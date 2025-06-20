Guru's Weekly Buzz: June 20-26

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

JOIN

Culinary voyage / Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel / June 28 to July 6

"A Culinary Voyage Across Asia" continues at Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel with "Episode 3: Flavors Of Japan" taking place from June 28 to July 6. The event highlights modern Japanese fusion cuisine and showcases the artistry and precision of Japanese cooking. The Ping Cuisine and Bar at Chiang Mai Marriott Hotel will host chef Alvin Chew from Hashiri Restaurant at The Athenee Hotel, Bangkok. Diners can savour signature Japanese dishes, including Alaskan king crab chawanmushi and sushi osusume Edomae style. The standout unagi kabayaki offers grilled eel paired with Jerusalem artichoke. Another highlight is the walnut soba, served with nitro walnut oil, nanami yakumi and a tsuyu broth, and more.

New series / The St. Regis Bar Bangkok / June 22

The St. Regis Bangkok invites guests to unwind in style with its newest monthly series, "Cocktails, Tapas, and Friends", a Sunday social. Held once a month at The St. Regis Bar, the inaugural edition will take place on June 22. A lively afternoon of free-flowing tapas, creative cocktails, and soulful DJ beats, each month, the culinary spotlight shifts as a guest chef and guest bartender are invited to curate a fresh menu and cocktail experience, ensuring no two Sundays are ever the same. For the June edition, enjoy signature cocktails crafted by Santo Metodo, bar manager at Zuma Bangkok, and Brian Gonzalez, beverage manager at The St. Regis Bar. The culinary experience will be from executive sous chef Matteo Fontana, with special guest chef Simone Scarparo from Capricci. In addition to the tapas, explore a live oyster cart, a cold cut station and live cooking presentations withlive music by DJ Joyyly.

Glowing Pride / Meliá Chiang Mai / June 28

Meliá Chiang Mai’s 360-degree rooftop bar will reopen on June 28 with “Glow Up! A Black Ruby Pride Party” featuring a dazzling drag queen show, DJ sets, cocktails, a best costume competition and more. To mark the legalisation of same-sex marriage in Thailand and Pride Month, Mai The Sky Bar will host the glittering event “to celebrate love in all colours”. The party will be underpinned by a drag queen show by Blow Entertainment and the bar’s resident DJs spinning the decks. Bar-goers are encouraged to wear their loudest and proudest attire, with the winner of the best costume award to score a complimentary one-night stay at the hotel.

Pride exhibition / Slowcombo / June 23–29

"Queer©reative" is an exhibition that brings together the power of young artists from diverse sexualities, identities and life experiences. They use various forms of art as a language of existence, inquiry, and affirmation — their right to be seen and to take up space in all dimensions of life. The name of the exhibition is a wordplay combining: Queer (embracing diverse gender and sexual identities", © (referencing copyright, symbolising that we each own our identity and personal story), creative (celebrating creativity) and active (emphasising dynamic, powerful movement and action). Together, these elements reflect the power of art as a space of resistance not just for expression, but as a declaration of existence in a world where diversity still struggles to be equally recognised. Artists yabeautdi10, write me, klomchanok, Love Friends, Waevi, Hinghoy Noy and Teeger Apparel (with contributions from pibipilled, thehungrymore, amemare, muukta, nogoodwithcat, tan2w, ROTM and yumenomisu are featured. The exhibition is on display from June 23–29 at Slowcombo.

Group exhibition / SAC Gallery / Until Aug 30

“Dynasty | Can We Shape Our Destiny?”, a significant group exhibition that poses profound questions about the meaning of “dynasty” through the works of four artists from three countries will be on display at SAC Gallery until Aug 30. Amidst narratives of dominating power, the exhibition tells stories of silent struggles and hopes deeply embedded in memory. Pathompon "Mont" Tesprateep takes us deep into a charged silence with “The Shine Of My Boots” (2025), inspired by “The Ghost Radio” and tales of invincibility from Thailand’s southern border. Thai-Indonesian artist Amanda Phingbodhipakkiya conveys resistance through gentleness in “These Ochre Fields Remain” and “Burnished Beneath Unforgiving Skies” (2025). Sareena Sattapon presents “In The Realm Beyond Spectrum” (2025), while Dito Yuwono presents “A Triumphal Song Of The One Who Had A Victory We Never Heard About” (2025) and “1621”.

Fun run / W Bangkok / June 28

Celebrate every step in the Pride-themed vertical fun run. Dress loud, move proud and run with pride! Whether you’re sprinting, jogging or just having fun, the event is all about community, energy and love. The run will take place on June 28 at W Bangkok. Limited seats are available so register via the website.

Music series / Road To Fam – The Finale / July 8-9

88rising, the global music and media company, marks the roll-out of Future Asian Music (Fam), a music distribution platform powering the future of Asian independent and emerging music, with a two-day celebration in Bangkok on July 8-9). The celebration will also see the launch of Fam Studios Bangkok, a community space for budding artists developed in partnership with Cloud11, a Bangkok-based tech collective empowering creators through labs and studios. "Road To Fam – The Finale and Fam Studios Bangkok will power "Splash – Soft Power Forum 2025", Thailand’s flagship cultural initiative led by the Thailand Creative Culture Agency (Thacca). The celebration will feature an evening of performances merging Thai headliner Milli with talent across Asia including Fariz Jabba, Zamaera, Ramengvrl and more at Hua Lamphong Train Station, leveraging the iconic Thai architectural landmark to create a cultural experience curated in collaboration with Brite Panther. Fam Studios Bangkok will welcome emerging artists to the new creative hub anchoring The Corner House, a cultural lifestyle space in Bangkok’s historic Talat Noi district. In addition, 88rising will curate dedicated panels with a focus on music and entertainment for the culture conference. Tickets are available via Megatix. Admission is free. RSVP required. For those above the age of 20.

