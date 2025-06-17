Bangkok Blues: When the city’s energy leaves you longing for more

Some foreign travellers have experienced what’s known as Bangkok Blues after leaving the busy city of Thailand — a form of Post-Vacation Blues, an emotional state that often arises when returning from a carefree holiday to the more demanding routine of everyday life.

A foreign YouTuber using the name Keis One posted a video talking about the symptoms of 'Bangkok Blues', with many other foreigners sharing their own experiences with these symptoms in the comments. The condition has been discussed even more in Reddit threads.

Bangkok Blues are linked to a drop-in dopamine, a key neurotransmitter in the brain associated with happiness, motivation and reward. When dopamine levels fall, individuals may experience fatigue, difficulty concentrating, irritability and a loss of interest in activities they once enjoyed.

The effects are especially noticeable among those who have recently spent time in Bangkok — a city known for its social freedom, affordable living costs and beautiful surroundings. The warm and welcoming nature of Thai people also contributes to an atmosphere that stands in stark contrast to what many experience in their home countries.

Upon returning home, travellers often face a stark shift — from a vibrant and convenient lifestyle to stricter schedules, higher living costs and an environment that may feel quieter or more stressful.

The enjoyment fades, and it’s not uncommon for some to feel that their “heart is still in Bangkok".