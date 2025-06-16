The Speak Easy

Wing Lei Bar at Wynn Palace may have undergone a transformation in appearance, atmosphere, hospitality approach and beverage programme. But most of the transformation is under the leadership of head mixologist Mark Lloyd, who has not just elevated the bar experience but is establishing the bar as Macau’s foremost place for cocktail enthusiasts and industry professionals to unite.

Guru By Bangkok Post speaks to Lloyd about the bar programme and the reinvention, since he took over.

Where did your interest for bartending begin?

In my first job, where I was cleaning tables, someone didn't come to work one night. I looked old enough to work on the bar so they put me on bar duty. I had no interest in bartending until that point. And then, because I was on the bar, I could invite my school friends to come and hang out. It was just something cool that I could do and I enjoyed it. I enjoyed holding court, holding a room, and from then I just kept doing it. When I went through college and went through university, I was bartending to survive, essentially.

How did you come to Asia from the UK?

Coming to Asia was purely by accident. I was supposed to go back to Scotland and work. I had a job interview with The American Bar at Gleneagles, which I was initially interviewed to take over when it opened. But because of the UK’s planning laws, it took them a long time to get permission to change the building and to put the bar in. I'd already waited five months for the job and I couldn't wait any longer. I needed to work.

Then Thailand just popped up out the blue. This was an opportunity at J.Boroski Bangkok, which was opening a bar school. I was already pretty well established for teaching, so I was already doing a lot of trainings and a lot of openings for people. Joseph had got wind of that, so we had a brief chat on the phone. I had never met him before I moved to Thailand. Then everything sort of lined up. I’ve now been in Asia for 15 years, having founded bar concepts in many cities. I’ve had tenures as operations director and bar consultant in Bangkok, Hong Kong and most recently in Shanghai.

How was the menu at Wing Lei Bar conceived?

It’s just knowing enough. Bartenders need basic knowledge to open a bar. We don't do anything groundbreaking. It's all the classics that we take different parts of and change different parts and put them back. So there's still a classic cocktail, but they're not. To do ‘no menu’, you need to know a lot of classic cocktails, because then that way you've always got something to fall back on, even the obscure classics that people don't know. You're just making people a Paper Plane, but they don’t know what Paper Plane is. Our Paper Plane is called Cupid and has lacto-fermented strawberries, Aperol and salted lemon in it to bring out the flavour.

Once you know how to tweak drinks and how to change them and how to put them back together, you can kind of do that a lot. Like our Espresso martini made with yuenyeung, a Cantonese coffee-tea drink. It looks exactly like an espresso martini but we use pineapple and black tea and a pineapple rum.

It's hard to do a ‘no menu’ in a hotel, because they have traceability procedures. There's lots of other things that make it pretty difficult to do. So we weren't going to do it. Since everyone knows me for my ‘no menu’ drinks and ‘no menu’ bars, we leaned into it a bit more. That’s when we decided to double up on the concept of having no menu but also having a menu that we can fall back that is not super developed. The Macau bar scene is pretty new. People won't know what to do with no menu drinks. We had to give them something to sort of break them in a little bit.

We shake up the traditional hotel bar narrative and have forgone the scripted service monologues. It’s still a bespoke cocktail experience from flavours to service. My two-prong cocktail programme is split between a redesigned signature menu that highlights 12 reimagined takes on four classic cocktail styles (sours, stirred, classics, and alternatini), all with hints of culinary sensibilities for which Wynn Palace is celebrated and my bespoke bar programme, built on my signature four-question personalised approach.

We don’t use any modern gadgets, like rotovaps and centrifuges. The bar menu sees homemade infusions and tinctures at the forefront. You can make any drink with the stock we’ve got at Wing Lei Bar. We make a lot of our own stuff like syrups, fermentations, etc. There is a lot going on at the back of the house so we can offer more. We have bubble gum negronis where we take the sugar out and swap it for salt to get a pure bubble gum flavour.

The menu also features repurposed ingredients sourced from inter-hotel departments and dining establishments. Embodying a philosophy of ‘limitless cocktails’, every leftover kitchen ingredient from char siu off-cuts to avocado peels is a potential star on the cocktail stage. We never mix up the same drink twice.

The people who come to Wing Lei are tourists and the Macanese, who are well travelled. They've been to a lot of different bars in a lot of different cultures. They have a bigger, broader understanding of the drinking culture and they understand our experimental drinks a little bit better than, let's say, the people who've never left Macau or not travelled far away.

For Chef Tam’s Seasons, we do a Pigeon Martini. We take the bones, once the chef has carved the breasts off, which is then fat washed before freezing. You get a very classic-looking martini that tastes like pigeon. People get really put off by the words ‘pigeon martini’ and that's the shock value of it. The actual drink is just a dirty martini. It's just got a little hint of pigeon at the back. And then we have different oils, so you can either go spicy or savoury. There’s the aromatics of green onion oil or there's a spicy red chilli oil. You get to choose your own adventure with it and it's really tasty.

Wing Lei Bar is still the only known bar in Macau. Why do you think that is?

I've done this a long time and when I was in China, I had my picture taken a lot. I have a pretty distinctive face, so I think it’s that and a bit of us making the right noise. We have a really good supportive team; our bosses are very supportive about getting us out and being out in the front. Not many people know anything about Macau apart from the casinos, so it's nice when we do guest shifts in other places.

When I first moved here, the mission wasn't necessarily to promote Macau. Now it's become a bigger part of getting out there and sort of teaching people that there is more to Macau than just gambling, especially with Wynn pushing the F&B. We celebrate our restaurants. We celebrate the bar a lot more than we celebrate the casino here.

I think just getting out being responsible for something again. We’ve also launched the "Culinary Cocktails guest shift series”, where I want to bring bars with a message and a purpose, and not just those on the 50 Best list.

What is the Crimson Pangolin gin and how did that venture come about?

When I was in China, I co-founded the Crimson Pangolin gin with two friends, Helena Kidacka and David Munoz. David's in alcohol importation in Shanghai, Helena is his wife, and the three of us came up with the idea of making a gin. The only thing that's not Chinese about the Crimson Pangolin is the founders, who aren’t Chinese. The bottles are made in China and all the botanicals all come from the mainland. The gin is made in Changsha because it has the cleanest water in China. So when you distill it, there’s not too much metal in the water, which affects the flavour.

We had a deal with the local government in Changsha where we were teaching the distillers how to make Western alcohol, because they don't know how to make gin. It is now recognised as the only gold medal winning gin produced in China.

What will the next menu at Wing Lei Bar look like?

Most of my stuff leans towards nostalgia and creativity. Cola Cubes were my favourite hard boiled sweets when I was a kid, so there is a drink based on that as it's an easy story for me to tell. I like banana flavoured cocktails, so there’s always going to be something banana on the menu.