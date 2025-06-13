Guru's Weekly Buzz: June 12-18

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

EAT

Afternoon tea / Shangri-La Bangkok / Until June 30

The Shangri-La’s "Rooted In Nature" project is where sustainability meets flavour. From freshly baked scones to mouthwatering cakes, each creation is crafted by executive pastry chef Alexandar Hekimov. The Strawberry Sensation afternoon tea is being offered at the Lobby Lounge and showcases the finest strawberries, until June 30.

Taste of Seoul / Diplomat Bar / Until Aug 31

Discover the artistry of Korean-inspired afternoon te, presented in a hot air balloon stand at the Diplomat Bar in the Conrad Bangkok. “The Soul Of Korea" offers Wagyu bulgogi gimbap to black sesame éclairs, every bite is a celebration of flavour, artistry and storytelling. There is also the chamchi hoe taco, gochujang chicken bite and yuja magnum, which is a frozen creation crafted with oat milk and infused with the essence of makgeolli, accented by citrus peel, marinated grape and golden honeycomb. The experience concludes with two warm scones served with whipped soybean cream and pear ginger jelly.

Crab fiesta / Asiatique Ancient Tea House / Until Aug 15

Asiatique Ancient Tea House has launched a "Live Mud Crab Fiesta", featuring five dishes. Steamed mud crab with sticky rice in a bamboo basket; steamed mud crab with Sichuan chili and spring onion; steamed mud crab with ginger sauce; stir-fried mud crab in egg yolk sauce; and stir-fried mud crab with black pepper sauce. Available until Aug 15.

Midsummer treats / Ikea Thailand / Until June 30

Ikea Thailand celebrates Sweden’s summer season with the Midsummer Festival and special dishes and drinks. The celebration runs throughout June at Ikea Bangna, Ikea Bang Yai and Ikea Sukhumvit. Five specially crafted Swedish-inspired dishes on offer are coldwater shrimp sandwich, green apple salad, beef pyttipanna, sticky chocolate fudge cake, and elderflower soda with raspberry. There will also be creative DIY flower craft activities.

Afternoon tea / Tea & Tipple

As summer settles over the city, find respite high above the bustle with a leisurely afternoon tea at Tea & Tipple, the serene lounge on the 23rd floor of Centara Grand at CentralWorld. The experience pairs sweeping city views with an elegant selection of handcrafted sweet and savoury treats. Highlights include scones with jam and clotted cream, smoked salmon mille-feuille with avocado, pan-seared foie gras on brioche, lobster rolls and smoked turkey with Gruyère and cranberry. The patisserie selection includes pistachio choux, orange cake, chocolate mille-feuille, macarons and silky pralines. Tea & Tipple’s beverage offerings extend beyond the tea stand, featuring gourmet Pascucci coffee, Mariage Frères teas, curated whisky flights and a refined list of cocktails and fine spirits.

Anniversary offers / Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach / Until June 30

Phuket Marriott Resort and Spa, Nai Yang Beach is celebrating its ninth anniversary with an array of offers. There is al "Coffee & Cocktail" promotions at The Lounge; "Catch Of The Day" at The Andaman Kitchen; whole grilled fish and beer promotions at Big Fish Restaurant, with free-flow wine offers

Summer truffles / Red Sky

Red Sky chef Luca Russo is offering a special menu with summer truffles. Begin with a poached egg layered with truffle mousseline and porcini mushrooms or the Hokkaido scallops with P and shaved truffle. The fresh tagliolini, tossed in butter and finished with truffle is a nod to classic Italian simplicity. Foie gras is paired with a smooth celeriac purée and the summer truffle adds an aromatic, earthy. The Snow Fish is served with white asparagus and shaved summer truffle.

New tipples / Bar.Yard

Bar.Yard, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s rooftop oasis, has launched a menu of new, temperature-teasing cocktails, aptly named "Bar.Yard Krungthep Heatwave". The compilation features two distinct sections: Excessive Celsius, designed to bring the heat, and After Sun, an assortment of supremely cooling and refreshing tipples. The Excessive Celsius collection delivers eight cocktails like the BDSM (Best Damn Spicy Margarita); Let’s Have a Tiki; and TMT. For those seeking to cool down from the heat, the After Sun eight-tipple selection offers the (peach emoji); Succulent; pandan Pisco sour; and the coconut old fashioned. Bar.Yard’s new line-up also includes booze-free options with tropical flair.

STAY

Room offers / Emporium Suites by Chatrium / Until June 29

Emporium Suites by Chatrium marks its 25th anniversary with the "Celebrate One Remarkable" anniversary offer. Enjoy a special room-only rate for the 55m² Deluxe Room. Guests staying under this offer are encouraged to capture a moment during their stay and post it with the official hashtags #EmporiumSuites25Years and #OneRemarkableJourney and stand a chance to win prizes. The campaign runs until June 29.

