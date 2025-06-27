Your horoscope for June 27 - July 3

Your spot-on horoscope for work, money and relationship from Guru by the Bangkok Post's famously accurate fortune teller. Let's see how you will fare this week and beyond.

Note:

(⏰) is for work, (₿) is for money, (♥) is for coupled life and (⚤) is for single life

Horoscope by Chaiyospol Hemwijit & translated by Pornchai Sereemongkonpol

You can also view previous ones at https://bit.ly/353fcoa

♈ Aries

Mar 21 – Apr 19

(⏰) The project you've been working hard on is finally wrapping up nicely, but don't get too caught up in the celebration mode. A fresh wave of challenges may already be rolling in, but you've got what it takes to handle them. Unpleasant but familiar situations may return. Trust your experience — you've navigated these waters before and will steer through successfully again.

(₿) An opportunity to earn extra cash through behind-the-scenes or less formal work may come to you. A risky money move may unexpectedly pay off big time. You hit your savings targets and clear a debt you've been meaning to get rid of.

(♥) Talking to your partner will feel more natural, and your words will flow freely. Adding some fun back into your relationship, be it a new hobby or old favourites, will strengthen your connection. A dream you two share may come true.

(⚤) Your rizz could attract available singles and those who are taken. Keep your intentions clear, as leading someone on for your pride could backfire big time. With great charm comes great responsibility.

♉ Taurus

Apr 20 – May 20

(⏰) Thinking outside the box and crystal-clear communication are your superpowers. You are a team player and a client whisperer. You'll be in a productivity sweet spot, efficiently juggling priorities and keeping promises. If you decide to resign, your boss may try to make you stay with a counteroffer.

(₿) Attending events leads to new friends and future opportunities. If you're selling a property or working through a property dispute, there's a solid chance for mutual gain and a conclusion that works for everyone. Watch out for too-good-to-be-true online shopping deals.

(♥) One hurdle in your relationship may be resolved, but another could soon take its place. Communication with your partner may be fuzzy as you both avoid confronting the difficult truth. This unspoken tension could create stagnation, and addressing it is the only key to moving forward.

(⚤) If you're seeing someone, they might suddenly vanish and leave you on read. New admirers might pop up, but even if they're nice, you might not feel ready to let anyone in. Take your time. Your heart knows what it needs. It’s okay not to open up just because someone new shows up.

♊ Gemini

May 21 – Jun 20

(⏰) Your instincts and imagination will align, making it easier for you to decipher situations and find smart solutions. You could turn complex tasks into simple wins and impress others by going above and beyond the usual standards. You may mull over an enticing job offer from a rival company. Go with what's in your best interest.

(₿) You'll have the upper hand when negotiating your pay or rate, so don't be afraid to ask for what you're worth. You're likely to secure funds for your next project. Investors, you'll stay cool through the market's ups and downs and may land on hidden gems.

(♥) Couples treat each other with the same respect whether at home, online or in public. You and your partner will sync up effortlessly when it comes to sharing responsibilities — no more arguing about who does what. A real talk about money and shared assets is coming up, so get ready to make some big decisions together.

(⚤) You get to know potential love interests IRL and online. However, none impresses you that much. You know what you want, and you're not settling for less. Someone might throw a tantrum because they think you're playing hard to get.

♋ Cancer

Jun 21 – Jul 22

(⏰) A shake-up at work may be your chance to shine. Your adaptability is your superpower. You'll level up with fresh insights, connect effortlessly with everyone and crush every challenge that comes your way. Expect your network to expand with valuable connections that could unveil exciting new paths you hadn't even considered.

(₿) Unexpected gain may come your way. The stuff you already own could suddenly be worth more than they are. You'll make smart financial moves. A friend might ask for a loan, but you know your limits, so stick to them.

(♥) Brace yourself for a few bumps, but love and understanding will guide you to a space where you both feel heard and happy. You and your partner are each other's support system, comfort zone and inspiration. Get ready for good news. It's a perfect excuse to connect and celebrate your bond.

