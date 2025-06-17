Isan Creative Festival returns to Khon Kaen

Isan's rich soft power will be showcased through food, music, crafts and regional inspiration during "Isan Creative Festival 2025", which will take place in Khon Kaen and other provinces, from June 28 to July 6.

Held under the theme "Isan Soul Proud" by the Creative Economy Agency, this 5th edition invites everyone to show their pride and be part of the creative transformation redefining Isan as a "region of boundless opportunity".

The festival will present over 200 programmes across four main venues in Khon Kaen -- TCDC Khon Kaen, Columbo Creative Community, Pullman Khon Kaen and Sawathi Community -- and other areas across Isan.

The nine-day event opens doors to Isan residents and Isan lovers to shape a better future by transforming local cultural assets with creative capital -- infused with design, innovation and emerging trends.

Through exhibitions, talks, workshops, academic forums, music events and creative markets, it aims to turn Khon Kaen and other northeastern provinces into thriving creative cities -- celebrated for their inherent value and investment potential -- as well as meaningful "homecoming" destinations.

This is a chance to witness Isan's wealth of cultural assets in three key sectors -- entertainment and content; crafts, art and design; and food. Business matching will be arranged to connect businesses with both domestic and international markets and strengthen academic networks for a stronger presence on the global stage.

This year's edition has expanded collaborations with creative forces, entrepreneurs, academic institutions and networks from 20 provinces across the Northeast to come up with more than 200 programmes that transform every corner of Isan into a vibrant, empowered landscape of opportunity.

The programme covers seven types of activities -- "Academic Programme", "Creative Business Platform", "Showcases & Exhibitions", "Talks & Workshops", "Entertainment & Event Programmes", "D-Kak Creative Market" and "Creative District Projects".

Over the past four years, the festival has proven itself as a pioneering platform for the regional creative economy, featuring over 600 creators and exhibitors, attracting more than one million visitors and generating an economic impact of more than 1.59 billion baht.