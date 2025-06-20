Your horoscope for June 20-26

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) Your AI skills will level up, and you will quickly grasp any emerging tools and trends. You often finish tasks before their deadlines. A younger colleague may ask you to show them the ropes. Your boss may give you a secret assignment that pushes your career boundaries.

(₿) Skip the dice rolls and think twice about splurging on entertainment. A few surprise expenses might pop up, demanding your immediate attention and action. Padding your budget a bit could save you a lot of stress later. If you're travelling abroad, watch out for scams.

(♥) The walls that once stood between you and your partner will crumble, opening up a channel where words flow freely and hearts truly connect. You might be surprised at how sympathetic your partner is to your honest feelings and desires. Family time is also on the cards.

(⚤) A close family friend or an elder in your family introduces you to someone whom they think perfectly fits you. A silver-tongued seducer with hot profile pics might slide into your DMs with an aim for your wallet or a lifestyle that you can pay for them.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Brace yourself for sudden, difficult challenges and tight deadlines. This is your chance to shine and showcase your true capabilities. Your colleagues and superiors will notice your fresh ideas and leadership skills, offering their support when you need it most. A sweet reward might be waiting at the finish line.

(₿) Opportunities for new income streams await. Unexpected wins might land in your lap when you least expect them. You could even receive a windfall or find an old piggy bank you already forgot about. Your decisions and negotiations benefit the future of your finances.

(♥) Expect some turbulence as you and your partner might not be on the same page. Things could get intense as buried feelings finally bubble up — be prepared for some honest (and potentially heated) chats. Take a deep breath and approach these moments with patience. They're opportunities to grow closer, not further apart.

(⚤) Get ready for a possible heart-stopping moment. Pay attention though, there could be more to this person than meets the eye. The attraction might be strong, but trust your gut if something feels off. Take time to really get to know them before diving in.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Expect several changes on the work front. New faces might appear, perhaps even a new boss. Be prepared for different work approaches and a steep learning curve type of situation. Embrace the changes with an open mind; it could unlock major career growth. The professional skills you'll develop will prove invaluable in the long run.

(₿) The seeds you planted with your past financial efforts are about to sprout. Keep an eye out for fresh ways to boost your income or cleverly solve nagging money issues. You'll get the chance to explore cutting-edge tech and tools that could seriously upgrade how you manage your money.

(♥) Couples may have to adjust to something new in their relationship or share new responsibilities. You two always support each other and join forces to tackle issues together.

(⚤) Someone you're seeing might signal that they're not ready for a relationship. Meanwhile, a friend might catch feelings and start dropping hints that they want to be more than friends, but you may not see them that way and friendzone them.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) Expect some eureka moments that could kick stalled projects back into high gear. You'll cross finish lines way ahead of schedule thanks to some well-timed support from your boss or a senior colleague. Keep your eyes open for a brand new opportunity to connect with major players in your field.

(₿) The money you've been waiting for might land in your account earlier than you think. Solid opportunities to make some cash could come your way, online and in the flesh. Valuable insider info could boost your investment game. Financial moves you make this week could pay off in the long run. What's lost will be found.

(♥) You and your partner may face a difficult situation that could bring you two closer. You two brainstorm to solve things together and your bond is deepened in the face of difficulties. You may realise your partner is wiser than you think. A new shared dream with your partner could be on the horizon.

(⚤) A close family friend or an elder in your family may introduce someone interesting to you. However, you may have to choose between someone you like and someone your friends and family like for you.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Get ready for some unexpected tech tools and workflow tweaks that could seriously boost your output. Managing budgets and resources will feel surprisingly straightforward. You'll connect with the right people at the right time. If a job interview or business talk is coming, it is guaranteed that good news will come out of it.

(₿) An opportunity to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or less formal work comes your way. You'll make smart money moves, save money diligently and spend only on what sparks joy. Investors, you avoid obstacles and find profitable options even when the market gets volatile.

(♥) Despite busy schedules pulling you and your partner in different directions, your connection remains strong. Cute emojis, stickers and texts can keep the spark bright and alive more than you think. Cross-cultural couples discuss which country they should call home.

(⚤) Your social life is on fire with potential new connections popping up online and in real life. You're keeping things casual and enjoying the moment without expectations. Enjoy the ride and see where it takes you.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Expect a shake-up at the office. Team restructuring and budget adjustments might cause project delays (or even pauses), and you might find yourself taking on unfamiliar responsibilities. Hang in there; this bumpy ride will reveal fresh perspectives and innovative approaches that will benefit your career in the long run.

(₿) Things you can't control might constrict your finances, causing you to re-evaluate your portfolio and how you handle your assets. Just be sure to read the fine print before committing to any financial agreements. Stash away more money; a rainy day might just be around the corner.

(♥) Crushing deadlines, endless to-do lists and family commitments mean less quality time to spend with your partner. But don't sweat — you've got the magic touch to juggle them all.

(⚤) There are several potential love interests of the same and opposite sex on the cards. Don't judge yourself for liking someone who exists outside of the binary. Listen to your heart and you shall discover new things about yourself.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Get ready to do more. Higher-ups and clients may raise the bar. Though you might face heavy workloads and demanding projects, your cool head, sharp thinking and knack for organisation will guarantee your success in tackling anything. Some colleagues admire your ability to handle drama and put bullies in their place.

