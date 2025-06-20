When ambition shines

By now, it's hard to find anyone who hasn't heard about the runaway success of GDH's latest Netflix miniseries Mad Unicorn. But if you happen to be one of the few who hasn't started watching it, here's a word of warning: make sure you clear your schedule before hitting play. Because once you begin, I guarantee you'll be pulled into its orbit -- binging episode after episode until day and night blur into one.

The story is loosely inspired by the rise of Flash Express, one of Thailand's most successful logistics startups, which expanded rapidly in the years leading up to -- and during -- the Covid-19 pandemic. I say loosely inspired because this isn't a documentary by any means. Like many great biopics, Mad Unicorn blends fact with fiction, heightening the drama with a heavy dose of betrayal, ambition and rivalry. This is not a clean-cut business success story -- it's a sharp, unsentimental narrative about the real costs of building something from nothing.

As the series boldly declares in its opening statement: "Poverty is the mother of creativity." That phrase becomes the show's emotional and thematic anchor. Mad Unicorn follows a rags-to-riches journey with the kind of ferocious energy you'd find in The Social Network (2010), The Wolf Of Wall Street (2013) or David O. Russell's Joy (2015). This is a seven-episode sprint -- fast-paced, densely written, packed with rapid-fire dialogue and backroom deals. It's a world where speed equals survival and where idealism quickly gives way to dog-eat-dog desperation.

At the centre of the storm is Santi (played by Natara Nopparatayapon), a hilltribe kid from the poverty-stricken village of Doi Wawee in northern Thailand. Raised by a determined single mother who teaches him Mandarin, Santi grows up with one burning dream -- to lift himself and his family out of poverty. After moving to Bangkok, he notices a huge discrepancy between delivery costs in Thailand and China. That insight sparks a bold plan -- to start a delivery company that can compete on both speed and price.

Mad Unicorm (2025) Netfix

But it's not long before his idealism collides with harsh reality. Betrayed by Kanin (Thaneth Warakulnukroh), a powerful tycoon he once trusted, Santi is left humiliated. From rock bottom, he assembles a makeshift dream team -- Ruijie (Palang Rocksilp), a reclusive genius coder with a tyrannical streak, and Xiaoyu (Methika Jiranorraphat), a tough and savvy financier with nerves of steel. Together, the three of them plunge into Thailand's cutthroat express delivery industry -- facing down ruthless competitors, corrupt officials and a broken system that seems designed to crush upstarts before they even take off.

A successful startup is the ultimate fantasy for many aspiring entrepreneurs. But the truth is, there's nothing scarier than trying to build something from scratch. That's part of what makes Mad Unicorn so gripping: it dramatises the near-impossible balancing act of risk and resilience. We watch as Santi fails, regroups, sacrifices and keeps pushing forward. It's thrilling to witness but also sobering because the stakes feel real.

Filmed almost entirely on location in Thailand, Mad Unicorn has an authentic feel that sets it apart from more sanitised portrayals of entrepreneurship. The multicultural cast -- featuring Thai and Chinese actors -- adds an extra layer of realism, especially in scenes involving cross-border logistics and negotiation. The production doesn't just look slick, it feels grounded, too. We see the chaos of Bangkok traffic, the fluorescent glow of late-night offices and the claustrophobic tension of corporate boardrooms.

Much of the show's electricity comes from the volatile chemistry between its three leads. Natara, Methika and Palang spark off in nearly every scene, often clashing as their characters argue over money, power and loyalty. Palang in particular steals scenes as Ruijie, the brilliant but socially inept programmer who constantly bullies his staff and challenges authority. There's a dark humour to his performance that keeps things from tipping into melodrama. Meanwhile, Natara brings a raw intensity to Santi's arc and Methika grounds the story with a calm but unshakable presence as Xiaoyu. All three leads are completely convincing in their roles and they make you believe that their characters have nothing left but this one all-or-nothing shot at success.

Mad Unicorm (2025) Netfix

As the story progresses, the real battle with Cannon Corporation -- the fictional stand-in for a powerful conglomerate -- emerges in full force around episode three. Whether or not the betrayals and hostile strategies depicted here are lifted from real events is unclear. Some of the villains veer towards caricature, with their actions almost cartoonishly evil. It's as if they spend more time sabotaging Santi's company than developing their own. But it works. The audience is never in doubt about where their sympathies should lie. And the more outrageous the betrayal, the more satisfying it becomes to root for Santi's revenge.

GDH's decision to cast Pachara Chirathivat -- star of their hit The Billionaire (2011) -- as Kanin's son is a clever nod to the studio's previous success with business-themed dramas. In that earlier film, Pachara played a young entrepreneur who turned a fried seaweed snack into a nationwide phenomenon. His appearance in Mad Unicorn adds an extra layer of texture, especially for long-time fans of the studio's work.

Ultimately, what I appreciated most about Mad Unicorn is its refusal to romanticise the startup dream. The show is unflinching in its portrayal of the personal costs -- burned bridges, frayed friendships, sleepless nights and moral compromises. Yes, it's about chasing big money, but it's also about what you're willing to lose along the way. The writing manages to balance those high-stakes moments with scenes of intimacy and vulnerability. It's not just about ambition; it's about survival.

The series is also a strong testament to how far Thai filmmaking has come in terms of storytelling, production and pacing. The cinematography is crisp and stylish, the editing tight and the direction assured. Every episode feels cinematic despite the focus being on boardroom deals and package logistics. Somehow, the series makes even last-mile delivery feel thrilling.

In the end, Mad Unicorn is more than just a business drama. It's a story about belief. Belief in ideas, in people and in the possibility of change. It's about how one stubborn, flawed man decides to challenge a system stacked against him -- and refuses to back down. It's intense. It's riveting. It's deeply human. And by the end, despite everything, you'll be cheering for Santi -- madness and all.

Mad Unicorn

Starring Natara Nopparatayapon, Methika Jiranorraphat, Thaneth Warakulnukroh

Directed by Nottapon Boonprakob

Now streaming on Netflix