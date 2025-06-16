Creative destruction

Salinee Hanvareevongsilp's family moved home for a job opportunity when she was five and the land was subsequently developed into Siam Square in 1965. Still, it remained her favourite haunt. She frequented three movie theatres in the area -- Siam, Scala and Lido. In Matthayom 3, she protested against Japanese goods on Rama I Road.

"Places that hold memories are all gone," she said.

Sa-nguan Khumrunroj echoed the same view, bringing back fading memories of movie theatres, talent scouts, bookstores and restaurants, such as Daidomon and Seefah.

"It has completely changed. I thought it would culminate with Siam Square and Mah Boon Krong [MBK Center]. But it is teeming with unrecognisable buildings."

Salinee and Sa-nguan joined a walking tour of Sam Yan recently. The Sam Yan Heritage Walks are organised by Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal, founder and executive editor of Sam Yan Press, to educate the public about the area's history. Netiwit and other students have also campaigned against the demolition of the Chao Mae Thapthim Shrine. Their award-winning documentary The Last Breath Of Sam Yan brought attention to gentrification.

MBK Center.

Netiwit Chotiphatphaisal.

King Rama VI combined several institutions into Chulalongkorn University in 1916. He allowed the campus to use a vast tract of land south of Rama I Road. Chulalongkorn University owns around 1,153 rai of land in the area. While 637 rai is used for education and 131 rai is leased to state agencies, the Property Management of Chulalongkorn University (PMCU) is also managing financial districts, mainly Siam and Sam Yan, spanning over 385 rai.

A master plan for Samyan Smart City outlines redevelopment of three key areas by 2037, hence the slogan "the city that is not just smart, but livable in every dimension". First, Suan Luang-Samyan is touted as a heri-tech city, a combination of heritage and innovation. Second, Siam Square is set for a head-to-toe revamp and is poised to be the best walking shopping street in Asia. Last, National Stadium will be turned into a recreation hub.

Artit Gowitwarangkul.

"A museum should be founded for co-existence of memory and development," said Artit Gowitwarangkul, tour guide and translator of David Harvey's Rebel Cities: From The Right To The City To The Urban Revolution. He graduated from Chulalongkorn University Demonstration Secondary School and Chulalongkorn University.

In the first chapter of this book, Harvey characterises urban spaces as "concentration of a surplus product", viewing urbanisation as a phenomenon that involves capitalists extracting from the powerless in search of profit. In this context, Artit used Harvey's interpretation of Karl Marx's capital as "value in motion" to explain the phenomenon of gentrification.

"As capital is constantly moving in search of profit, there is no need to ask why it tears down something of historical value. When capital never sees it, Scala is null. It does not care about the cinema's architectural history -- it cares only to rent out more space to make more money. [Developers] embrace gentrification to collect more rent and evict tenants who can't afford it," he said.

Dispossession of the underprivileged or the marginalised is what Harvey describes as "creative destruction". It targets valuable land from low-income residents who may not have proprietary rights, for example, clearance of settlements in Seoul and Mumbai to make way for redevelopment.

A growing phenomenon of "creative destruction" deprives the masses of their right.

Starting at Siam Square, participants scratched their heads over the scale of transformation. Of course, it has always been a trendy spot for youngsters. Starting from the turn of the century, the BTS buttresses the centrality of this commercial area. But in recent years, it has undergone massive makeover, with Siam Square One, Siam Kit and Siam Scape, along with a walking street.

Back then, Salinee was unaware of a fire that ravaged the squatter settlement along Rama I Road in 1962. In Working Towards The Monarchy: The Politics Of Space In Downtown Bangkok, Serhat Ünaldi explained that slum dwellers had occupied what would become Siam Square. Luang Phetkasem Withisawasdi, who obtained the right to develop the area, failed to evict them until a fire broke out.

"In 1965, Seacon developed this plot of land into an entertainment complex, as well as shophouses along Rama IV Road," said Artit. "It is probably a starting point for Chula's history of land development."

Envisioning Siam Square as an "entertainment complex" echoes what urban sociologist's Sharon Zukin describes as "pacification by cappuccino", a process by which the city is imagineered as an entertainment zone for consumption by those who can afford. Urban life has become a commodity. Shopping centres, box stores, artisanal markets and fast-food chains are ubiquitous.

Pathumwan Skywalk.

Artit explained that following hot on the heels of Siam Square, the Siam Intercontinental Hotel opened in 1966. Located on land of Sra Pathum Palace, the 5-star hotel was an investment by the Thai government and Pan American World Airways (Pan Am). Integrating Thailand into the free world camp in the Cold War, the US provided political, military and economic backing to its close ally, promoting development through capitalism.

"An international hotel and an entertainment complex stood opposite to each other," he said.

Artit added that shopping malls soon came. Siam Center began operation in 1973, followed by Siam Discovery in 1997 and Paragon in 2006. Siam's transformation coincided with Ratchaprasong's. Thai-Daimaru opened in 1964 with the country's first escalator, but closed down in 2000. The Central Group followed its rival the same year, but failed. It succeeded later in 1973 with Central Chidlom.

"Hence the cradle of modernity and shopping district for the affluent," Artit said. "In my university days, students were dismissed for their materialistic lifestyle, but Chula has allowed such proximity [to the shopping district]. Is it possible to open more libraries? In the case of Scala, there is doubt over the university's course of action. As its roles involve education and property management, what is the priority?"

After serving moviegoers for half-a-century, Scala saw the final curtain fall on July 5, 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Sept 12, 2021, Netiwit and students protested against a plan to develop this piece of land for commercial use. The PMCU reportedly awarded a 30-year lease to Central Pattana, which is planning a new mixed-used building for a hotel, shopping mall and office. On Oct 31, 2021, the sudden demolition of the stand-alone cineplex broke hearts. Renowned for its art deco style, the cinema had won the Outstanding Architectural Conservation Award.

Students at Siam Square. (Photo: Nutthawat Wichieanbut)

"The development of Siam Square in 1965 was premised on the consolidation of political power and capital," Assoc Prof Thamrongsak Petchlertanan, lecturer at Rangsit University's Faculty of Political Science, said.

He explained that during the first premiership of Field Marshal Phibun (1938-44), the government's attempt to develop a commercial district on Ratchadamnoen Road was thwarted by the outbreak of war. In his second premiership (1948-57), Phibun tried again with Erawan Hotel at Ratchaprasong Intersection in response to growing tourism.

"By 1965, Field Marshal Praphas Charusathien and Thanom Kittikachorn had become rectors of Chulalongkorn University and Thammasat University respectively. The takeover of Chula eventually resulted in the appropriation of this piece of land for commercial use," he said.

Artit noted a key characteristic of property developers. Unlike other capitalists, they move when a contract, such as a 30-year lease agreement, terminates, which then leads to a new cycle of "urban restructuring". Looking at the former site of Scala, he hoped that the tide will turn.

"Capital does not move at its own will -- it is moved by capitalists who may share some common ground while reserving personal differences. Chula may regard education and property management as two separate entities, but it should think about the wider impact of its redevelopment."

This is the first of a two-part series that explores gentrification of the Sam Yan area. The second part will be published on June 23.