Let light lead your way

When he was a young boy, Fred Samuel longed for summer, which spans from December to February in Argentina.

"Summer, my favourite season, arrived at last. We spent it at Mar del Plata," he recalled.

The seaside town is located about 400km south of the capital Buenos Aires, where he was born into a family of French jewellers and stone dealers on Aug 3, 1908.

Defining himself as the "Contemporary Creative Jeweller", Samuel built his own legacy after opening a boutique on Rue Royale in Paris in 1936.

Maison Fred, aka The Sunshine Jeweller, reminisces on his early life in Latin America, before the relocation to France at the age of 12, through a new collection.

Artistic director Valérie Samuel designed the Monsieur Fred Ideal Light as a sequel to Inner Light, inspired by the heritage and the founder's radiant personality.

"More than a travel diary, this collection is an invitation to escape. It celebrates my grandfather's creative energy, born out of the light and vibrant colours that marked his childhood in Argentina," she said.

Recently showcased at the Capella Bangkok, the high-jewellery collection unfolds in four chapters: Blazing Audacity, Exalting Joy, Bright Vitality and Endless Horizon.

Colombian emeralds illuminate the Bright Vitality necklace and cocktail ring.

The narrative begins in La Boca -- a lively neighbourhood characterised by striking colours on the façades of its houses.

The spontaneity of La Boca -- the birthplace of the tango -- is expressed by the brilliance of the Blazing Audacity ensemble.

In the spirit of a tango duo, a white gold "Toi et Moi" ring features baguette-cut pink and red spinels as well as mandarin garnets and diamonds. Its generous volumes are enhanced at the top by a cushion-cut red spinel and a round vivid-orange spessartite garnet.

The warmth of Argentina is symbolised by a central 16.91-carat spessartite garnet on a cocktail ring.

With matching earrings, a transformable white gold necklace is adorned with an oval red spinel, weighing over 10 carats, complemented by spinel beads, rubies, spessartite garnets and diamonds. The invisible clasp of the detachable bracelet is enhanced by a round mandarin spessartite garnet and two cushion-cut pink rubellites.

After La Boca, the next stop in Buenos Aires is its oldest neighbourhood, Monserrat. Chapter 2 highlights its festive parades, enlivened by twirling carnival costumes fashioned from colourful fabrics, which are also used for making traditional bracelets.

The geometric pattern has been interpreted as a delicate embroidery of gems for the versatile Exalting Joy pieces.

Endless Horizon lasso necklace with a double mobile ring.

A combination of iridescent white opal and blue turquoise renders a colourway named Opalazur. The doublets of opal and turquoise along with diamonds shimmer on a white gold necklace centred by a mesmerising 16.96-carat Australian opal.

Besides the detachable bracelet, the choker of the transformable piece can be separated as two necklaces -- one with the majestic opal and the other with a trapeze-cut royal indicolite tourmaline.

The fabric-inspired motif flanks both sides of a ring topped by a cushion-cut tourmaline in shades of blue and green. The three elements can be worn separately, as a duo, or all together for different looks.

Likewise, the ear cuff graced by an opal can be converted into three earring variations.

The third chapter Bright Vitality explores the lush botanical garden in Palermo -- the largest neighbourhood in Buenos Aires.

The artistic director particularly drew inspiration from the varieties of palm trees and their different foliage for a motif embellished with brilliant-cut and baguette-cut diamonds.

Two emeralds illuminate the ribbon necklace, which unfurls the shimmering leaflets to the hollow of the bust. Also accompanied by the green precious stone, other pieces include a choker, a bracelet, a pair of earrings and a cocktail ring.

The vibrant Colombian emeralds are sourced from the Muzo mine, renowned for extracting some of the finest specimens in the world.

Chapter 4 looks back on the summer vacations in Mar del Plata, whose beautiful beaches, broad bays, imposing cliffs and other attractions make it a popular tourist destination.

Endless Horizon rings centred by a cushion-cut Royal Blue sapphire or a hero-cut diamond.

Maison Fred's iconic cable has been interpreted for a long lasso necklace with a braided white gold rope on one side and an articulated combination of lapis lazuli and white diamonds on the other.

These two cables are held in place by a double mobile ring paved with diamonds and set with a pear-cut Ceylon sapphire. The removable ring further allows splitting the cables into two short necklaces.

Worked in the art of glyptic, alternating rock crystal and lapis lazuli imbue a cocktail ring with the maritime white and blue, enriched by diamonds and a cushion-cut Royal Blue sapphire.

The diamond and sapphire paving on another ring creates the illusion of cables while the central diamond boasts the signature Hero Cut, whose lines evoke a ship's sail or a shield.

These Endless Horizon creations reflect on Fred Samuel's passion for the sea and sailing as well as his sighting of the "Ideal Light", sneaking from the shadows of the vendors on the beach, as he rose to the surface of the water during a swim in the Atlantic Ocean.

Transformable necklace and 'Toi et Moi' ring from the Blazing Audacity set.

'Toi et Moi' ring embodies the spirit of tango dancers.

Versatile Exalting Joy pieces designed with an embroidery-like geometric motif.

