professional connections. Don't underestimate small talk and it could lead to business talks. Whether you're selling your own assets or someone else's, you'll close a deal very soon. Unexpected expenses might pop up. You may find that sketching out your long-term financial goals feels surprisingly simple.

(♥) Your busy schedule might leave less room for quality time with your partner, creating some distance between you. Different expectations and money mindsets could also emerge as points of tension in your relationship. Thankfully, these hurdles aren't insurmountable; with a little patience and willingness to compromise, you can bridge the gap and rediscover your common ground.

(⚤) Someone magnetic might just waltz into your orbit — but you're definitely not the only one feeling the pull. With hearts racing toward the same spark, love might feel a bit like competition. So be a fighter and bring your A-game!