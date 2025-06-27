Valentino presents a new vision of luxury

Valentino presents aesthetics through a new lens in Valentino Resort 2026 that redefines luxury with serene elegance. The collection retains the essence of classic luxury while reimagining it in a dreamlike atmosphere. The imagery is bathed in soft pastel tones such as peachy pinks and gentle sky blues, that evoke a sense of calm. The simplicity of the setting draws the eye to the garments where precision tailoring, luxurious materials and artisanal techniques take centre stage once again to now be appreciated in a more relaxed context. This season's pieces explore the structure of tailoring, featuring cinched-waist jackets paired with wide-leg trousers that flow like skirts, as well as evening gowns reimagined with a sense of ease. The result is a contemporary reinterpretation of classic silhouettes that retain the timeless elegance at the heart of the maison.

2. Celine Women Fall 25 Part 1. CELINE

Celine launches new autumn collection

Recently launched to greet autumn, Celine Women Fall 25 Part 1 is a collection of standout clothing and accessories that blend diverse design elements, capturing the essence of transition from summer to autumn. The collection features exclusive patterns, including floral and stripes -- such as a folk-spirited floral dress that perfectly embodies a bohemian vibe. Chic looks are showcased through a variety of blazers, shirts, blouses and jackets, complemented by vibrant swimsuits that remain wearable during leisure time, along with jackets in multiple styles. The collection also highlights classic handbag designs that elevate looks with a minimalist yet stylish touch, while footwear this season emphasises comfort with the Racer sneaker, featuring a retro design and classic appeal. Ready to complete the mood are sunglasses, woven hats and accessories like belts, small leather goods and key chains. The collection is available online and at Celine boutiques.

3. Rimowa Vitra 2025. photo courtesy of Rimowa

Aluminium takes centre stage in collaboration

Rimowa and Vitra present their collaborative collection Rimowa Vitra 2025, featuring two limited edition products -- Aluminium Stool and the Aluminium Toolbox -- that seamlessly integrate into a diverse array of environments. Aluminium plays a central role in this partnership between the two iconic brands known for their material expertise and distinctive design. The Aluminium Stool is a mobile cube made from Rimowa's iconic grooved aluminium and equipped with the brand's multi-wheel system. When opened, this seating object reveals interior upholsters with Vitra fabric offering storage space for assorted essentials. A removable leather divider ensures optimal organisation, while the lid's detachable seat cushion adds comfort. Inspired by the Vitra Toolbox designed by Arik Levy in 2010, the Aluminium Toolbox is made of recycled plastic in the standard version and reimagined with Rimowa's signature anodised aluminium casing. In keeping with its history of sustainability, the interior compartments are also lined with recycled fabric. Visit vitra.com and rimowa.com.

4. Dolce & Gabbana's men's spring/summer 2026 collection. photo courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana

Dolce & Gabbana's new collection redefines style

The Dolce & Gabbana men's spring/summer 2026 collection celebrates Italian elegance and authentic personal style with a versatile wardrobe designed to adapt seamlessly to both urban life and vacation moments. At the heart of the collection are pyjamas, blurring the lines between indoor and outdoor wear with surprising pairings. Crafted from lightweight cotton jacquard with varied vertical stripes, they are styled with oversized knit cardigans, tailored jackets and eye-catching accessories, blending casual ease with sartorial sophistication. The crumpled textures and visible waistbands create a layered, artful look. Silhouettes are relaxed and airy, featuring pleated trousers, wide hems, monochrome blazers, Leo prints and 80s-inspired leather pieces. Knitwear reflects the collection's tone -- soft, tactile and sometimes serving as outerwear. By evening, pyjamas evolve into refined ensembles enriched with sparkling stones, contrasting patterns and rich textures. A nuanced colour palette -- ranging from neutral tones like beige and cream to pops of green, sky blue and timeless black -- adds depth and vibrancy.

5. Rolls-Royce Spectre Rose. photo courtesy of Rolls-Royce

Rolls-Royce unveils new Spectre Rose

Rolls-Royce presents Spectre Rose, a singular expression of bespoke craftsmanship, commissioned through the Rolls-Royce Private Office Dubai. The commission was created at the request of a prominent Middle Eastern client, in honour of her beloved daughter. The inspiration for the design came from the English Princess Rose, a flower whose name and character subtly echo the sentiment of the commission. Rolls-Royce's in-house embroidery artisan created a new technique that blends two shades of pink thread using a satin stitch to create a realistic subtle gradient, while the rose motif on all four headrests and the rear seat waterfall is rendered with a higher stitch density to achieve a sculptural, three-dimensional effect. Each green leaf on the embroidered stem represents a family member, adding an intimate and purposeful gesture to the design. Spectre Rose reaffirms Rolls-Royce's unique ability to interpret and realise personal stories with care, clarity and exquisite craft.

6. Montblanc's fashion presentation at Milan Fashion Week. photo courtesy of Montblanc

Wes Anderson directs Montblanc's new short film

Last week, Montblanc unveiled its new short film Let's Write, a continued collaboration with director Wes Anderson, during an immersive event at Milan Fashion Week. Hosted at the historic Squadra Rialzo Milano Centrale, guests boarded a specially arranged Montblanc Train from Milan Central Station, arriving at a fantastical, writing-themed setting inspired by the film. Starring Rupert Friend, Waris Ahluwalia and Esther McGregor -- with co-direction by Roman Coppola -- the film brings Anderson's signature wit and creativity to Montblanc's storytelling. Brand ambassadors Joey King and Daniel Brühl, along with regional faces Seo Kangjun, Kerem Bürsin, Alfonso Herrera, and Thai actor Mew Suppasit, were in attendance. The evening also featured Montblanc's first-ever fashion presentation, revealing 16 capsule looks including standout leather jackets by artistic director Marco Tomasetta. Inspired by the Montblanc desk, the designs reflect the brand's heritage and Tomasetta's vision of integrating writing into daily life. Let's Write is now available globally on montblanc.com.