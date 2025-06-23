Seminar set to equip architects for a vulnerable world

The Architect Council of Thailand invites you to a special seminar titled "Design for Disasters", the second instalment of the ACT TALK 2025 Series. It is taking place this Sunday from 12.30pm to 5pm at the Architect Council Meeting Room, 3rd Floor.

In an age where the world is increasingly vulnerable to a wide range of disasters -- whether natural events like earthquakes, floods and tsunamis, or man-made crises such as pandemics and global warming -- the role of architects and designers must evolve beyond aesthetics. Today, the challenge lies in designing for resilience, in creating spaces that can withstand, respond to and recover from crisis, while also helping communities heal both physically and emotionally.

This seminar aims to serve as a knowledge-sharing platform where professionals, students and the public can engage with leading experts from the fields of architecture, engineering, urban planning and city governance. Together, they will explore key lessons from past experiences and present innovative ideas for how design can play a vital role in building a more resilient future.

Participants will hear from a distinguished line-up of speakers, including Assoc Prof Dr Panit Phujinda, a lecturer at the Department of Urban and Regional Planning, Faculty of Architecture, Chulalongkorn University and president of the association of Thai Urban Planners; Ms Vipavee Kunavichayanont, co-founder of Design for Disasters Foundation, a pioneering initiative that integrates design with humanitarian action; Prof Dr Amorn Pimanmas, president of the Structural Engineers Association of Thailand and faculty member at the Faculty of Engineering, Kasetsart University; and Assoc Prof Dr Tavida Kamolvej, deputy governor of Bangkok, who plays a key role in shaping the city's response to emergencies and urban challenges. Guiding the conversation will be Khemawat Rerngtham, a singer, actor and host known for his interest in design and environmental issues.