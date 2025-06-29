Gold thief's plunge; brotherly love; jail bust; cooking kill

Where did he stash it?

A man who held up a gold shop in Chon Buri at gunpoint, making off with 38 baht's weight of gold, took his own life two hours later when he jumped from the sixth floor of a nearby condo.

The thief, identified as Piyapong (no surname given), 35, died later in hospital.

Shortly before he jumped, Piyapong sent a message to his younger brother telling him to come to the condo to retrieve his body, as he intended to take his own life.

However, police are still piecing together his precise movements before he jumped, as they do not know where he hid the gold. It was not found on his body.

CCTV images show the thief, wearing a pink hat and a mask to conceal his identity, walking into the store in Ban Suan subdistrict on Thursday as staff were setting up shop for the day.

When staff asked him to remove his mask he whipped out his gun and demanded they hand over their gold.

He made off with four gold necklaces with a total gold baht weight of 38 baht but ran into a plainclothes policeman outside.

Pol Sgt Sompong Fongda, a squad leader from the Special Operations Unit, was passing on his motorcycle when he noticed the commotion.

He charged at the suspect, who fired once to clear an exit. The policeman ducked, with the bullet piercing his safety helmet.

Pol Sgt Sompong tackled the suspect and punched him several times to the head before wrestling the gun away.

The suspect still managed to escape, fleeing to a condo in Don Hua Lo subdistrict where he had lived 10 years before.

Security footage shows him going up to the sixth floor and walking to a window before jumping down, landing heavily on the ground.

When police arrived, they found him in critical condition, dazed and unresponsive. Rescue workers took him to hospital but he died.

Fang (no surname given), an air conditioning technician at the condo, said she was on the second floor when she saw the suspect walk up the stairs.

Shortly after, he fell to the ground. She and her boyfriend went down to check. Her boyfriend fanned the air to cool him down while she gave him smelling salts.

The injured man's younger brother arrived later, looking panicked. He said Piyapong had sent a message asking him to pick up his body.

Police confirmed the man who jumped was the same person who had stolen the gold. However, they do not know where he stashed the gold before jumping, as it is still missing.

Police inspected the suspect's home and found a large number of debt collection documents in a filing cabinet.

They suspect Piyapong was under stress due to financial issues and personal problems so robbed the store as a way out.

Officers are reviewing CCTV footage to find out where he hid the gold, and are preparing to invite family members in for questioning.

Too scared to intervene

A man in Bueng Kan says he witnessed his younger brother being killed by a man with a machete but did nothing to help.

The scene of the fatal machete stabbing.

Si Wilai police were called to Kood Ki Khiao swamp at the end of the village where they found the victim, Banjong Subin, 51, lying face down in the water. His body was found with deep cuts to the neck.

Traces of blood were also found in a hut in the victim's rubber plantation, about 500 metres from the swamp, along with a couple of machetes used in the attack.

Mongkol, 60, the victim's brother, who witnessed the crime, said he was about 100 metres away from the hut where the killing occurred. He saw the perpetrator attacking his younger brother but did not dare intervene.

He saw the assailant slash at Banjong and heard loud thuds several times before watching the assailant drag his brother onto a cart used for transporting rubber sap.

He did not dare to follow to see where they were taking Banjong and hurried back to tell his wife in the village to call the police.

Four suspects have been identified, and evidence is being gathered to find the perpetrator.

One thief goes to meet another

A man who posed as an electrician to steal copper lightning rods from petrol stations in Chon Buri was nabbed as he was visiting his wife in prison.

Yongyut

Bang Lamung police arrested Yongyut (surname withheld), originally from Samut Prakan, for a series of thefts in the area which caused damages of more than 100,000 baht.

The thief would dress in electrician's clothing and pretend to repair the wiring at the stations he targeted before stealing their lightning rods.

He stripped them of their copper, which he sold to meet various expenses including a drugs habit. Police say the thefts occurred from late May to early this month in Bang Lamung, Laem Chabang, Sriracha, and most recently, Koh Samet.

Officers intercepted him in front of Pattaya Special Prison as he was visiting his wife, who is serving time for theft. Yongyut would turn up at the stations on a motorcycle and just walk in, which appears to have raised no suspicions.

Yongyut, who admitted the offence, said he made 1,000-1,500 baht from each theft. He said his main income from collecting bamboo shoots was insufficient so he turned to stealing stolen copper wires to help pay for his room, support his wife in prison, gamble online, and buy methamphetamines. Police charged him with theft using a vehicle and drugs offences.

The basics of life

A Kamphaeng Phet man killed his sister-in-law over the quality of food she cooked for his mother, police say.

Aseeya was arrested after killing his sister-in-law.

Klong Lan police nabbed Aseeya (no surname given), 42, drunk and incoherent, at the scene of the murder, a two-storey wooden house in Pong Nam Ron sub-district. His victim, Nittaya Amlui, 53, was lying on the stairs after being shot multiple times with a shotgun.

Her husband, Pliew, 52, said he had argued with the suspect about the poor variety of food his wife cooked for their mother, Kern, 77 and they challenged each other. He and his wife, the victim, lived with his mother. The suspect lived with their father nearby.

Pliew had gone to visit the father to ask for a loan when he started arguing with Aseeya, who complained his wife would only cook omelettes for their mother. Aseeya fetched a gun, turned up at his house and shot Nittaya dead.

When Aseeya arrived, Nittaya was standing on the stairs and was hit by the gunfire, her husband said. Nittaya was shot twice in the right arm, the left side of her chest, and once to the left side of her head. A shotgun was retrieved from nearby.

Kern told the media she had no complaints about the food, as she cannot handle spicy dishes. Sometimes she cooked for herself; at other times, Pliew or his wife would take on the duty. Police detained Aseeya at the station for questioning, where he apologised for "losing control". They charged him with premeditated murder and firearms offences.

Grandma's fatal mix-up

A Surat Thani grandmother killed a teenager by mistake, assuming he was the culprit who had attacked her grandson earlier when he had simply turned up at her place.

Khiri Rat Nikhom police say a local lad, Techin (no surname given), 14, was found lying in front of a house in Tha Khanon subdistrict. He was stabbed once to the abdomen and died later in hospital.

Pol Lt Col Manop Marotrakul, deputy chief of investigations, said Grandma Janya (no surname given), 69, attacked the boy with a knife as a result of a misunderstanding.

Before the incident, her grandson had been involved in a fight and was assaulted, and a friend had brought him home. Techin followed the friend who had dropped off the boy to the house when he was stabbed.

Police say Grandma Janya attacked him as a result of a misunderstanding, mistakenly assuming he was her grandson's attacker. Police were gathering evidence to seek a warrant for her arrest.