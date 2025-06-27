Monk urges respect after ‘amulet cookies’ controversy

BANGKOK – Renowned Buddhist monk Phra Phayom Kalayano has spoken out against a viral bakery trend involving cookies shaped like sacred Buddhist amulets, urging the public to refrain from actions that could be seen as disrespectful to religion.

The controversy emerged after a Facebook page belonging to a bakery posted images of cookies crafted in the likeness of various Buddhist amulets. The post was captioned with the message: “Not a burden to anyone, except to the sacred.

“‘Mindful Cookies’ made from real butter and sweet-sour fruit pulp,” it continued. “Blessed to fill your stomach and ward off hunger, with bonus incense sticks and a ‘get-rich’ serial number — but don’t tell anyone.”

Amulet and sacred-themed cookies (Photo credit: Mheejaidee Facebook)

“This is the result of people being overly playful — so playful that they fail to recognise what is sacred and what is not,” Phra Phayom said.

“Turning sacred objects into novelties or consumables is not new, but it reflects a disturbing normalisation of disrespect. Still, those who hold true reverence for the Dhamma will remain steadfast. We must not let such gimmicks undermine our faith.”

He continued: “People should be free to express themselves, but not to the extent that it insults or degrades religion. Doing so can have lasting consequences. Playing with what is sacred and dragging it down is not only inappropriate but potentially harmful to one’s own future.”

Phra Phayom noted that the popularity and value of sacred amulets have recently declined due to economic hardship, but emphasised that this should not justify turning them into novelty items.

“People who revere amulets may feel deeply offended. We should all exercise empathy — imagine how we’d feel if our own parents or respected figures were mocked in such a way. That would surely lead to conflict and broken relationships.”

He further warned that while amulets are meant for worship and spiritual connection, turning them into playful or edible objects erodes the foundations of respect.