Centara Grand Ladprao highlights Thai soft power

Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok is hosting the first edition of "Splash Hotel Soft Power Showcase 2025”, under the theme "Thai Art ∞ Thai Cuisine: Eat Food Like Medicine" until July 15.

The official opening ceremony was held at the Ladprao Suite, M Floor, Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok. The key attendees include Supatra Chirathivat, director of Central Plaza Hotel and executive advisor to Central Group, and Dr Sumet Tantivejkul, secretary-general of the Chaipattana Foundation.

The event highlights two of the biggest Thai soft powers, namely food and art. Chiang Mai-based artist Jay Surasen, recipient of the prestigious Petch Siam Award in 2015, brings 60 of his impressionist paintings, showcasing Lanna charms to Bangkok, instead of going to his gallery.

His natural landscape works are reminiscent of Claude Monet but he captures tropical scenes and he doesn't mind the comparison. The exhibition, "Nature’s Charm, Floral Allure" is on display until July 15, at Centara Grand at Central Plaza Ladprao Bangkok and at Suan Bua Restaurant.

On the food front, chef Nim Pairin Hahingsa from Suan Bua Restaurant showcases the medicinal properties of Thai food while Wandee Culinary School offers insights into Thai cuisine education. Beverage-wise, the award-winning Thai brand GranMonte and Devanom are showcasing their wines and sato, respectively.

This event is part of the broader “Thacca Splash – Soft Power Showcase 2025”, organised by the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (Thacca), which aims to promote Thailand's 11 key soft power industries (food, sports, festivals, tourism, music, literature, films, games, art, design and fashion) and promote Thailand as a global hub of creativity and culture.