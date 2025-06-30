Telling our truth

Pride in Action 2025 unfolded last week at Lido Connect Hall 2 in Siam Square, gathering prominent voices across various fields to empower and celebrate the LGBTI community under the theme "Together Now, Together Always". From 3pm to early evening, thought leaders, public officials and creatives came together to discuss LGBTI rights, visibility and cultural narratives -- culminating in one of the most emotionally resonant panels of the day.

Titled "LGBTI Stories In Culture", the final panel explored how culture and media shape and reflect the LGBTI experience. Two celebrated voices took the stage: Sira Siravitch Kamonworawut, better known as Thailand's iconic Madonna impersonator, drag performer, actor and online personality; and Nophasit Thiengtham, vice-president and secretary-general of the Association for the Promotion of Boys and Girls Content, a key figure in the Thai BL/GL media boom.

Their conversation, rich in both lived experience and industry insight, painted a complex yet hopeful picture of where Thailand's LGBTI movement stands today -- and where it could go next.

"We have come a long, long way, and are really proud of Thailand," Nophasit said as he opened his reflections on this year's movement. "We finally reached this moment. The amount of people who participated at last year's Pride Parade was only half of the people this year, and not only that, Thailand became the first country in Southeast Asia to legalise same-sex marriage."

He smiled, the weight of progress and years of advocacy behind his words. "I'm not going to go over it, but we are very happy about it, and we are getting there -- going slowly, but getting there. So we are not just sitting here doing nothing. The government's also trying to help us, and we are all waiting and ready to see what's coming next."

For Sira, the energy this year felt different -- and deeper. "We saw a significant change in this year's celebration and the recognition of Pride Month, because the equality marriage bill that passed serves as the wind beneath the wings and makes it more meaningful, more powerful for the movement. It became the inspiration for the community to actually make things happen and progress in a very positive direction."

That sense of direction is now being propelled by the explosion of LGBTI content in Thai media -- especially in the form of BL (Boys' Love) and GL (Girls' Love) series, which have gained widespread attention both domestically and internationally. Nophasit, whose organisation promotes and supports these creative sectors, offered a pragmatic overview of this cultural shift.

"Nowadays, the BL and GL series are doing extremely well nationally, and internationally. From last year, we increased by about 17% of the income from this industry, which hopefully this year will reach close to 4 billion baht," he noted.

"And there are so many changes in terms of content and script writing. In the past, if you were watching Thai drama on the major channels, we always had LGBTI characters -- but often they were based on stereotypes. You know, they were there to be funny, to tone down the seriousness of the drama, and had no character arc. About 60% of Thai dramas were like that."

But times are changing. "In today's series, especially in the Boys' Love format, each character is created to have a background and not be one-dimensional. There are stories created for them, and we follow their lives -- through childhood, school, university and even into working life. And during that time, we see their feelings and their struggles, searching for what their true gender or identity really is."

For Sira, this broader, more nuanced representation has a ripple effect -- especially within families.

"People understand us, the LGBTI community, more than before," she said thoughtfully. "Understanding comes in many dimensions, but the most important dimension is actually the family -- the unit of society. This acceptance of more LGBTI identities in social media, in culture, has paved the way and made it easier for families to understand. In my generation, some of my friends had to flee to live abroad, because they could not talk to their family.

"I get asked all the time, how did I tell or come out of the closet with family members? In the past, kids were forced to explain themselves to their parents. But now with Y series, sometimes parents can find answers to those questions they didn't understand -- without having to confront their children. So now it's easier. So thanks to the more acceptance and more identities of LGBTI people being portrayed in media."

Of course, Sira was quick to clarify that while the media has power, it's still fiction. "Much like any other gender depicted in the media, there's no accuracy about it. Because they are fiction, made-up stories. Even though the fiction we see in the media and the reality might be different, there's an important message -- that love is gender-free. So there is hope for all of us."

The discussion also touched on an ongoing global debate. Should only queer actors portray queer characters? Nophasit's stance was clear.

"We're talking about acting here. When we cast actors and actresses, we do not ask them what gender they are. We just give them a sheet of paper with the script. Then, once they're in front of the directors and producers, they act according to what they believe in that script. So this is acting. I'm not saying, oh, if you're straight, you can't play this role. Or that you have to be gay to be able to play this role. No, that would be discrimination." As a drag performer, Sira also addressed changing perceptions of drag in Thai culture.

"Not only love is gender free -- art is also gender free," she said. "Our approach to drag performances -- the stories that we come up with -- the key message is to present the art. And we become the inspiration for the new generation. Now even some straight actors have told me they want to try to dress like a drag sometimes. And you know, I would love to show them how hard it can be," she added with a laugh.

Asked about their hopes for future representation, both speakers had clear visions. "Right now, many series are being produced regarding the new law to include that in the series as well," Nophasit said. "Thailand now has the same-sex marriage law. We try to tie that information in, as well as other soft power elements. So this will be a good way to educate fan clubs and viewers. I really want Thailand to be a hub for BL and GL content. The market is growing tremendously."

Sira, meanwhile, turned her gaze outward. "I would love to see more Thai drags on the world stage, because we have potential. Our potential is not less than other countries when it comes to the talent of drags in Thailand."

Before the panel wrapped, the two left messages for the younger generation.

"It's time to be yourself," said Nophasit. "Now Thailand is opening up, so you have the right to be yourself. From what I saw at the parade this year, all the youngsters came out and really enjoyed themselves. They dressed up, they showed their talents. You don't need to hide this any more -- come up and show yourself. As long as you are a good person, I'm sure the country, the government, all of us, will support every path you take."

And for Sira, the next step is simple -- but vital.

"With the entertainment field -- with the BL and GL series -- I just hope more people locally and abroad will continue to accept and support us, the Thai series. Thailand has a very unique culture, and the way the script is written is really different from other countries. They are subtle and light-hearted. So please embrace us. And I hope we can get more funding from the government for the BL and GL industries."