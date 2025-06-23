Old places, new menus

Bored of eating the same thing twice? Fear no more, here's a list of restaurants that have shuffled things up to make sure you're never bored or short of choices while dining out.

Small Dinner Club (SDC)

Smoke and mirrors would probably be a good description of the tasting menu at SDC. Though the menu remains largely unchanged since the restaurant opened its doors three years ago, the food is an improvement on its first offering… or so I am told. This was my first time at SDC.

The kitchen is helmed by chef Sareen Rojanametin, who had a restaurant in Melbourne, Australia, which shut shop in 2017 and the chef relocated to his hometown of Bangkok.

The menu at SDC is described as “reimagined and elevated”, where what you see isn’t what you eat. Though diners seeking out places like SDC aren’t your average person and I think most will be able to tell the difference between beef and watermelon. The restaurant, diners are told, delves into the culture, history and essence of Thai cuisine and courses are based around this.

From a reinterpretation of tom yum to an exploration of rice as a cultural cornerstone, each dish presents Thai food in a new light. The menu celebrates the balance of flavours that Thai cuisine offers, while fusing the past and future — the chef cooks one of his favourite dishes that his mother used to make for him, but he's added his own twist to it. All done in front of the diner.

Keeping the mystery alive without revealing too much, dishes on the menu include a coconut charcoal tart, ant eggs, green papaya that is not a som tam and four-week aged Muscovy duck.

I only wish, I did not leave smelling like the smoked duck and my last bite not to have been chocolate covered dried fish. Who wants to leave a fine dining, chef’s table-esque, restaurant with hair and clothes smelling of smoke and a fishy breath? Though luck has everything to do with dining at SDC and you can leave with your last bite being a chocolate covered pork rind, instead.

Craft

Craft the all-day dining at Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok has rolled out a line-up of menus and experiences for diners to satisfy cravings and discover new culinary surprises from morning to night.

“Breakfast Club”, features dishes for morning feasters, followed through the day with new à la carte dishes and a live DJ on Friday and Saturday for an elevated, chill vibe.

Dishes range from sweet and savoury bacon French toast, signature spicy breakfast burrito and hazelnut cream &berries crêpes. Those who like Asian breakfast items are in for a treat with the Thai seafood porridge and the Korean Chicken Rice Bowl. Familiar morning staples from across the globe are the English fry-up, huevos con chorizo and bagel & lox, along with coffee selections from Karo Coffee Roasters.

Also on the menu is a super green smoothie bowl packed with kale, avocado, mango, spinach, strawberries, blueberries and whey protein. The tropical smoothie bowl features Greek yoghurt, cacao nibs, mango, coconut, passion fruit and dragon fruit. The new menu also includes vegan nibbles like tofu & tempeh served with a sweet chilli peanut sauce.

All-day dining includes sandwiches, such as the double smashed burger, BLT sandwich, chicken shawarma wrap or the open-faced Thai lobster Waldorf salad. There is also gluten-free bread, buns and wraps available upon request.

Clara

This summer, chef Christian Martena is exploring a fresh and vibrant take on Italian classics.

His carefully curated summer menu features reinterpretations of beloved dishes with a modern and seasonal twist. Every course is a journey, thoughtfully designed to reflect the chef’s personal culinary experiences and discoveries within Italian contemporary cuisine.

Expect dishes like the hamachi crudo featuring young Japanese amberjack, marinated in kalamansi and served raw in the spirit of “crudo di mare” a specialty from chef Martena’s hometown of Bari.

A northern Italian staple is the Battuta di Fassona or a classic veal tartare from Piedmont that is offered with a summer twist. Charcoal-grilled oysters seasoned with lemon, oyster leaf and ice leaf are paired with an acidic cream made from oyster water and finished with Oscietra caviar.

Front Room

Front Room at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok has introduced an Isan tasting menu, showcasing local ingredients and a blend of traditional and innovative techniques from Thailand’s Northeastern region.

Available daily for dinner until Sept 30, chef de cuisine Athiti “Aon” Mongthong says that the food of the region is “about bold, balanced flavours and the complexity of herbs and spices”. “This menu is a heartfelt tribute to the region, blending refined techniques with traditional roots to showcase the depth and warmth of Northeastern Thai cuisine."

The starters feature four bites that offer a perfect introduction to Isan home cooking, including larb, khao niew gai yang or bite-sized grilled chicken with sticky rice and som tum, a classic papaya salad. Other dishes include oom pla chon song naam, an Isan-style herbal broth with snakehead and cobia fish; naem nuea jaew makua, fermented striploin with spicy tomato chili dip; goong yang jaew hed nang fah, grilled river prawn topped with oyster mushroom chilli paste; and gai dam phu phan tai nam, a local black bone chicken soup with herbs and local vegetables.

Red Sky

Red Sky Restaurant at Centara Grand at CentralWorld introduces a new a la carte menu by chef Luca Russo, whose signature style blends European finesse with seasonal precision.

Known for his expressive plates and eye for detail, Chef Russo's new menu features a refined selection of dishes that showcase the chef’s signature attention to flavour, texture and presentation. Highlights include black ink fagottelli or tiny parcels filled with burrata and lobster, finished with a hint of lemon essence. Smoky grilled octopus is served with pesto, smoked cheese foam and Piccadilly confit tomatoes. The showstopper is the turbot in Champagne sauce, paired with young spinach and Oscietra caviar, making for a well-balanced seafood option.

Those looking for something heartier with depth and character will enjoy meat dishes such as the Joselito Ibérico pluma, served with broccolini, piquillo peppers and demi-glace, and the 72-hour slow-cooked Hitachi Wagyu brisket with Belgian endive and prune jus. A carefully curated wine list featuring Old and New World selections rounds out the experience, offering perfect pairings for every course.