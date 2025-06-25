Thai heritage meets high fashion at Iconsiam
The cultural legacy of textile traditions from seven Unesco Creative Cities across Thailand will take centre stage during "Unesco x Sacit x Iconcraft: A Celebration Of Thai Artisans And Creative Cities", at Iconluxe Avenue, M floor of Iconsiam, Charoen Nakhon Road, from today to Sunday.

These heritage textiles, crafted by national master artisans, are reimagined into contemporary fashion pieces by seven of Thailand's top design houses -- Atlelier Pichita, Theatre, Chai Gold Label, Hook's by Prapakas, Wisharawish, Pyvet and Janesuda -- as well as the prestigious Sirivannavari brand.

The event reinforces Thailand's commitment to Unesco Creative Cities Network (UCCN), which covers 350 cities worldwide. They include seven cities from Thailand -- Phuket, Chiang Mai, Bangkok, Sukhothai, Phetchaburi, Chiang Rai and Suphan Buri. The seven provinces serve as the foundation for this initiative and their distinct cultural assets inspire the designs on display.

At the heart of the show is a collaboration between seven top-tier Thai fashion brands and local artisan groups, with each designer creating two exclusive outfits inspired by a different Creative City, totalling 14 outfits.

Left  An outfit from Hook's by Prapakas. photos courtesy of Iconsiam

An outfit from Hook's by Prapakas. photos courtesy of Iconsiam

Among standout creations are two exclusive clutch bags, personally designed by HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya. Handwoven from kaew ching duang silk -- a textile symbolising prosperity and harmony -- by master artisan Weeratham Taragoonngernthai, also founder of Chansoma brand, each clutch is a one-of-a-kind creation embroidered with exquisite detail.

At the event, visitors have a rare opportunity to purchase the 14 exclusive outfits and bid for the two silk clutches. Proceeds will support a Unesco initiative to expand access to creative education for young people in Thailand's Creative Cities.

Another highlight is the first-ever public exhibition of eight royal Thai costumes of the Princess, curated by the Queen Sirikit Museum of Textiles. They were designed by national artist Tirapan Wannarat, also founder of Tirapan fashion house.

Visit facebook.com/ICONCRAFTTHAILAND.

