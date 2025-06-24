Artist explores identity through Earth

Thai artist Wasinburee Supanichvoraparch invites viewers to explore the relationship between human identity and Earth during "Werdin", which is running at La Lanta Fine Art until Aug 9.

His new solo exhibition takes viewers on a journey through din (Thai for Earth or clay), not merely as a raw material for ceramics, but as a symbol of the process of becoming.

The exhibition's title plays with the German word werden -- meaning to be, to become or to come into being -- and merges it with the English phrase we are and the Thai word din. The result, We are din or Werdin, suggests the fusion of human identity with Earth as material, body and cultural consciousness.

Although clay is his primary medium, the artist also turns to materials such as metal, recognising that clay alone cannot always convey the full emotional and conceptual range he seeks. These materials are not just media for making art or craft; they are a language of transformation.

Wasinburee expands upon the idea of becoming through the artistic process deeply entangled with material and through questioning recorded history. Through hands-on processes, material selection, experimentation and installation, he reconsiders and reinterprets notions of civilisation through thought, emotion, memory and identity.

This art exhibition is like a conversation between humans and materials such as clay, metal and other materials and technologies that give rise to processes that are always in a state of becoming.

The works on display may one day serve as records of a new kind of history and as mirrors reflecting the actions of humankind still in progress. Here, the artist is not only a maker of things but a questioner, inviting us to look back at our lives in the way we choose to understand.

La Lanta Fine Art is located at N22 Art Warehouse, Narathiwat Ratchanakarin 22, and opens Tuesday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm.