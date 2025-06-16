A new era for love

Thousands of marchers painted the heart of Bangkok in rainbow colours earlier this month. Despite their smile, Rungtiwa Tangkanopas and Panlawee Jongtangsatjatham, a lesbian couple, have given blood, sweat and tears in their fight for the right to family.

Rungtiwa married her male friend to fulfil her mother's wish. They gave birth to a child via assisted reproductive technology. It was after his passing that she dated Panlawee, who got along with her daughter. Over a decade ago, they were denied registration for a marriage certificate at the Bang Rak District Office because the law did not allow it. It was followed by years of campaigning for marriage equality.

As Thailand legalised same-sex marriage earlier this year, thousands of couples have tied the knot. A day before their registration, they encountered legal complications. Rungtiwa learned that she had to terminate using her late husband's surname. "However, my mother-in-law objected to it because she loves me and my partner so much. Despite our [same-sex] relationship, raising my daughter together is a labour of pure love. If we had not cherished her, my mother-in-law would not allow me to use her surname. Her adoption of me has made my new marriage possible. We have been very happy ever since," she said.

They shared their experience in a forum titled "After The Passage Of Marriage Equality", during the three-day Bangkok Pride Festival 2025 at Siam Paragon on May 31. It culminated with Pride Parade on June 1, with a 200m-long rainbow flag stretching from National Stadium to Ratchaprasong Intersection for the first time in Thailand's history.

Left and RIGHT Bangkok Pride Parade 2025 on June 1. (Photos: Varuth Hirunyatheb)

Naiyana Supapung, a campaigner, hailed the couple's feat of breaking gender barriers. Being allowed to keep her late husband's surname challenges a common practice in Thai society where gender roles are rigidly defined and rooted in patriarchal structure. Upon a new marriage, a woman shall return to use her previous surname, which rests on a tacit assumption that she can bring disgrace to a man's family.

"If Rungtiwa had done that, it would place on her the burden of proof of relationship with her own daughter. There would be a lot of paperwork hassle," she said.

While the Marriage Equality Bill allows LGBTI couples the same legal rights as heterosexual counterparts, advocates said there remains some hurdles that must be overcome to pave the way for diverse forms of family.

"When I proposed a thesis topic on marriage equality, my professor said it would be left on the shelf. Consequently, the passage of the Marriage Equality Bill was beyond my expectations. I never thought it would be achieved in my lifetime," said Chawinrot Thiraphatcharaphon, a lawyer who wrote the first draft of the legislation.

"I remember staring at the sentence that replaces "man and woman" with "individual" for almost 10 minutes."

Chawinrot said, however, the current bill differs from the first draft, omitting significant details that guarantee the right to family. In the original version, he proposed to replace "father and mother" with "parent", but some argued that the term can be interpreted to mean "grandparent" as well. Civil society groups then proposed "first-order parent", but the term is not mentioned in the bill.

"Sticking to 'father and mother' causes problems in legal interpretation. If I die, custody of an adopted child will go over to my partner, who is not 'mother'. So who has the right?" he said.

After legalisation of same-sex marriage, any law that includes "husband and wife" is deemed to be "spouse". Chawinrot said, however, a couple of legislations still contain gender-specific terms. The Nationality Act of 1965 grants Thai citizenship to a foreign woman only. The Protection for Children Born through Assisted Reproductive Technologies Act of 2015, better known as the surrogacy law, covers only "husband and wife" with fertility problems.

"The government is legally bound to revise related laws within six months following the enactment of the Marriage Equality Bill [on Jan 23]. Only two months left. We are following up on the matter," he said.

Chawinrot voiced support for the passage of the Gender Recognition Bill to allow LGBTI individuals to choose gender title. Referring to transgender men as "Miss" in marriage certificates does not conform to their identity. He also called for the implementation of the Anti-Discrimination Bill to protect LGBTI individuals from unfair treatment, for example, withholding benefits from same-sex couple.

Nareeluc Pairchaiyapoom, director of the International Human Rights Division at the Ministry of Justice, said when the campaign for civil partnership started over a decade ago, she was ignored by politicians and state officials, who perceived same-sex marriage as perversion and objected to amending related laws, such as tax and gender recognition. However, overwhelming pressure and political will led to the Marriage Equality Bill.

"I am at a loss. Everything is possible," she said.

Yet, its steady progress is marked by some discrimination. Nareeluc has organised trainings and revised codes of conduct for staff to promote sensitivity to LGBTI people. Meanwhile, internal guidelines will be launched to foster an inclusive workplace for LGBTI staff.

"It is more than marriage, but a seismic shift in our understanding of society. I never thought I would see it in my lifetime," she said.

The Ministry of Justice already submitted the government's version of the Anti-Discrimination Bill for cabinet approval earlier this year. Other drafts have been proposed by civil society and political parties. It is also studying a legal mechanism for hate crimes against LGBTI individuals.

When asked about religious stance on same-sex marriage, Nareeluc said a focus group was organised to gather opinion on the matter. While Buddhists and some sects of Christians are open to it, Muslims insist that only a man and a woman can live together to fulfil the purpose of reproduction. Consequently, they are allowed to follow their own belief of family arrangement.

"Still, it should be noted that same-sex couples in the three southernmost provinces are permitted to register their marriage at the district office. Muslims can do so, but have to bear the consequences," she said.

Naiyana said while the constitution guarantees rights and freedom of religious faith, lawmaking should not be influenced by religion.

"The existence of LGBTI people is beneficial to Thai society. They can break free and reinvent themselves," she said.