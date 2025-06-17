Explore time and emotion at Central: The Original Store

Art lovers are invited to step away from the chaos and immerse in the gentle stillness of the present moment during "A Moment In Time", which is running on the 3rd and 4th floor of Central: The Original Store, Charoen Krung Road, until July 6.

The exhibition delicately weaves emotion, memory and the beauty of the now through the thoughtful perspectives of two Thai artists -- Parada Sukkrasanti and Raksit Jitburanachat.

The show is an invitation to slow down, take a deeper breath and embrace the fleeting beauty of the present moment before it fades into memory. Every emotion and every heartbeat is unique and unrepeatable.

On display is a collection of paintings and mixed media works that capture the ephemeral nature of time, the awareness of the present and the quiet power of a moment that can't be relived. They reflect not only impermanence but also the profound meanings often hidden in silence and stillness.

Through gentle brushstrokes and quietly profound narratives, the works speak to the beauty of simplicity and the emotional richness found in the here and now.

For Parada, inspiration comes in the form of clouds and cats, symbols of comfort and emotional refuge amid life's ever-changing currents. Her works convey a sense of warmth and solace, offering moments of calm and quiet joy to those who encounter them.

As an illustrator and storyteller, Raksit draws inspiration from his keen observations of everyday people. Through his illustrations and short comics, he captures the meaningful stories hidden within ordinary moments. His work aims to bring a sense of warmth and comfort to everyone who pauses to read, offering gentle reflections on life's simple yet profound experiences.

The exhibition is open for viewing daily from 10am to 6pm, except Monday.