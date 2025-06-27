Guru's Weekly Buzz: June 27-July 3

Guru By Bangkok Post's pick of the most exciting products, activities, food and travel to indulge in.

JOIN

Kitchen takeover / Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok / July 2-5 and July 9-12

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok welcomes chef Josh Raine for an exclusive eight-night kitchen takeover from July 2–5 and July 9–12. Chef Raine will present a five-course menu and diners who book before June 30, will receive an early bird rate. Chef Raine is the co-founder and executive chef of 40 Res, a trendy dining destination and wine bar in Surry Hills, Sydney, Australia where he champions local produce. His Bangkok menu features halibut, foie gras, cod and Wagyu chuck flap.

Wine dinner / Scarlett Bangkok / July 3

Scarlett Wine Bar & Restaurant will host “A Sicilian Wine & Food Journey”, a wine dinner on July 3. The six-course menu will be paired with Sicilian wines and will include dishes like saffron crab arancini. Seats are limited.

Wine play / Avani Ratchada Bangkok / July 4

In celebration of French National Day, Avani Ratchada Bangkok will hold the “Wine Play: Legends Of Lafite”, an evening of fine wines, live jazz and curated pairings at Metro Lounge on July 4. The evening will feature a curated tasting journey from Domaines Barons de Rothschild Lafite (DBR Lafite), one of France’s esteemed wine families. A selection of cheeses, cold cuts, oysters and canapés will also be offered.

15th anniversary / Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok / Until July 15

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok joins Kempinski properties around the world in marking the 15th anniversary of the Lady In Red and Gentleman In Red, two iconic roles that have come to symbolise the brand’s commitment to personalised service. The hotel has created a series of “Moments In Red”, which include "Rosé In Kempinski Red", a limited-edition prosecco DOC Rosé crafted from Glera and Pinot Noir grapes. Guests can also indulge in the Lady In Red cake, an eye-catching creation finished in vibrant red textures and topped with seasonal berries. At the hotel’s Executive Lounge, Lobby Lounge and Firefly Bar, the celebration continues with three signature beverages: the Lady In Red cocktail, the Gentleman In Red and the Mocktail In Red. Available until July 15.

Anniversary dinner / Mia / July 4

As part of their sixth anniversary celebrations, the "Friends Of Mia" series will welcome guest chefs Charlie Wilson, head chef of Aulis Phuket and George Kay, head chef of Alex Dilling at Lord Jim’s on July 6. They will cook alongside chefs Pongcharn "Top" Russell and Michelle Goh and will present an eight-course tasting menu built around truffles.

Four hands dinner / Flourish X Maison De Chiang Rai / July 3-4

Flourish teams up with Maison de Chiang Rai for a two-night northern Thai dining collaboration at Flourish, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. The "Northern Series" continues as executive sous chef Chatsorn of Flourish collaborates with guest chef Buakeaw from Maison de Chiang Rai. Beginning the evening with lam lam pa puen, a welcome mocktail inspired by the local fruit — emperor lychee. The enjoy a specially curated seven-course menu, featuring northern-style egg frittata with ant eggs, Thai-style blue crab and minced pork, and herb-stuffed Khlong Pai farm chicken wing. This is followed by crispy dover sole with Royal Project Tropical Fruits — yuzu and Nang Lae pineapple and basella flower in dried fish broth served with crispy beef skins. The main course is smoked Kurobuta pork belly served with northern Ficus Lacor Buch and Lanna-style tomato rice. End on a sweet note with 70% dark chocolate from Chiang Rai served with baked pineapple and Royal Project green tea ice cream.

New exterior / Saffron Cruise

Banyan Tree Bangkok has unveiled a striking hand-painted design on the exterior of Saffron Cruise. Adorning the hull is a majestic depiction inspired by the Siamese fighting fish —Thailand’s national aquatic animal. A symbol of strength and spirit known as pla kad, the Siamese fighting fish holds a symbolic meaning in Thai culture, which Saffron Cruise honours. The large-scale artwork flows fluidly across the vessel’s side, creating a sense of motion and storytelling as the cruise glides past historic riverside landmarks. Aboard the two-storeyed vessel, diners are treated to a four-course Thai dinner in the indoor saloon, while the Moon Deck provides an open-air bar experience.