Indigo lotus package / The Slate Phuket

Immerse in a world of indulgence, mystery and beauty with the "Indigo Lotus Package" at The Slate Phuket. The package includes four nights in a private pool villa (with the option to extend), signature treatment at Coqoon Spa, dinner at Black Ginger, dinner at Tin Mine, daily breakfast, two tickets to Bangla Muay Thai professional fights, a visit to Wat Chalong and a beach club visit with roundtrip transfers and two drinks.

Ocean pool residence / Amanoi

Amanoi, the Aman brand’s Vietnamese sanctuary, has unveiled the Amanoi Ocean Pool Residence. Set above a stretch of golden sand, the three-bedroom, 925m² villa has an open kitchen, wine cellar and living room, which flows onto a sundeck, framed by panoramic ocean views. An alfresco dining sala and a central swimming pool, one of two on site, encourages relaxation, while also giving direct access to a private beach. The Amanoi Ocean Pool Residence is also equipped with its own private spa house, complete with a double treatment room, steam room, sauna, outdoor Jacuzzi, ice-bucket shower and a tranquil lounge area.

Staycation / W Bangkok / Until July 31

W Bangkok introduces the "Savor And Stay" package for Bangkokians who look to indulge in a luxurious staycation as well as dining experiences. The package includes a stay in a stylish room or suite, daily breakfast for two and a set dinner at The Kitchen Table. Book by July 31 to stay until July 31. Use promo code D60.

JOIN

Taste and vibes / Asai Bangkok / June 19–22

Asai Hotels brings a world of taste to Bangkok. The "Tastes And Vibes" is a new monthly series of culinary and mixology pop-ups spotlighting the best of street food and nightlife culture from across the region. Launching Asai Bangkok Chinatown and Asai Bangkok Sathorn, the series begin with chef Roy Ng of Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore at Jam Jam Eatery & Bar from June 19–22. He will present a Singaporean-inspired menu crafted for the limited-time experience. Future events will welcome Dusit chefs from Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and beyond.

Agave adventure / Jhol Bangkok x Pistola / June 14

Jhol Bangkok is teaming up with Maya Pistola Agavepura for a cocktail pairing dinner on June 14. Leading this night is Jhol’s Natkrit Chatsakpairach, who clinched the crown at "Pistola Duels 2.0" in 2024. Natkrit’s cocktail menu is a love letter to Pistola’s aged variants all paired with Jhol’s innovative dishes. There will be five courses and five cocktails with two seatings.

Kitchen and bar takeovers / Igniv / June 29

The Igniv Party, the quarterly evening gathering is making a comeback at Igniv Bangkok on June 29. This edition partners with 80/20 and Cento, alongside two bars from Asia, Vender from Taichung, Taiwan, and Artesian Bar from Jakarta, Indonesia.

Guest shifts / The St. Regis Bar / June 28

The St. Regis Bar invites guests to indulge in “The Art of Mixology” on June 28, featuring a one-night guest shift. Representing Asia’s dynamic cocktail scene, Vender Bar from Taichung, Taiwan, and Artesian Bar Jakarta, in The Langham, will take centrestage. The Langham, Jakarta’s head of beverage, Sufian Mahmoud will be joined by Artesian Bar Jakarta bar manger Gedalya Rianto. From Taiwan, Summer Chen will be shaking cocktails from Vender Bar.

Wellness day / Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok / June 14

On June 14, Global Wellness Day, the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok will offer a curated series of wellness experiences. There will be Sunrise Yoga in the garden of The Authors’ Lounge; a Krabong Workout at Terrace Rim Naam; an Ecstatic Dance in the Regency Room and a Sound Bath Therapy in the Regency Room.

First anniversary / Sababa / June 26-29

Join Sababa's four-day fiesta starting June 26 with live music by Black Cabin, DJ spins and loads of freebies. Wine Garage takes over the cellar with three days of vino vibes, topped off with a Sommelier Brunch featuring Ottara Pyne and Morgan Daniel on June 29.

Wellness expo / Bitec Bangna, Bangkok / June 26-29

The "Thailand Wellness & Healthcare Expo 2025", a national-scale fair set to transform the way users experience wellness is scheduled for June 26–29 at Hall 101, Bitec Bangna.The expo will feature nine thematic zones that embody a holistic approach to well-being, from medicine and technology to nutrition, beauty, lifestyle and finance.

Pride wellbeing / MSpa International

MSpa International is celebrating Pride with a month-long “Wellness Has No Label” campaign, an uplifting tribute to diversity, self-love and holistic wellbeing. Throughout June, special Pride Month treatments will be available at Layan Life by Anantara in Phuket, Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie and Anantara Wellness in Bangkok, and AvaniWell in Hua Hin.