Last call / Cartier Women's Initiative / June 24

Cartier Women’s Initiative (CWI), a global initiative that supports women entrepreneurs who are committed to making a positive social and environmental impact, is announcing its final call for applications for the 2026 edition of Cartier Women’s Initiative Awards, closing for applications on June 24. Applications can be submitted, and more information can be found on the Cartier Women’s Initiative website: cartierwomensinitiative.com. Women impact entrepreneurs who have established and operated businesses in Thailand are eligible to apply for the programme in two categories: the Regional Award and the Thematic Award in the Science and Technology Pioneers category. The awards will be announced and presented in 2026 in Bangkok. The winner of each category will receive a grant of US$100,000. The second and third place winners in each category will receive US$60,000 and US$30,000, respectively.

EAT

Exclusive dinners / Ventisi

Ventisi Restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld offers "Seven Days Of Exclusive Dinners" — a weekly calendar of themed dining experiences that bring something new to the table each night. Whether it’s a relaxed catch-up with friends, a midweek dinner with colleagues, or a family meal to mark the weekend, each night features authentic Thai and Italian dishes with thoughtfully paired drinks, all served high above the city skyline on the 24th floor. Monday is pizza and lambrusco, Tuesday is pasta and wine, Wednesday is beef night, Thursday is antipasti and prosecco, free-flow Fridays, Saturday is Thai signature set and free-flow beer, and Sunday is pork chop Milanese and tiramisu night.

Set lunch / Uno Mas

Step out of the routine and into something more flavourful with the "Weekday Set Lunch" at Uno Mas at Centara Grand at CentralWorld. Designed for busy professionals and weekday diners, the three-course offering by chef Borja Terry Borrego brings the vibrant flavours of Spain to lunch hour. A rotating "Menú Del Día" features two distinct three-course menus that change every two weeks. Each set offers a curated selection of starters, mains and desserts.

STAY

New spa / Meliá Pattaya Hotel

Meliá Pattaya Hotel has unveiled its YHI Spa with a menu affording an array of health benefits, such as improving metabolism and the nervous and lymphatic systems, to ease stress, anxiety, headaches and sleep problems. Featuring four treatment rooms and a Thai herbal sauna, it is the fourth YHI Spa in Thailand. YHI Spa pays tribute to Thailand with massages such as “Siam Serenity Herbal Compress” and Luk Pra Kob. The treatment rooms come with shower facilities, a spa suite with bathing facilities for hydrotherapy, Thai herbal sauna and more.

Thai residents / Chatrium Hospitality / Until Sept 30

Chatrium Hospitality offers Thai residents up to 55% off at participating hotels and resorts in Bangkok, Nakhon Ratchasima and Chanthaburi. Guests can also enjoy early check-in and late check-out. The booking is until Sept 30, with stays until Oct 31.

Villa wonders / The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa, Phuket / Until Sept 30

The Westin Siray Bay Resort & Spa is offering the "In-Villa Moments" package. Available for booking until Sept 30, the package includes stylish accommodation for at least two nights in one-, two- or three-bedroom pool villas, each of which boasts light-filled living space, private outdoor pool and panoramic views across the Andaman Sea. A series of exclusive in-villa experiences includes an indulgent floating afternoon tea in the private pool and an “Eat Well” set dinner. The other perks include daily breakfast for two, a head and shoulder massage for two per stay, daily resort activities and non-motorised water sports, “Sleep Well” herbal tea every evening and two sundowners at Mix Lounge per stay.

4-hands dinner / Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai and Hotel MYS Khao Yai / July 12 and 18

Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai and Unicorn Hospitality announce "Lumi and Cha La: 4-Hands Dinner Series", a collaboration taking place over two nights. Hotel MYS Khao Yai's Cha La will host on July 12 and Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai will host on July 18. Chef Prince of Lumi and chef Tawan of Cha La will join forces for exclusive four-hands dinners, which showcasing their culinary styles through nine courses. Standout creations include chef Prince’s “Oyster Symphony”; an elegant blend of Andaman oyster, Doi Dam caviar, lychee glaze, and pomelo zest —perfectly paired with Spanish cava and Chef Tawan’s “Chilled Khao Yai Green Grape Gazpacho”, a refreshing and savory interpretation of local grapes, complemented by Iberico jamon, pickled cucumber and green pea mousse. Both hotels are offering stay packages that combine a one-night stay and complimentary breakfast with the special dinner. Booking is available until July 11 for Hotel MYS Khao Yai, while booking for Amanor Hotel Chiang Mai is available until July 17.

STUFF

New collection / Orobjects

Orobjects, the design-forward jewellery brand, introduces its newest collection: fine jewellery inspired by the soothing power of fidgeting. Featuring movable spheres and wheels, the Fidget Collection is a tactile series designed to calm the senses and elevate the ritual of touch. The sleek, minimal pieces integrate subtle movements, spinning and gliding, into architectural forms that double as sensory outlets. Each pieceis made with sustainable 18-karat gold, natural diamonds and precious gemstones.

Bedroom blues / Hooga

Hooga, a Singapore-born homeware brand, has embraced “hygge", the Danish philosophy of cosy contentment and has added essentials that transform the bedroom into a serene sanctuary steeped in signature "Hygge Mood". The Tencel Bedding Sets are made from eucalyptus-derived natural cellulose fibres, while the Black Series Scented Candles feature the brand's signature fragrances.