A collaborative dictionary unfolds at Bangkok Kunsthalle

Art lovers are invited to co-create a contemporary dictionary through installations of printed texts, illustrations and participatory authorship during "This Page Is Intentionally Left _____", which is running on the 5th floor of Bangkok Kunsthalle until Aug 17.

At the centre of the exhibition stands the "Editorial Room (Staff Only)", which invites every visitor to step in and ask questions. Housing archival documents including materials on language and cultural change, the room features an ongoing collaborative dictionary where visitors can help shape new definitions.

Curated by Yoonglai Collective, the exhibition truly functions like an experiment that reconfigures the space and memories of the building that once served as the headquarters of Thai Watana Panich printing house, an institution central to the production of textbooks and dictionaries for decades.

This art space now invites audiences to make sense of this blank page -- to listen to unheard voices, to read what has never been written and to reimagine the former printing press and its publications to create new possibilities.

The exhibition brings together three Thai artists, whose meaningful works cover text, sound, printed images and installation art. Each artist takes on a distinct role in the process, contributing unique perspectives to the exhibition's evolving conversation.

Displaying his photos and VDO clips of Bangkok, Nat Setthana has transformed the upper floor of the building into a "Hyper Site", weaving narratives through the remnants of language and the passage of time.

Interdisciplinary artist Anusorn Tunyapalit uses sound, Braille and poetry in exploring the building as a site of linguistic and mnemonic confinement, while Theetat Thunkijjanukij investigates the printing industry, the reproduction of printed matter, the implications of reprinting, the erasure of originals and the ambiguous value of replicas.

The exhibition is open daily from 2pm to 8pm, except Monday and Tuesday. Bangkok Kunsthalle is on Maitri Chit Road. There is no admission fee.