Charity sound / Slowcombo / June 15

Slowcombo will host "The Sound Charity For The Blind Project", a project that focuses on embracing various healing modalities to explore a range of emotions. The event will take place on June 15 in the evening with a minimum donation of B500.

Art workshop in Phang Nga / Devasom Khao Lak / June 21

Bangkok-based mixed media contemporary artist Aimi Kaiya joins Devasom Khao Lak for the fourth edition of its artist-in-residence programme, which aims to support local arts and create meaningful engagement with the community. Recognised for her emotive and immersive works, Aimi works with mediums such as acrylics, oil paints, oil sticks, charcoal and pastels. Her artwork Romance in Venice was selected for the Chianciano Biennale 2022 and is now part of the permanent collection of the Chianciano Art Museum and she also exhibited works at the 2023 London Art Biennale. Focusing on the theme of “Mindful Presence”, the programme invites participants to slow down, reconnect with their inner selves and engage with the world through art. The "Pause & Paint" workshop is scheduled for June 21.

STUFF

New model / Blancpain x Swatch

Introducing Green Abyss, the latest model in the Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms Collection, which celebrates Blancpain’s Fifty Fathoms, the first true diver’s watch launched in 1953. The new timepiece takes inspiration from the ocean’s depths and nature’s most elusive ecosystems and is created for those who are drawn to exploration and the unknown. Boasting a unique combination of deep green hues with a touch of sandy beige and black, Green Abyss evokes the mystery of the ocean’s depths which remain largely unexplored. This unique colour combination was made possible thanks to Bioceramic, a one-of-a-kind, composite material derived from castor oil. On its black dial with a dark green hue, Green Abyss features a genuine water contact indicator that detects the presence of water and Swatch’s innovative Sistem51 movement. It displays a vintage Blancpain logo and a logo that celebrates the collab between Blancpain and Swatch, and a two-piece Nato-style strap. The word “Swatch” adorns the left side of the case, just as “Blancpain” is inscribed on the original Fifty Fathoms watches.

New fragrance / Gucci

A floating garden of dreams welcomes the new Gucci Bloom Parfum. An intense interpretation of the signature white Bloom Accord that lies at the heart of the collection, Gucci Bloom Parfum offers a gourmand, vanilla aroma enriched with a solar amber bouquet. The scent joins the Gucci Bloom campaign, presenting a journey of self-discovery where women embrace their luminous beauty and celebrate each other. Gucci Bloom Eau de Toilette features a fresh composition enhanced with a touch of sparkling neroli. The Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum combines the original floral bouquet with Rangoon Creeper accord, while Gucci Bloom Eau de Parfum Intense captivates with its sensual Chypre signature and mysterious Lady of the Night. Now, Gucci Bloom Parfum adds a new dimension with its intense solar amber bouquet, infusing a golden, gourmand edge with Peru balsam extract.

Gaming ecosystems / Lenovo

Lenovo has launched Lenovo Legion gaming ecosystems in Thailand, bringing a comprehensive portfolio of high-performance gaming devices, accessories and software solutions. The expanded Lenovo Legion ecosystems includes devices and accessories tailored for gamers of all levels, including, the Lenovo Legion Go S (8”, 1), Lenovo Legion Pro 7i (16”, 10), Lenovo Legion 7i (16”, 10), Lenovo Legion Tower 7i (34L, 10), Lenovo Legion Tab (8.8”, 10), Lenovo Legion Pro 34WD-10 Gaming Monitor and Lenovo Legion R34w-30 Monitor.

Treat your legs / Osim

Osim has launched “uPhoria Sync”, a smart leg massager powered by AI that adapts to each user's body. The device integrates with the Osim Well-Being App, allowing users to personalise massage settings to suit their lifestyle and living space. The leg massager has various key features to pamper your calves and feet, ranging from airbag compression, soothing warmth from heat and vibration, eight massage programmes for specific needs and rollers to stimulate blood circulation.

Fragrance from South Korea / SW19

South Korean fragrance brand SW19 recently opened its inaugural store in Thailand under the concept of “Journey To The Moments” at CentralWorld's Eden Zone. Inspired by Wimbledon’s unique moments and moods (thus, the brand's name), the store invites the cognoscenti to discover scents that reflect their true identities. The name “SW19” originates from Wimbledon’s postal code, a district in London celebrated for its classic charm and understated luxury. These qualities inform the brand’s ethos and fragrances, which convey “meaningful simplicity” through every design, scent and interaction. The store’s design is described as modern British minimal. At the titular “Journey To The Moments” corner, customers can explore and engage with the stories behind each fragrance through bespoke postcards that serve as keepsakes of memory. The “Cinematic Zone” shows the emotions each fragrance embodies through sound, music and visuals. During the soft opening until July 7, customers who meet spending conditions will receive complimentary mini fragrance bottles or cash vouchers.