(⚤) Your rizz is at its peak, attracting attention both IRL and online. Just be smart about who you let in — someone might be eyeing you for a casual fling rather than something real. Trust your gut and use these interactions as a chance to figure out what you truly want from a partner.

♌ Leo

Jul 23 – Aug 22

(⏰) Things at work might get bumpy. Your workload may pile up faster than expected, while surprise challenges and super-tight deadlines may also come your way. You're stronger than you think. Keep pushing. A sweet reward might be waiting for you at the end.

(₿) The money you’ve been waiting for finally makes its grand arrival. Valuable insider info could boost your income/investment game or help you spend smarter. Now’s also the perfect time to tidy up your taxes and debt, and start charting your money masterplan.

(♥) Couples may feel underappreciated by each other. However, there won't be a big fight. You two are each other's source of support and safe space. Expect some chill time with your partner, away from the hustle and bustle, where you'll have a heart-to-heart talk about your shared dreams and expectations for the future.

(⚤) A romantic spark with someone from work or a work-related social event is possible. You two decide to get to know each other in secret to avoid gossip. If you're already getting to know someone, they seem eager to be exclusive with you.

♍ Virgo

Aug 23 – Sept 22

(⏰) Gossip will bounce right off you. You'll dodge all the drama bullets and adapt to office politics like nobody's business. A eureka moment might strike when you least expect it, giving you fresh solutions to work challenges and boosting your productivity in ways you hadn't considered before. Your ideas will be hits among the higher-ups.

(₿) You spend more money on attending events, making new friends and creating future opportunities along the way. If you're selling something on behalf of someone, you may close a deal soon. An unexpected windfall or gift could come your way.

(♥) Your partner may become jealous and ask to check your phone or browse through your social media. You and your bestie may indeed be too close, making your partner feel like the third wheel.

(⚤) A change of scene or a swipe might spark an instant holiday romance. Enjoy the moment, but remember that the magic might fade once you’re back home. At least you’ll get to bring a fond memory back with you.

♎ Libra

Sept 23 – Oct 22

(⏰) Your intuition and creative juices are flowing. You can read situations and tackle challenges effectively. Collaboration will be a breeze. A group project seems poised for great success. Your team may get to go out for a little celebration. Your content or campaign is likely to go viral. Expect positive news from your job interview or business negotiation.

(₿) Your social life flourishes, and you may be tempted to spend more on fun outings. A friend might drop some valuable info that could level up your investing or help you shop smarter. There’s a chance that an unexpected gain or gift will be yours.

(♥) You find time for me time and make time for your partner. Conversations flow effortlessly, and it’s easy to share your feelings and desires with your partner without judgement. Mutual respect grows stronger, making you both feel truly seen and valued.

(⚤) A romantic spark with someone from work or a work-related social event may happen. You two see each other in secret to avoid being gossiped about. Also, a stranger might slide into your DMs with big flirty energy.

♏ Scorpio

Oct 23 – Nov 21

(⏰) Your creativity and productivity are on the rise. You'll level up your AI skills and quickly master new tech tools that come your way. You finish your tasks before the punch-out time, but colleagues may ask for help. A secret assignment from your boss can elevate your standing and credibility.

(₿) You'll make smart choices and keep your spending under control. A little unexpected windfall or a surprise gift may come your way. You may learn a new skill for future income. Don't expect overnight results and stay committed to your plan.

(♥) Even with crazy schedules pulling you apart, you manage to find time to spend with your partner and share laughter and genuine connection. The quality of your time together easily makes up for the quantity, bringing you closer despite the calendar chaos. Keep things vanilla in the bedroom to avoid an awkward doctor visit.

(⚤) You meet potential love interests, but none impresses much. Deep down, you know you're in no rush to be in a relationship. Upgrading yourself and your bank account might eclipse romance on your priority list. Glow-up is more important to you for now.

