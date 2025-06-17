Exhibition presents a look at evolving portraits

Art lovers are invited to trace the evolving language of portraits -- from classical foundations to experimental re-imaginings during "Only Faces On My Mind", which is running at Agni Gallery until July 30.

This is the gallery's second exhibition, presenting a curated exploration of portraits, one of the oldest yet ever-evolving genres in art history. The show asks: "What does a portrait mean today? How do contemporary artists engage with the idea of the face -- not just as a likeness, but as an emotional, symbolic, or conceptual presence?"

On display are a spectrum of works by internationally known artists, ranging from pieces that echo the compositional and emotional gravitas of classical portraits, such as those by Andre Schulze (Germany) and Lino Lago (Spain), to boundary-pushing interpretations exemplified by Celio Koko (Belgian-Lebanese) and faceless portraits by famous artist Adriana Oliver (Spain) and Chance Cooper (USA), whose work reflects the fractured and hyper-personal dimensions of identity in the 21st century.

By bringing these divergent approaches into dialogue, the exhibition becomes a space to reflect on how the face -- the most intimate and revealing subject -- continues to be a powerful site for artistic inquiry.

From formal poise to psychological complexity, historical homage to digital distortion, the exhibition maps the journey of portraits as it passes through the filter of time. Viewers are invited to reconsider the portrait not merely as a mirror of appearance, but as a canvas of interpretation -- where identity is felt as much as it is seen.

Agni Gallery is on the 6th floor of Woodberry Commons, Soi Ruamrudee and opens Tuesday to Sunday from 10am to 7pm.