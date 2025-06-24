Return of the dance king

Under the dazzling lights of Bangkok's historic Hua Lamphong Railway Station, a crowd of over 2,500 erupted into cheers earlier this month as the name Stefanos Koukas was called for the second year in a row.

The 22-year-old sensation from Pattaya had just done the improbable -- winning back-to-back championships at the Red Bull Dance Your Style Thailand National Final, cementing his place as one of the country's most exciting young dancers and securing his ticket to the global stage in Los Angeles this October.

"I never thought I would win the championship again, especially with so many incredibly talented dancers in this competition," Stefanos told Life during a recent interview. "Throughout the battle, I just focused on staying present and giving my best in every round. When I heard my name called, I was overwhelmed with joy and gratitude."

The Red Bull Dance Your Style format is famously unpredictable. Dancers face off one-on-one without knowing what music will be played. From pop hits to unexpected classics, the tracks are a mystery and the crowd -- rather than a panel of judges -- decides who advances. This year's national final featured 16 top contenders who had battled their way through open qualifiers in Bangkok and Pattaya, drawn from a pool of over 100 participants.

Stefanos Koukas celebrates his second win. RED BULL CONTENT POOL

Stefanos captivated both the audience and fellow competitors with his razor-sharp technique, infectious charisma and seamless musical interpretation.

"It's an incredible honour and something I'm truly proud of," he said. "Even though this is my second time winning the national title, I still remind myself to keep training and pushing harder."

Preparation for a competition like this demands more than just skill -- it requires adaptability, instinct and presence. Stefanos has been dancing for 16 years, but Red Bull's format pushed him to rethink his approach.

"With Red Bull Dance Your Style, we are opening up unpredictable songs, not just battle songs, but also popular songs that are accessible to the general public and it is voted on by the audience," he explained. "The practice method may require researching songs, listening to more songs and when dancing, you have to communicate with the audience as well."

Communication, it turns out, is Stefanos' secret weapon. "It felt like performing at a concert, but as a dancer," he said. "The crowd wasn't just watching; they were vibing with me in real time. That kind of energy pushed me to perform even harder. It became more than just a battle -- it was a full-on dance party, and that connection with the audience made the whole thing unforgettable."

The crowd at Hua Lamphong Railway Station. RED BULL CONTENT POOL

This sense of spontaneity is central to his artistry. "As dancers, we naturally build this connection with music over time -- we get used to feeling the beats, the rhythm and even the smallest details in a track. For me, the trick is to stay calm and just let the music guide me. Sometimes it clicks instantly, sometimes I need a second to catch the vibe, but once I let go and trust my instincts, the movement flows naturally."

At this level of competition, creativity isn't a luxury -- it's a necessity. "You've got to know your music -- really know it. Listen to all kinds of tracks, understand the beats, the drops, the transitions. And of course, keep your body sharp and responsive," Stefanos shared. "But the key during a battle is to have fun. If you're too stressed or overthinking it, the creativity gets blocked. I try to stay loose, stay playful and let the music do the talking."

Representing Thailand on a global stage is a responsibility Stefanos doesn't take lightly. "It's a huge honour and something I'm really proud of. This is my second time winning the national title, but that doesn't mean I'm taking it easy. In fact, I'm training even harder. I've got my eyes on joining a few other competitions before the World Final in October -- just to gain more experience, test new ideas and keep improving. I know the level will be insane in LA, so I want to be fully ready, mentally and physically."

Stefanos shows off his skills. RED BULL CONTENT POOL

The Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final will pit Stefanos against dancers from 55 countries. While the stakes are higher, Stefanos is determined to stand out. "Last time, I advanced quite far and defeated many strong opponents, but one dancer from France really impressed me. This time, my goal is to go even further, improve round after round and bring my best self to the world stage."

Asked what sets his Thai street style apart, Stefanos was thoughtful. "Thai dancers are super skilled these days, but honestly, everyone at this level brings something unique to the floor. What I think gives Asian dancers an edge is our exposure to so many different styles -- we've absorbed a lot and learned to mix and blend them into something personal. That fusion becomes our identity and I think that's what helps us stand out."

That identity has been shaped by years of dedication and a tight-knit community. "The dance community in Thailand is growing stronger every day. It's super positive and supportive. From the beginning of my journey, I've always felt lifted by the people around me -- friends, fellow dancers and mentors. That support has been a big part of my growth, not just as a dancer but as a person. And honestly, I've met some of my closest friends through this community."

Stefanos' influences run deep. "Michael Jackson was my first-ever inspiration. His moves introduced me to popping and I was hooked. As I got deeper into the scene, I started getting into hip-hop too. For competitions like this, you can't stick to just one style, you need to be able to blend and switch it up. My style today is a mix of popping and hip-hop, and I'm always trying to refine that fusion."

As for what comes next, Stefanos is already planning his next moves. "The vibe in every competition is different -- new dancers, new energy, different crowds. So I'm definitely stepping up my training. I'll be experimenting more, testing new combos, and pushing myself into unfamiliar territory. My goal is to stay flexible and adapt quickly no matter what gets thrown at me on stage."

Beyond this October's World Final in Los Angeles, Stefanos' ambitions reach far beyond the spotlight.

"I want to help elevate dance as a respected profession -- just like acting or singing. It's already happening on a global scale, and I want Thai dancers to be part of that story. I see myself performing as long as I can, but also choreographing and mentoring in the future. Dance has given me so much and I want to give back by inspiring and guiding the next generation."