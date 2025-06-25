Finding her flow

Four years ago, illustrator Naruemon Yimchavee, better known as Banana Blah Blah, felt so burnt out from work she decided to take a break. She travelled to several provinces in the North including Phrae, Nan and Lampang. After staying in Lampang for five days, the peaceful atmosphere comforted her and she decided to live there.

At the time, Naruemon was a full-time illustrator at The 1001 Nights Editions and The Matter, an online news agency. Due to her distinct characters on facebook.com/Bananablahblahh, she had the opportunity to collaborate with celebrated brands and events such as Google Doodle, Maho Rasop Festival, Scrubb band, Wacoal for All and Central Embassy.

"During days of fatigue and stress, I found Lampang to be a comfortable and peaceful place. Although I did not know what I would do there, I just rented a house and moved there with my boyfriend. At that time, I had already established my Facebook page and people offered opportunities. Since I could work anywhere, the location was not a problem," said Naruemon.

However, after living in Lampang for six months, Naruemon found it to be quiet. When her boyfriend got a job as a teacher in Chiang Mai, they moved there where her mother and relatives are also.

"Chiang Mai offers a pretty good balance between city and urban vibes. I live in Mae Rim where there is a lot of nature and I like it immensely. The silence in Chiang Mai is different from in Bangkok. It makes the rhythm of life slower. That's why people call it the slow life. When I was in Bangkok, everything was a rush, so I had no time to think or plan about what to do next."

Breathe. Xspace Gallery

The slow life in Chiang Mai is reflected in her latest exhibition "Be Here Now", on display at Mini Xspace Gallery Fl.1 in Bangkok. Naruemon explained that the title came to be when she realised that being in the present is very important.

"After I moved to Chiang Mai, I felt everything became peaceful and I had time for reflection. I wrote many memos and wanted to express my gratitude for being here every day. Since I did not have a routine job, I had a lot free time. I was often absent-minded thinking about the past or future. I tried to do a lot of activities to help me stay in the present and relieve my boredom."

Naruemon tried many activities from making tea and drawing to walking or practising yoga. These activities appear in her paintings. Additionally, she developed other skills that she used in the exhibition such as sewing, print-making and painting.

"I wanted to experiment with things that I had never done or used to think were difficult. After moving to Chiang Mai, I questioned that apart from painting, what other skills could I develop? As a result, I tried many activities," she explained.

Now Is Now, Breathe, Let Go 1, Let Go 2 and Let Go 3 feature acrylic painting and embroidery.

Let Go 1. Xspace Gallery

"I learned sewing to challenge myself to see if I could master the skill. I learned how to sew from YouTube and my boyfriend. He knew how because he teaches sewing and knitting. Sewing is a form of meditation which helps me to not worry about other things. I did not plan to create works with embroidery, but when I had to create this exhibition, I decided to combine embroidery with acrylic painting and hope that it would convey a message to viewers."

The painting Past Now And Future represent the exhibitions concept.

"If we do not stay in the present, we may forget what we need to do. Thus, we should let go of thoughts of the past and future and focus on what we have to do in the present. If we forget our present, nothing will get done."

The acrylic painting Grounding was inspired by a workshop where she learned how to shape clay into a ball.

"Participants learned how to gently form a clay ball with their eyes closed. It was a short time that I stayed focused while moulding clay in my hands. The balls created by participants came out in different sizes, shapes and density. These reflect the participants' energy."

Past Now And Future. Xspace Gallery

Flower Arrangement and Practice Yoga, two acrylic paintings, are the result of her activities.

"Chiang Mai offers a lot of workshops and I took a class in Japanese flower arrangement. The workshop allowed participants to take each step slowly. I gradually selected flowers, picked a vase, added flowers and appreciated them. I am normally not meticulous and do not pay attention to details, but flower arrangement helped me consider these small things," said Naruemon.

"I learned yoga in Chiang Mai for a year. As a digital illustrator, I use a computer for drawing. This caused me to have a hunched back and shoulders. Practising yoga helps increase my body flexibility and improve concentration."

Besides activities that help her to stay in the present, Naruemon learned how to paint with acrylic and watercolours.

"I regularly create illustrations using a computer which allows me to erase any mistake. There are digital tools to change colours and adjust the illustration as I want. When I use a paintbrush, I feel that it is more real. I have to become more flexible with my work since I cannot erase or fix it. I feel working on digital art is demanding while working with paintbrushes trains me to be more at ease," she said.

Grounding. Xspace Gallery

When comparing her debut exhibition in 2019 "It's Okay To Take A Break" with this current one, Naruemon said while the first exhibition features vibrant colours, "Be Here Now" displays more earth tones because she did not use digital tools.

In the past, Naruemon usually also considered the perspective of the viewer, and created works to satisfy them as well as herself. However, in this exhibition, she focuses only on her likes.

"I was initially worried what viewers would think of the exhibition because it looks different from the previous one, but later my worries subsided. I had created something personal to communicate with viewers through art. I believe when creating art, illustrators should not expect much.

This makes us worry about other things rather than focus on creating works that represent us."

Flower Arrangement. Xspace Gallery

Practice Yoga. Xspace Gallery