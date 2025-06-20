Woman's convenience store rice has sell-by date printed on grains
Woman's convenience store rice has sell-by date printed on grains

PUBLISHED : 20 Jun 2025 at 14:30

WRITER: Online Reporters

Rice container without a lid, with date ink printed directly on the rice grains. (Photo: Phonthip Khamthawi Facebook Page)
A woman posted in the Facebook group “We are Consumers” on Thursday, sharing her experience after purchasing a ready-to-eat rice pack from a convenience store. Upon unwrapping the plastic seal, she discovered that the container had no lid, and was surprised to find the production date printed directly on the rice grains.

The post quickly drew attention online, with many users raising concerns over hygiene and safety in the production process. Others thanked her for sharing the incident as a cautionary reminder to thoroughly inspect products before consumption.

On Friday, the woman posted a follow-up update, stating that the brand had already contacted her and that the issue is currently under investigation.

