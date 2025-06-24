CentralWorld transforms into B.Duck carnival park

CentralWorld has transformed Square A and B into a theme park for the "B.Duck 20th Playful World – City Funs Carnival", which brings fun rides and creative games to Thai fans, until July 18.

Held to mark the 20th anniversary of the world's most beloved yellow duck, this event is open to everyone to experience a never-before-seen fully-fledged playful and outdoor carnival featuring six B.Duck-themed rides.

"B.Duck Global Adventure" is a fantasy carousel under the mini-Eiffel Tower, decorated with twinkling lights along with beautiful music, "B.Duck Flight Diary" is a balloon to take you high up into the sky and "B.Duck Busy Cowboy" offers an exciting adventure to soar through the sky on a rooti'-tootin' cowboy trail.

Alternatively, ride on a giant cheese Ferris wheel at "B.Duck Rocking Fun", hop into a snooker ball bumper car on a field of a 15m-long pool table at "B.Duck Table Tennis Match", and jump to the rhythm of fun music and pose for awesome photos while in the air at "B.Duck Windmill Trampoline".

The carnival also brings two gigantic inflatable creations. The first is "Sawasdee Duck", the world's largest inflatable B.Duck standing 10m high and donned in an exquisite Thai elephant costume. The second is the 400m² "B.Duck Mega Inflatable Bounce Playground".

There is also a Children's Zone featuring balloons and installations, while the "B.Duck Game Booths" features fun games such as lucky balls, dart, can smash, basketball and dice rolling. Adorable prizes are up for grabs.

photos courtesy of Central Pattana

Available at the exclusive B.Duck pop-up store are limited-edition collections of adorable products. They include cute versions of Egyptian gods such as Anubis, Horus, Ra and Bastet; B.Duck x Monchhichi keychains; B.Duck Baby Bear fruit-scented surprise boxes; matching set of AirPods cases; exclusively designed iPhone cases; denim bags; inflatable air cushions; as well as limited-edition figures in rainbow colours.

A cute iconic character of a yellow duck created under the concept of "Be Playful" in Hong Kong 20 years ago, B.Duck is a top licensed character that has become a lifestyle brand loved by fans all around the world.

The carnival is open daily from 2pm to 10pm on weekdays and 10am to 10pm on weekends. Tickets cost 120 baht per ride for one adult and one child (888 baht for an unlimited play pass). Value packages are available.