New online game aims to prevent trafficking

UN Women Asia and the Pacific and Mythos Labs have launched the online game Safe Path to mitigate the risk of trafficking for forced criminality.

It is part of a collaboration between UN Women and the government of Japan to address trafficking in Southeast Asia, especially along the Thai-Myanmar border.

"Gamified prevention campaigns offer a powerful way to reach at-risk youth," said Priyank Mathur, chief executive officer of Mythos Labs, which uses technology to combat security threats, during a recent panel discussion on technology, innovation and youth leadership, according to press release.

"In partnership with UN Women, we're proud to have developed Safe Path, an edutaining game that teaches young people how to defend against online tactics used by perpetrators of trafficking for forced criminality."

In response to a surge in trafficking in women, UN Women and Japan have been embarking on a project to provide support to survivors and mitigate cyber-related harm in this border area.

"The gendered dimensions of non-traditional security risks, such as trafficking in persons, require innovative, coordinated and whole-of-society rethinking to safeguard women's rights and achieve regional stability," said Christine Arab, regional director of UN Women Asia and the Pacific, at the Regional Dialogue in late March.

As girls and young women are disproportionately vulnerable to trafficking and cyber-exploitation, participants highlighted the need for collective efforts to include innovative solutions led by youth and aimed at improving the skills of young people to protect themselves and their communities.