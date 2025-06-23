Why do Thais remove their shoes before entering the house?

For most Thais, taking off shoes before entering the house is second nature. It's such a common practice that it has become a cultural norm. While the habit may appear to be primarily about cleanliness, it also reflects a deeper sense of respect, consideration, and mutual care.

Cleanliness Comes First

Shoes pick up all sorts of dirt – dust, mud, wastewater, and more – as they travel across various surfaces throughout the day. Taking them off before stepping into a home helps keep indoor spaces noticeably cleaner.

A study by Kevin W. Garey of the University of Houston found that shoe soles often carry Clostridium difficile, a bacterium linked to serious intestinal inflammation, as well as E. coli and Klebsiella, which can cause pneumonia.

Leaving shoes at the door is a simple yet effective way to prevent germs from entering the home, helping maintain a healthier living environment.

A Gesture of Respect and “Greng Jai”

In Thai culture, removing shoes is not just about hygiene - it’s also a sign of respect, especially when entering someone else’s personal space. This aligns with the concept of greng jai, a uniquely Thai sense of thoughtfulness and not wanting to impose on others. People remove their shoes so they don’t bring dirt into someone’s home – a small but meaningful gesture.

This mindset is closely tied to Buddhist values. In temples, shrines, and sacred spaces, shoes are always removed as a sign of deep reverence. From a young age, Thais are taught that taking off one’s shoes shows respect and helps preserve the cleanliness of the space they are entering.

A Cultural Contrast With the West

In many Western countries, wearing shoes inside the house is not unusual, and in some cases, it's even part of the outfit. Practical factors like cold weather often play a role, as wearing shoes indoors helps keep feet warm.

For some, it's also a matter of personal comfort or long-standing habit.

But in Thailand, removing shoes before entering a home is nearly automatic. It’s a normal part of everyday life, requiring no reminders or instructions.

It's not just about keeping the floors clean - it’s about honouring a cultural tradition rooted in respect, mindfulness, and a shared sense of responsibility. For Thais, taking off one’s shoes is simply what you do.