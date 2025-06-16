MoVida Bangkok brings Spanish flair to Ekkamai

Melbourne’s iconic modern tapas restaurant MoVida has arrived in Bangkok, opening its latest outpost in the lively Ekkamai district. Founded by Chef Frank Camorra, MoVida blends Spanish culinary traditions with Bangkok’s culture of shared dining.

“Bangkok feels like a natural fit,” said Camorra. “We’ve fused Spanish flavours with local ingredients, creating something truly unique.”

"Every MoVida location has its unique character depending on its setting. MoVida Bangkok stands out because we're bringing Spanish tapas to a city that already has a culture of sharing food together," he said.

The result is a vibrant, social dining space where sharing plates meet urban chic, and Spanish soul finds a new rhythm in Bangkok.

Originating in Melbourne in 2003, MoVida was founded by Chef Frank Camorra and restaurateur Andy McMahon, whose shared vision was to translate the vibrant flavours and convivial spirit of Spanish tapas into a contemporary dining experience. Over the past two decades, the brand has grown a loyal following across Australia and beyond, with outposts in New Zealand and Singapore. Bangkok now becomes the latest and perhaps most dynamic - addition to the MoVida family.