Pendulum workshop / Slowcombo / June 29

Slowcombo is organising a Pendulum Workshop by Libra & Pisces on June 29. The workshop will explore the use of the pendulum, a powerful energetic tool for connecting with intuition and receiving guidance from higher consciousness. Designed for both beginners and those familiar with energy work, it offers a thoughtful space for inner exploration and spiritual alignment. Limited seating so Line Libra & Pisces.

Coffee culture / Thailand Coffee Fest 2025: Drink Better Coffee / July 10-13

Thailand Coffee Fest turns 10 and aims to promote the conscious consumption of coffee. A cup of joe that can positively impact society, economy and the environment, if you will. This year's caffeine fest will cover 20,000m² of space with 300 booths from 58 countries around the world. The highlights include Thai Specialty Coffee Awards 2025, insightful seminars from experts in the coffee industry, an exhibition on model farmers, Thailand Coffee Championships 2026, coffee champs and farms from across the globe and a special lounge by SCA (Specialty Coffee Association) where you can delve into the world of coffee through various activities. Free admission and you can register in advance at register.thailandcoffeefest.org. Thailand Coffee Fest 2025 will take place at Impact Exhibition Center Hall 5-8 from July 10-13.

TRAVEL

New package / W Bangkok

W Bangkok has launched the “Savor And Stay” package, which offers a stay in a room or suite, daily breakfast at The Kitchen Table for two persons and a set dinner at The Kitchen Table for two persons per night.

Island escape / Trisara Phuket / Until Oct 31

Set against the lush hillsides of Phuket’s quiet northwest coast, Trisara has launched a new package for Thai nationals and residents. Guests can enjoy a night’s stay in one of Trisara’s ocean-view pool villas or residences, each offering a private pool and uninterrupted sea views. The experience is elevated by personalised service, daily breakfast for two guests per bedroom, a roundtrip transfer between Phuket International Airport and the resort, a complimentary extra bed and breakfast for one child below the age of 12 and late checkout. For stays of two nights or more, guests will receive a food and beverage credit per bedroom. The offer is valid for bookings and stays until Oct 31.

New flights / Vietjet Thailand / From Oct 1

Vietjet Thailand is has announced a new direct service to South Korea, connecting Bangkok (Suvarnabhumi) with Seoul (Incheon) through daily flights starting Oct 1. Flights are open for booking. VZ850 departs Bangkok at 01:45 and lands in Seoul at 09:20, while the return flight VZ851 takes off from Seoul at 11:55 and arrives in Bangkok at 15:45. Meanwhile, the airline has partnered with Bluebox Aviation Systems to introduce a new in-flight entertainment service. The service will provide complimentary access to a wide selection of entertainment, including Hollywood blockbusters, regional favourites, and local Thai content.

New flights to Japan / Vietjet Thailand / Until June 30

To commemorate its new direct flights from Bangkok to Tokyo and Osaka, Vietjet Thailand is offering the ‘Grand Opening Sale’, but you have to decide quickly, as you can book B0 (excluding taxes and fees, of course) flight to Japan until the end of June 30. The direct flight between Bangkok and Osaka will start on Dec 1 and the direct flight between Bangkok and Tokyo will commence from Dec 15. The travel periods under this offer are from Dec 1 to March 28, 2026, for Osaka, and from Dec 15 to March 28, 2026, for Tokyo.

Farewell package / Kiri Private Reserve / Until July 15

Enjoy a barefoot stay at Kiri Private Reserve, formerly known as Soneva Kiri, in Trat before it undergoes a major restructuring with this farewell offer. The “Timeless Elegance Retreat for Thai Residents” includes a two-night stay for two, a half-board package, a 60-minute spa treatment and a 30-minute TreePod Experience. Available for booking and stays through July 15 before Kiri Private Reserve closes its doors on July 17. The package is for Thai nationals and expats (valid ID or work permit required at booking and check-in).

EAT

Summer fest / IHG Hotels & Resorts / Until Aug 31

The "Sizzling Summer Fest”, a nationwide campaign packed with dining perks, Thai flavours and family moments has made a return at all IHG Hotels & Resorts in Thailand. Until August 31, IHG will be offering dining promotions across Thailand, allowing IHG One Rewards members to enjoy exclusive perks with every eligible spend at participating restaurants and bars. From complimentary drinks to dining discounts and one-for-one offers, it’s time to gather your favourite people and savour the season. Kids below the age of 12 can dine free in June and July at select venues when accompanied by an IHG One Rewards member.

