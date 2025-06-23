Building the future

'Usually, when it comes to the topic of peace in the southernmost provinces, most people think of violence and bombs," said Hazwan, 21, as we sat together at the PEACEtival, which was a festival of peace told through art, fashion design, music, creative writing and dialogue by local youth. The event was held at the end of April at Yala Rajabhat University in Yala province.

With over 400 people in attendance, PEACEtival was a culmination of the SENANG Project which empowers children and youth in the southernmost provinces to participate in peace-building through art and music. The three-year project is run by Save the Children Thailand, in partnership with Peace Resource Collaborative Foundation, The Looker, Yala Rajabhat University and the Public Policy Institute of Prince of Songkla University, and funded by the European Union.

Around us, the place was bustling. Rappers were getting everyone hyped up with their tunes and fashion design students proudly showcased their handiwork on their models.

With his Budak Graphic team, Hazwan was showcasing a short film titled Her Hope. It tells a story of Bell, a Buddhist girl, relocating to the southernmost provinces and befriending Aisha, a Muslim girl. Bell gets curious about why Aisha is not playing with friends on weekends, only to find out that Aisha has to attend tadika -- a religious school for children.

Fadel Hayeeyama, SENANG project coordinator. photo:

"Our idea was, how can we make a film about peace that doesn't portray violence?" said first-time director and screenwriter Hazwan. "Sometimes, peace can be in small things that we may not always pay attention to."

Bell and her friends were eventually invited to join Aisha for a day at tadika, where the children ended up playing together. Friendship flourishes when they learn more about one another.

A TOOL FOR CONFLICT RESOLUTION

Thailand's southernmost provinces have experienced ongoing tensions and challenges related to conflict over the past two decades. While the peace process has been ongoing for several years, it was a conversation mostly reserved for prominent civil society organisations and the government, with limited participation from the public.

"Due to little public participation, the chance for children and youth involvement is almost non-existent," said Fadel Hayeeyama, SENANG project coordinator, adding that there have been attempts from the government to include the people's voices in the process. However, involving the younger generation is challenging due to their knowledge and communication methods -- a gap SENANG hopes to bridge to empower youth participation in matters that directly concern them.

"SENANG came to help children and youth communicate their opinions by using tools they are familiar with. And we found that art is an effective way for the young generation to express their opinions, feelings and imaginations for the society of the future," he said.

Jiraporn, centre, with creative design students.

When youth first joined SENANG, they learned about peace and equality, before delving into their respective interests and art projects. Since 2023, SENANG has engaged over 1,000 children and youth, resulting in 254 peace-promoting activities, including 139 art pieces, 11 intergenerational peace dialogues, three youth camps, three community art projects and peace education activities.

"We've been trying to show locals that we can use art in a positive and constructive way and not disrupt or harm any cultures or beliefs. The community said that they do oppose art and music if it does not promote negative values according to the local culture," said Fadel.

"The network of civil society organisations active in the peace process also responded that using art as a tool makes children and youth more comfortable speaking out about sensitive issues like conflict in the region."

Additionally, the project -- through its Insider Peacebuilders Platform Youth initiative -- also supports a youth representative to join the government's special committee on the peace-building process to ensure voices of the young are heard among decision-makers.

Young musicians performed original songs on the theme of peace.

UNDERSTANDING IS KEY

One of the highlights of the PEACEtival was the Wearing the Local Heritage fashion show by students of Yala Rajabhat University (YRU), which was inspired by the multicultural influence in the southernmost provinces.

Jiraporn Kiadtinamol, creative design lecturer at YRU, said the concept serves to encourage students to learn about cultural diversity through designs and patterns.

"It's not about imposing that they must design things a certain way. Rather, they will get to learn by themselves what [each culture is like]," she said.

In addition to multicultural outfits, YRU students also designed board games, educational videos and more about their region. Not wanting the process to end with just older children, the team at YRU also organised activities involving local elementary and high school students from both rural and urban areas to come together to learn about culture and art.

"This is so they can learn about friends from different places," said Jiraporn, a Buddhist native to Yala. Growing up in the South, she has experienced firsthand the prejudice being unknowingly taught and passed down from generation to generation -- something she hopes won't continue.

"Maybe it's a small step that can start with children to make them see that Buddhists and Muslims can be friends.

Fahmi, centre, and fellow members of The Awan performed together for the crowd.

"If we want to live in this area happily, it's simple: we have to understand other people's culture and learn to live together."

This sentiment is shared by Fahmi, 25, a budding singer who was slated to perform at the PEACEtival.

"By being a part of SENANG, we can see that both Muslims and Buddhists here share the same thought. We don't want segregation. We just want to improve things that make us feel uncomfortable," Fahmi said.

Fahmi is part of The Awan, a group of female singers and among the few women in the midst of the male groups in SENANG's musical side. In the more conservative southernmost provinces, it's uncommon to find women singing to pop music instruments as most would just sing a cappella or prayer music.

"Here, people feel that if a woman sings like this, it might be inappropriate or perceived as too much," said Fahmi. While she and her friends were initially worried, she reported that their group has received positive feedback and was even invited to perform at a recent raya (Islamic festival).

The Awan's pop song questions where freedom lies and when it will return. "Freedom means the ability to feel safe and the ability to go anywhere without having to be cautious, suspicious or uncomfortable in our own area," she said.

The singer said a conversation on peace and freedom has been more open among locals in recent years. Throughout her time in SENANG, Fahmi said she feels hopeful from being able to exchange opinions and ideas with other people in the project. She believes it will take the voices of local children and youth to come together to get the communities where they want.

Everyone's definition of peace may be different, she said, but in the end, they all just want the same thing: to feel safe.

"This dream, this wish, we're not the only one wishing for it, because we have friends who are hoping for the same thing and are ready to move forward for it," said Fahmi.