Printmaking Festival set to take over Central Chidlom

Get ready to immerse in the vibrant world of printmaking as "Thailand Printmaking Festival 2025" returns with its biggest edition yet from July 4-15, on the 2nd floor, Event Hall, Central Chidlom.

Organised by GroundControl in collaboration with PPP Studio and Central Chidlom, this year's festival embraces the concept of "Printmaking Is Everywhere", aiming to bring the art of printmaking closer to people's everyday lives -- whether in the clothes we wear, the books we read or the paper we write on.

The mission is to prove that printmaking isn't just confined to galleries, but exists in nearly every aspect of our surroundings, quietly shaping culture, expression and visual language. The 12-day celebration will transform Central Chidlom into an artistic playground, featuring works from a dynamic line-up of both established and emerging artists, hands-on activities and thought-provoking engagements designed to inspire, educate and connect.

A major highlight of the festival is the "10 x 10 Artist x Studio" exhibition, which pairs 10 renowned artists -- Benzilla, Kitikong, Lolay, Mamablues, Mr. Kreme, Nutkai, Pod Art, Rukkit, Sahred Toy and Yeedin -- with 10 distinguished print studios such as Archivist, C.A.P, Kienhin, Made by Gyvendore, Mezzpress, PPP Studio, TNT and others. Each collaboration will result in one-of-a-kind print work that captures the spirit of each artist through the lens of each studio's unique technique.

For those who want to get their hands dirty, weekend print workshops offer visitors a chance to create their own art to take home -- no experience is necessary. Live print demonstrations will add even more excitement, including gyotaku, the traditional Japanese fish-printing technique by Jaturun.Work and a gritty, eye-catching display of urban wheat paste printmaking by Hello My Name is BKK.

The festival also invites guests to participate in an interactive 5m-long rubbing art zone, where attendees of all ages can explore the textures of materials and surfaces using paper and tools like charcoal, crayons, and pencils -- awakening the artist within through tactile exploration.

In addition, the printmaker's market will be a must-visit destination for collectors and curious shoppers alike, offering limited-run prints, zines and creative goods from studios and collectives such as Hello Print Friend, SAB (Samyan Art Building), Spacebar Zine, Young Print and others.