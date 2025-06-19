Centara Grand's rooftop garden delivers organic produce and savings

Centara Grand and Bangkok Convention Centre at CentralWorld has launched a rooftop organic garden initiative to promote from farm-to-table concept and sustainability.

The rooftop garden, located on the 26th floor, spans 1,296m² and is the first of its kind within the Centara group, transforming previously unused space into a productive rooftop farm. The initiative reflects the hotel's forward-thinking approach to environmental sustainability and the long-term well-being of its guests.

Designed as an open-system greenhouse, the garden features a translucent roof for protection from rainfall and side openings to ensure optimal air circulation. All vegetables are cultivated using 100% organic methods, completely free from chemicals. The farming approach closely replicates natural conditions, allowing crops to grow as they would in nature.

Over the past year, the rooftop farm has harvested 467.2kg of butterhead lettuce, 421.1kg of green oak, 306.2kg of green cos, 132.3kg of red oak, 440.4kg of kale and 182.3kg of Italian basil.

From January to December 2024, the garden produced a total of 3,776kg of fresh vegetables -- resulting in cost savings of 897,310.30 baht compared to market prices.

Sustainability efforts extend further with the recycling of food waste from the staff cafeteria to create organic compost used in the cultivation process. This closed-loop system ensures all produce is chemical-free, safe and nutritious. A dedicated garden team oversees the crops, maintaining strict quality standards so guests can enjoy fresh, healthy ingredients.

The produce -- ranging from green butterhead and red oak to rocket (arugula) and a selection of herbs -- is featured in the hotel's dishes, bringing farm-to-table freshness to every meal. The initiative supports Centara Hotels & Resorts' broader commitment to sustainable hospitality and social responsibility.

Looking ahead, the hotel plans to introduce a composting machine in the coming year to further streamline the conversion of food waste into organic fertiliser. This next step is expected to enhance soil fertility, reduce waste and maintenance costs and support education in organic farming and sustainable resource management.

The initiative continues to grow as a model of environmental stewardship, fostering a greener future from the heart of Bangkok.