♐ Sagittarius

Nov 22 – Dec 21

(⏰) Your brilliant ideas put you in the spotlight. Your boss and team are ready to jump on board. New assignments that match your passions might land on your desk, giving your motivation a boost and adding some excitement to your day-to-day grind. Expect work-related travel, impromptu pitches and on-the-spot negotiations.

(₿) The payment or reimbursement you've been waiting for finally lands. If you're selling your property or working as an agent, there's a strong chance you'll seal the deal and get contracts signed soon. Managing your money will feel a whole lot easier. You may dream up a brilliant plan to grow your wealth.

(♥) Couples may expect playful disagreements and friendly competitions. Your partner may be your compass when you feel lost. Expect heartfelt moments and fun adventures with your partner. Speaking of adventures, you two may explore something new during your sexy time.

(⚤) You may develop feelings for a single parent or someone with a completely different lifestyle from yours. This connection could bring with it various challenges, so give this some real thought before you proceed.

♑ Capricorn

Dec 22 – Jan 19

(⏰) Demanding tasks quickly fill up your to-do list. Your sharp mind and emotional control will keep you focused. As you push through, you'll not only see real progress taking shape but also catch a glimpse of a sweet payoff waiting at the end. If you're job hunting, an opportunity to work in a new city or even abroad may pop up.

(₿) The money you’ve been waiting for finally comes through. Next week is the best time to seek new income streams and find smarter ways to manage your debts. Positive results could come sooner than expected. Explore smarter tools or fresh methods that can upgrade the way you save or manage your money.

(♥) Faithful couples bicker and banter in moderation. They don't always think the same way but remain respectful when they disagree. If you're two-timing, you may get caught and shamed for it. You may get dumped by both lovers.

(⚤) There are several admirers on the cards. You may think you have your orientation figured out, but that may not be so. Listen to your heart and try not to repress it. Let your heart be your guide and you may discover the real you.

♒ Aquarius

Jan 20 – Feb 18

(⏰) Expect surprise plot twists and changes in team dynamics. Unleash your sharp thinking, adaptability and productivity, and nothing shall get in your way. Snarky coworkers and chaotic clients won't even make you break a sweat. Consider them your daily dose of fun challenge. Expect a sweet outcome to result from your job interview or business negotiation.

(₿) You can easily cover the must-pay bills just fine. Steer clear of any risky bets, and definitely don't co-sign or guarantee loans for anyone. Also, keep a sharp eye out for online shopping deals and “limited-time only” investment opportunities. If they’re pressuring you with Fomo, take a step back and do your due diligence first.

(♥) Facing problems or lingering issues in your relationship? This week offers a real shot at resolving them. Remember, you two are each other's rock. Laughter, shared adventures and even new financial goals can bring you closer together.

(⚤) A close family friend or an elder in your family introduces you to a potential partner. They think you two together seem perfect on paper. You don't know who to choose between someone you like or someone your friends and family like for you, because their approval matters to you.

♓ Pisces

Feb 19 – Mar 20

(⏰) Unexpected curveballs may push you beyond your usual routine. Don't panic — you'll keep your cool and get the hang of things fast. As you navigate these challenges, you'll be surprised by how much you can accomplish. Get ready to think on your feet, as work-related travel, impromptu pitches and negotiations are on the cards.

(₿) Your financial discipline is getting stronger, putting you firmly in the driver's seat of your wealth journey. Pay attention to whispers in your circle — a trusted connection might share valuable intel or exciting news that benefits you financially. You'll have a chance to level up your money game with some cool tech tools that can transform how you manage finances.

(♥) Next week brings warm moments with your partner that remind you why you're together. Whether you're feeling more secure in your relationship or you've been questioning where things are heading, expect some clarity that'll put your mind at ease. A deeper connection develops as you both open up about what really matters.

(⚤) You're giving main character vibes, turning heads on and offline. One just looks for a fun fling/casual hookup with you, while another wants a fairytale romance. Take a moment to get real about what you want for now.