Bird’s nest bonanza / Summer Palace / From July 1 to Aug 31

Summer Palace at the InterContinental Bangkok will present a special bird’s nest menu throughout July and August. Expect dishes such as steamed bird’s nest xiao long bao, braised bird’s nest with king crab meat and white mushroom, sweet bird’s nest with taro and coconut milk, and steamed egg white and bird’s nest with milk.

Summer brunch / Stock.Room / July 20

As part of the “Sizzling Summer Fest”, the “Sizzling Summer Brunch” will be held at Stock.Room, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok, on July 20. Chef Javier Vicente from Regent Bali Canggu, the debut of InterContinental Halong Bay Resort’s Marina Kitchen and Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach’s Makase will be represented at the brunch. Expect to savour Thai, South American, Arabic and Chinese cuisines.

Afternoon tea / The Okura Prestige Bangkok / From July 1

Up & Above Restaurant and Bar at The Okura Prestige Bangkok has unveiled the “Sense Of Lavender Afternoon Tea”. Available from July 1, the tea is a celebration of Japan’s vibrant summer and its blooming lavender landscapes. Presented on a multi-tiered white stand, the array is a feast for the eyes, with hues of soft purple, creamy white and vibrant fruit accents. Savour chicken with prune and cherry, beetroot with lychee and honey cream, and wild forest mushroom and rich parmesan. Sweet creations include tarts with sapphire-blue floral petals, pastries shimmering with edible gold flakes and Hokkaido milk with blueberry.

Mediterranean flavours / Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

The Waldorf Astoria Bangkok unveils “Flavors Of The Mediterranean”, an afternoon tea experience inspired by the culinary traditions of Italy, France, Spain, Portugal and Turkey. Indulge in Portuguese octopus salad, Greek mussels with squid ink chips, a Caprese salad and tournedos Rossini. The sweet selection, curated by Italian executive pastry chef Andrea Noli, includes essence of Capri, Arabian delight and Sicilian lemon cream. The experience concludes with a traditional Italian cannolo, prepared table-side, freshly baked scones and a choice of Mariage Frères tea or coffee, or a cocktail.

Winter truffles / Nobu Bangkok / Until July 31

Nobu Bangkok has launched a new set of dishes that highlight Australian black winter truffles. For a limited time, savour the flavour of Australian black winter truffles from the southern forests of Western Australia through eight à la carte dishes that artfully combine Japanese cuisine with Peruvian influences. Two desserts also have the black truffle and are tropical pecan truffle and the smoky XL truffle. The Australian black winter truffle promotion is available until July 31.

STUFF

Serious data storage / SanDisk Creator Series

Sandisk announced the Creator Series, seven new storage solutions uniquely designed for content creators (thus the name) at home or on the go. The series includes the phone SSD for those who create content with their iPhones, the microSD card for serious 4K5 and 5.3K5 footage capturing, the SD UHS-II card for professional-grade image and video capture with exceptional reliability, the phone drive for efficiently managing high-resolution photos, numerous video files or important documents between devices, the USB-C flash drive with ample storage for on-the-go content creators, the pro portable SSD for ultra-demanding creative workflows and the desk drive with a read speeds up to four times faster than a regular desktop hard drive for easy transfer and large projects backup.

First foray into fragrances / Cos / July 9

London-based contemporary fashion brand Cos unveils its debut fragrance collection this Spring. Cos Perfumery translates the brand’s vibe into the world of scent through fine fragrances and aromatic candles designed to evoke emotion, individuality and connection. Crafted in Grasse, the historic heart of haute parfumerie, each scent reflects a balance of tradition and modernity, aiming for enduring appeal. The Eau de Parfum collection features four scents, available in 100ml bottles, 15ml travel-size editions and a discovery set. They are woody Auburn, earthy yet refreshing Mythe, floral Fleuriste and sweet yet citrusy Solaire. The candle collection comes with four scents: earthy Figuier Du Jardin, herbaceous Voyage Épices, inviting and warm Cabane De Bois and rosy Cuir En Fleur. Cos Perfumery will be available at the One Bangkok branch from July 9 and at all branches from July 11.