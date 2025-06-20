Thai tea is stripping away its signature colour

After the Thailand Consumer Council revealed the levels of Sunset Yellow FCF, a synthetic food colouring linked to attention problems, in Thai tea products, renowned drink brands have begun introducing Thai tea with natural colouring.

Thai tea: Chinese and Indian influences

An ideal, refreshing drink for Thailand's hot weather, Thai tea can be found on every corner of the country, from street vendors to upscale cafés.

Thai tea, also known as Cha-Thai, Cha-nom-yen or Cha-yen, is one of Thailand's signature drinks made from brewed tea mixed with milk and sugar, served over ice. The beverage is renowned for its distinctive, eye-catching bright orange colour.

Historical records show that Thai people have been drinking tea since the era of King Narai the Great during the Ayutthaya period, as a result of prosperous trade with China. The tradition of adding milk to tea was presumably influenced by India's Masala Chai, a traditional Indian spiced milk tea.

The Thai tea we know today was introduced during industrialisation at the beginning of King Rama VI's reign. The availability of condensed milk in Thailand towards the end of the 19th century, combined with the establishment of ice factories at the beginning of the 20th century, made Thai tea a mass-market product for local consumers.

The generous use of condensed milk and sugar not only enhanced the flavour but also satisfied the Thai palate's preference for sweetness.

Thai tea's signature orange

The signature orange colour was initially thought to stem from Assam tea, which produces a strong dark red brew. When mixed with milk and sugar, the tea naturally turns orange.

Over time, herbs and spices like safflower and star anise, as well as artificial colours, were added during production to create a more vibrant, eye-catching colour.

Sunset Yellow FCF concerns

The tea's artificial colouring became a focus for Thai consumers earlier this year when, in March 2025, the Thailand Consumer Council revealed the levels of Sunset Yellow FCF in Thai tea products.

Sunset Yellow FCF is used to produce orange-yellow colouring in food and pharmaceutical products. According to The Independent, this colouring agent, along with others in the same category, has been linked to hyperactivity and shortened attention spans in primary school children. Nuti Hutasingh, a food technology specialist, also pointed to its potential to cause cancer and kidney disease.

Several European countries have already banned the use of this colouring due to its health effects.

However, in Thailand, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) still permits Sunset Yellow FCF in consumable products, with a limit of 100 milligrammes per kilogramme. The World Health Organisation (WHO) recommends limiting consumption of products containing this colouring to 0-4 milligrammes per kilogramme of body weight daily.

In response to consumer concerns about artificial colouring, several major Thai drink brands have recently launched Thai tea products featuring natural colouring alternatives.

The move away from artificial colouring shows how Thai consumers are becoming more health-conscious while still holding onto their beloved tea culture.