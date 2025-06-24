Giant floating balls in Hong Kong a bold message to men

HONG KONG - A pair of giant inflatable testicles drifting across Victoria Harbour have caused a stir in Hong Kong, but they are there not for mischief, but for a mission.

The men’s health brand Noah, in collaboration with the creative agency BBH Singapore, has launched a daring campaign to break the taboo around conversations about male health, particularly those concerning sexual wellbeing.

The eye-catching centrepiece? A barge towing two enormous inflatable balls beneath the city’s iconic skyline, with the message: “Men’s health is a big deal.”

Although the footage appears to be a spontaneous tourist video, the visuals were actually created using VFX, styled to resemble a mobile phone capture to maximise authenticity and viral potential. The surreal image isn’t real — but the message it conveys certainly is.

The campaign, unveiled during Men’s Health Month, had its roots in some troubling insights, according to Noah, which bills itself as a “discreet digital men’s health clinic” offering a variety of products and treatments for physical, mental and sexual wellbeing.

The company says it found that over 60% of men in Hong Kong avoid discussing sexual health due to embarrassment, while nearly half admit to feeling more emotionally burdened than they show. The bold visual metaphor aims to tackle this stigma head-on, using humour as a way to open serious dialogue.

“This campaign doesn’t whisper about men’s health — it shouts,” said Gaurav Gursahani, director of marketing at Noah. “We built Noah because the stigma surrounding men’s health was louder than the solutions. No man should feel ashamed for taking care of his body or mind.”

Sean Low, the brand’s founder, added: “Toxic masculinity and cultural expectations keep men silent — often at the cost of their wellbeing. That silence is exactly what we’re challenging.”

With an image that’s hard to ignore, Noah is driving home a powerful message: when it comes to men’s health, it’s time to stop being shy, just start speaking up.