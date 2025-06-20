Maido in Lima, Peru, is named The World’s Best Restaurant 2025

The world of gastronomy came together in Turin, Italy on June 19 to recognise The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2025. Peruvian Nikkei restaurant Maido was named The World’s Best Restaurant at the awards, which honours the very best global gastronomic talent from 22 territories across five continents.

Maido, the Lima restaurant run by chef-owner Mitsuharu "Micha" Tsumura, succeeded 2024 winner, Disfrutar in Barcelona, which now enjoys an elevated position in The Best Of The Best Hall Of Fame. Ranked at No.5 on the 2024 list, Maido is a masterclass in Nikkei cuisine, blending Japanese techniques with Peruvian ingredients.

The restaurant takes its name from a Japanese phrase used to greet people: "Maido!" — the first word diners hear as chef Micha’s team welcomes them into the space. More than 15 years since its inception, Maido remains rooted in its founding philosophy, showcasing the finest local ingredients, adapted with the seasons, in a tasting menu that stretches across more than 10 courses. Read more about chef Micha in "The Gastro Gospel" here: bangkokpost.com/life/social-and-lifestyle/2894143.

Maido is followed by Asador Etxebarri (No.2) in Atxondo, Spain and Quintonil (No.3) in Mexico City.

Asia's No.1 Gaggan, based in Bangkok took the No.6 spot, while chef Pichaya "Pam" Soontornyanakij’s Potong was the Highest New Entry Award 2025 at No.13. Other Bangkok restaurant's on the list are Sorn at No.17, Suhring at No.22, Le Du at No.30 and Nusara entered the list at No.35. Chef Thitid "Ton" Tassanakajohn is the only Thai chef with two restaurants on The World's 50 Best List and Asia's 50 Best List.

Albert Adrià, chef-owner of Enigma (No.34), won the Estrella Damm Chefs' Choice Award 2025, voted for by his peers. Chef-restaurateur Massimo Bottura and partner Lara Gilmore have been jointly awarded the Woodford Reserve Icon Award. Maxime Frédéric was named The World's Best Pastry Chef 2025 and is pastry chef at Cheval Blanc Paris and Plénitude in Paris (No.14).

Ten restaurants make their debut on the 1-50 list this year, including Potong and Nusara in Bangkok; Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler (No.20) in Brunico, Italy; Mérito (No.26) in Lima; Lasai (No.28) in Rio de Janeiro; Enigma (No.34) in Barcelona; Kadeau (No.41) in Copenhagen; Vyn (No.47) in Skillinge, Sweden; Celele (No.48) in Cartagena and Restaurant Jan (No.50) in Munich, demonstrating the ranking’s growing global reach in celebrating the world’s finest dining destinations.

A further four restaurants re-entered the 1-50 ranking in the form of Narisawa (No.21) in Tokyo; Le Calandre (No.31) in Rubano, Italy; Orfali Bros (No.37) in Dubai and La Cime (No.44) in Osaka.

The winner of the 50 Best Restaurants Scholarship was Angélica Ortiz, an aspiring Colombian chef working at Oxomoco in New York, winning a place on the programme. The World's Best Sommelier Award is presented to Mohamed Benabdallah, head sommelier andrestaurant manager at Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo, Spain. Celele (No.48) in Cartagena is announced the winner of the Sustainable Restaurant Award in recognition of its strong commitment to sustainability and preserving Colombia’s Caribbean culinary heritage.

The Champions Of Change winner was Mindy Woods, chef-owner of Karkalla On Country in Australia; chef Pam also was winner of The World’s Best Female Chef Award; Wing in Hong Kong was presented with the Art of Hospitality Award; and Khufu’s in Cairo picked up the One To Watch Award.

For the full list, visit theworlds50best.com/list/1-50.