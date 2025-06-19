Bangkok Foodies ups the ante for earthquake relief

Bangkok Foodies has partnered with some of Thailand's most celebrated chefs and culinary icons to create unforgettable experiences under "Meals For Myanmar", a bold and heartfelt campaign to help rebuild lives after the devastating earthquake that recently struck Myanmar.

Launched in April and running throughout July, the initiative is offering incredible vouchers from creative and lifestyle brands.

They include a winery tour by GranMonte Vineyard and Winery, pro foodie video production by Turquoise Truck, a professional food photoshoot by Diego Arenas, a Thai Cheese & Charcuterie gourmet basket by Vivin, private chef classes by legendary Hanuman Aspler of Thaifoodmaster, and even a two-night stay and chef's tasting dinner for two at the Siam Hotel Bangkok.

The campaign is also expanding to Phuket and beyond, featuring top venues and must-grab deals for foodies across Thailand. The vouchers are being dropped progressively over via facebook.com/groups/BangkokFoodies and @bangkokfoodies (Instagram).

Rather than hosting a single auction event, the campaign follows a rolling weekly release format -- each voucher will be introduced with a teaser on the Bangkok Foodies channels, followed by a timely announcement.

This staggered release gives the community time to anticipate their favourite vendors, while ensuring each participating venue enjoys its moment in the spotlight. The format maintains ongoing momentum, builds excitement and allows for new entries to be added seamlessly throughout the campaign.

In the meantime, foodies and potential buyers can check the full list of participating vendors and deals, updated live with each new entry, including their status -- whether live, coming soon, sold or available for auction.

All proceeds raised will go directly to trusted rebuilding efforts on the ground with SONNE, a registered and verified NGO with years of experience in Myanmar, focused on education, health and infrastructure.