PEUGEOT GTIs ARE BACK – STARTING WITH THE E-208

Peugeot's revered GTi badge has returned to appear on its first electric performance car, a hot hatch based on the e-208 that is aimed squarely at compatriot Alpine's A290.

Its launch at last week's 24 Hours of Le Mans marks the return of one of the most evocative badges in performance motoring, after the 308 GTi went off sale in 2021. It is also the first hot Peugeot since the 508 PSE was axed in late 2024.

Developed by Peugeot Sport and inspired by the widely admired 205 GTi, the new car represents a dramatic overhaul of the city-focused e-208.

The key to the package is a motor transplant from the Alfa Romeo Junior Veloce. Mounted up front and paired with a mechanical limited-slip differential, it puts out 278bhp and 344Nm a substantial increase from the regular e-208's 154bhp.

These reserves slingshot the 1,596kg hatchback to 100kph in 5.7sec -- 0.2sec quicker than the 255bhp Mini John Cooper Works Electric and 0.7sec ahead of the 217bhp Alpine A290 GT Performance. Its top speed is claimed to be 179kph.

References to the 205 continue inside the e-208 GTi: the bucket seats are split between red and black panels and the floor mats are trimmed in red.

Alongside that extra pace, it is fitted with hydraulic bump stops and a rear anti-roll bar. The steering is also said to have been tuned for more direct responses. The new GTi gains a look that matches its performance billing. The hot hatch is 30mm lower than the standard car and the tracks have been widened by 56mm at the front and 27mm at the rear to create a muscular stance.

What's more, it gets bold 18in alloys fitted with track-focused Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres. Sited behind them up front are a set of 355mm brake discs. The fitment of such large wheels with the GTi's low-set stance has required wheel-arch extensions, marked out with bright red stripes that match the body's paintwork.

Modifications have also been made to the e-208 GTi's battery performance. While the 54kWh nickel manganese-cobalt pack is the same as the standard car's, Peugeot said it has adapted the software using developments from its hybrid-powered 9X8 endurance racer to reduce temperatures under high loads and improve energy recovery.

The pack yields a range of 347km and can be replenished from 20-80% in less than 30 minutes via a 100kW charger.

New alloys are inspired by those fitted to the later 1.9-litre 205 GTi and use the original GTi typeface.

"The new Peugeot e-208 GTi embodies our commitment to performance and innovation, drawing from our extensive race pedigree," said Jean-Marc Finot, senior vice-president of Stellantis' motorsport operations.

Finot, previously an engineer involved in the development of the original 205 GTi as well as the later 206 GTi 180, added that the new car will possess "the typical Peugeot GTi agility and steering feeling".

While the GTi badge returns first on an electric model, new hot combustion Peugeots have not been ruled out -- but Peugeot CEO Alain Favey previously told Autocar that any decision would depend on customer feedback.

"We will start with the e-208 and [are] definitely listening to your inputs, or what our customers will say as well," he said. "We don't exclude that there might be other executions of the 208 GTi under the GTi badge, but for today there's absolutely nothing planned in that sense."Autocar