(₿) Curtail retail spending and don't forget to set some money aside. Surprise expenses like healthcare costs or urgent repairs may arise. You might shake up your portfolio to gain some peace of mind or clear the way for potentially better opportunities.

(♥) Family dramas (yours or your partner's) along with conflicting schedules may throw a wrench into your relationship. But you and your partner will face these challenges head-on as a team. This becomes an opportunity to learn more about each other and build a stronger bond.

(⚤) A chance encounter with someone from a different cultural background may prove surprisingly captivating. While this connection may present certain obstacles (language barriers, different values and such), don't let that discourage you. Embracing the unfamiliar may lead to extraordinary discoveries.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Get ready to shine. Your hard work will get the recognition it deserves from colleagues and superiors. Exciting challenges that could fast-track your career growth are coming along with chances to connect with some big players in your industry. You'll have tonnes of energy and power through tasks with focus and passion.

(₿) Keep your ears open. You might catch wind of some valuable intel that could boost your investment game or help you spend smarter. Financial support requests and fundraising efforts are likely to get a green light this week. Unexpected fortune may be yours, but you should keep quiet about it.

(♥) Expect some playful disagreements and friendly competitions with your partner. You two might kickstart a healthier lifestyle. Sexy time becomes more careful and meaningful.

(⚤) If you're seeing someone, you might realise they're not a long-term fit, leading you to quietly drift away. Before jumping into something new, pause and listen to your intuition. Not everyone's looking for "the one". Watch out for players, scammers, and fling-seekers.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) A senior colleague could be your secret weapon, offering guidance and support that helps you power through your to-do list and crush your goals. Get ready for new projects and collaborations that will sharpen your insights and connect you with talented individuals. Expect to hear good news right after your job interview or business negotiation.

(₿) You may secure new income streams or find smarter ways to handle your debt situation with less stress next week. Financial negotiations and money-related discussions will go surprisingly well in your favour. You grow your savings steadily while sensibly treating yourself and loved ones to small luxuries.

(♥) You know when to spend time alone and when to spend time with your partner. You two are each other's support system, comfort zone and inspiration. You two may sit down and have an impromptu brainstorming session to map out your future together.

(⚤) You might meet someone intriguing, but don't get too excited about them just yet. They're likely playing the field and keeping their options open. While there's a spark, you're currently just one of many people on their radar.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Your creative energy will surge, making even the mundane tasks feel invigorating. You channel your efforts towards where they matter the most. You’ll breeze past wishy-washy, nitpicky folks like you’ve got VIP access to peace of mind. Get ready for the spotlight — recognition and new opportunities for growth are heading your way.

(₿) Financial talks will leave no room for confusion — your negotiations over money and assets will be crystal clear, fair and ready to be sealed. You'll have a firm grip on your savings and spending. Keep an eye out for sophisticated phishing scams. Be sure to scrutinise any unusual messages or requests.

(♥) Couples need to share more responsibilities, but they always support each other. If you've been questioning where your relationship is heading, expect some clarity that'll put your mind at ease. Keeping things vanilla in the bedroom or you may have to awkwardly explain how you hurt yourself to a doctor.

(⚤) Your rizz radiates this week, drawing admirers into your orbit. A romantic spark with someone from work or a work-related social event may happen. You may keep things quiet with them to avoid gossip. Also, someone might slide into your DMs with big flirty energy.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Your creative spark, productivity and knack for making connections will empower you, no matter where you're working from. A fresh wave of hope and inspiration will fuel your vision, helping you connect the dots and uncover exciting new possibilities in your career or business. Comb through your work inbox — a friend in your professional circle could be the messenger of good news.

(₿) Your financial glow-up is brewing. Unexpected opportunities to fatten your wallet and smooth out the nagging money issues could appear. Put the brakes on big purchases. The urge to splurge is real, but future-you will be so glad you resist it. Stay alert for pickpockets and travel scams while travelling abroad.

(♥) You and your partner may have to face a difficult situation together. Your partner may be impressed by how clever you are and love you even more. What doesn't kill your relationship makes it stronger. Unmarried couples can expect conversations about moving in together, getting engaged or planning a wedding.

(⚤) You meet someone who's physically your type. However, don't appear to be too eager to please them or be too available. They may find you awkward if you fawn over them. Also, they have several admirers and they know it.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Get ready to receive serious kudos! All your hard work is about to get noticed, potentially opening doors to new roles with more impact and power. Your confidence is soaring and creative juices are flowing. Business owners, you may find a new group of customers.

(₿) Your bills might pile up, but you'll find ways to pay for everything without digging into your savings. A surprise windfall or a delightful gift might fall into your lap. If you're an investor, you'll navigate market turbulence with ease, spotting opportunities that others miss.

(♥) Expect some ups and downs in your relationship. Uncertainty about your future together might cloud your thoughts, but all you can do is watch how things play out naturally. Stay present — forcing decisions now might only add unnecessary pressure to an already delicate situation.

(⚤) You get to know someone you like, but you're unsure whether they’re playing hard to get or have friendzoned you. This may be karma as you may have done the same thing to someone else before.