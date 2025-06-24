Siam Sinfonietta journeys to KL

Siam Sinfonietta is joining the five-week Kuala Lumpur Orchestra Festival. The international showcase is already in progress and each weekend a different orchestra is featured. So far, the Tokyo Symphony has been the most well-known participant.

Siam Sinfonietta is one of the only youth orchestras in the world to have been instigated by young people themselves when teen musicians asked Thailand National Artist Somtow Sucharitkul to create an orchestra so they could play "real music" -- complete, major works they had seen performed in international concerts rather than individual movements excerpted from symphonies, which is common practice in school orchestra classes.

Starting with a few friends, the orchestra expanded quickly and rose to international fame when in 2012, it began winning a string of awards, starting with first prize in the Summa Cum Laude competition in Vienna, on three different occasions at Carnegie Hall and culminating recently at their appearance onscreen in the Oscar-nominated film Tár, conducted by Cate Blanchett. They've played in several European capitals and in New York and Los Angeles. But in the last couple of years, director Somtow has wanted to spend more time in Asean countries.

Siam Sinfonietta recently gave a sneak preview of its upcoming royal command performance at Bangkok's CW Tower in the C Asean multipurpose hall which had never before been used for a classical music performance.

Somtow said: "The acoustics in this hall are stunning for orchestral music -- better than many traditional concert halls in Bangkok. The high ceilings, the two-tier playing area with a gorgeous glass backdrop of the sunset over Bangkok created a remarkable and intimate environment."

Somtow conducted two masterpieces that are not often heard in Bangkok -- the Second Symphony by Beethoven and Stravinsky's Firebird. The Beethoven was dramatic, dynamic, full of violent contrasts and a great deal of humour. Often disregarded as "lighter" in tone than the odd-numbered symphonies, Siam Sinfonietta's reading had as much passion and fire as the more well-known ones.

It was in Firebird that the orchestra really shone. The Siam Sinfonietta has now played all three of Stravinsky's most iconic ballet scores. As Stan Gayuski observed in the Bangkok Post 10 years ago at their performance of The Rite Of Spring: "This work is not for the faint of heart and certainly not for the timid musician, particularly a youth orchestra. In a brave leap of musical faith, conductor and artistic director Somtow Sucharitkul led these musicians across Stravinsky's score with a force of sound perhaps unheralded in Bangkok."

Colours and rhythms were crisp and coruscating in Stravinsky's fiendishly challenging composition and the crowd responded with cheers, demanding three encores after the programme ended.

The unorthodox repurposing of the "multipurpose" hall at C Asean into a classical music venue is a triumph. The hall is located conveniently near the metro and has plenty of parking -- it's just across the street from Thailand Cultural Centre. The clarity of the sound, the beauty of the sunset and the convenience of seating and location are hard to beat.

On June 21, the Siam Sinfonietta repeated this programme in Malaysia at an event attended by the royal family of Negeri Sembilan, who are passionate supporters of classical music. A couple of years ago the ruler's son, Prince Zain, even played the harpsichord with the Siam Sinfonietta in Bangkok.

The upcoming concert in Kuala Lumpur will include additional pieces including the catchy Introduction and Rondo Capriccioso by Saint-Saëns for violin and orchestra. It will be played by the EuroAsia competition winner.

In addition, Somtow will premiere a suite from his forthcoming opera Plan 9 From Outer Space, adapted from the notorious "worst movie of all time" -- in a wild score whose orchestration includes police sirens, a whistle and a telephone as well as a "wailing vampire".