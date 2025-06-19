Gourmet Market presents a journey to New Zealand

Food lovers are invited to experience Kiwi gastronomy through premium quality products presented during "Taste Of New Zealand 2025" at three branches of Gourmet Market at Paragon, Emporium and EmQuartier, until June 29.

Held in collaboration with the Embassy of New Zealand, the campaign features a selection of foods, snacks and fruits, imported straight from the land of kiwis, known for producing safe, delicious and nutritious products in a responsible way.

Highlight products include premium chocolate from the Whittaker brand reputed for its cocoa beans and rich milk from the best milk farms, First Fresh's sweet and seedless persimmons, Zespri kiwis, Rockit apples and Envy apples.

Other items include orange roughy fish from New Zealand's deep oceans, Chesdale cheddar cheese crafted from the best quality milk, Nice & Natural muesli bars made from tasty and highly nutritious ingredients, Pic's peanut butter and Only Organic baby food supplements.

Also, the "You Hunt We Cook" counter in the Gourmet Market is serving a special dish, "Baked Herb Crusted Orange Roughy".

The menu offers a white flaky, tender succulent fish with an aromatic herb crusted exterior.

It is paired with butter sautéed asparagus and a fresh tasting lemon and capers cream sauce.