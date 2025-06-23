Exhibition shows how life shapes art

Art viewers are invited to find out how experiences can shape an artist's perspective during "Petit Genre", which is running at Tang Contemporary Art until July 13.

This is a solo exhibition by Thanathorn Phattaratada, a young Thai artist known as Erthh, who demonstrates artistic maturity beyond his years through vibrant pop-surrealist works that offer fresh perspectives.

The artist has lately come to value the importance of learning through life itself. He used to believe that age wasn't a measure of wisdom and that, with curiosity and eagerness, one could grow to understand the world more deeply than someone older.

As he grew up, however, he realised that life teaches us through events we can't find in any book. Each day brings a deeper understanding of the world and the people around us. Mistakes, achievements, the good and the bad all become lessons stored within us.

Inspired by Thai master Prateep Kochabua, known for his surrealist paintings, as well as by his study and interest in Caravaggio's use of light and shadow, Erthh practised still life compositions and then gradually started to integrate elements of his upbringing and passion for cartoons and illustrations, eventually forming his unique style and canvases.

His paintings feature Cheek, a character reflecting his personal journey. Though the boy is expressed in a calm and quiet manner, he represents both the artist's highs and lows. Beneath each detail is a story that is waiting to be unfolded.

Tang Contemporary Art is located at Room 201-206 of River City Bangkok, Charoen Krung 24, and opens daily from 11am to 7pm, except Monday.