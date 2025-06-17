Thailand’s Miss World promises PM to continue campaigns for women

Miss World Suchata “Opal” Chuangsri has pledged to Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra to continue with her campaigns to empower women in Thailand.

Ms Suchata, the first Thai to win the Miss World title in the 72-year history of the pageant, is best known for the “Opal for Her” initiative that supports women with breast cancer.

She has said that one of the reasons she began competing in pageants was to raise awareness of breast cancer, having been successfully treated for the condition when she was 16 years old.

The Miss World winner called on the prime minister at Government House on Tuesday before the weekly cabinet meeting.

The meeting had been moved back from Monday as the prime minister was involved in urgent talks related to the Cambodian border situation, said according to government spokesman Jirayu Houngsub.

The prime minister commended Ms Suchata for helping promote Thai culture and soft power on the global stage, he said.

The 22-year-old from Phuket was crowned Miss World in Hyderabad, India on May 31. She returned to Thailand on Saturday and was greeted by thousands of fans during a parade in Bangkok.