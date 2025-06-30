From donning rainbow-coloured outfits to marching in the annual Pride parade or cheering glamorous idols from favourite Boys' Love (BL) series, the Thai LGBTI community has advanced from making themselves seen and heard to making policy changes that foster a more equal and inclusive society.

The Marriage Equality Act early this year marks a monumental step towards gender equality for Thailand -- the first country in Southeast Asia to endorse such a law.

The legislation, allowing any two individuals 18 or older to register their marriage and receive the same benefits and rights as heterosexual couples, epitomises the collective drive for tangible, more realistic outcomes shaping the LGBTI agenda at present.

However, challenges still remain. Not only must more than 50 other laws from the Surrogacy Bill and Gender Recognition Bill to employment and welfare-related bills be amended to ensure equal and inclusive protections for LGBTI communities, but continued effort must also be made to deepen understanding, confront remaining biases and connect diverse voices across generations and interests.

This special issue covers panel discussions at the recent Bangkok Post's "2025 Pride in Action: Together Now, Together Always", forum held on June 25 at Lido Connect.

The event highlighted change makers from various sectors, including government representatives, corporate leaders, celebrities and creators who are forging legal protection, ensuring equal support in the workplace as well as cultivating authentic cultural representation of the group in the media.

Among the issues discussed were "Law Out Loud", featuring the advancement of LGBTI rights in Thailand and "Scene Stealers ­-- LGBTI Stories In Culture", delving into their cultural representation and influence on society and the massive potential of Thai BL or Series Y drama as Thailand's hottest soft power export.

The "Life of Pride" issue is also complemented by an in-depth interview with director Krisda Withayakhajorndet of the well-known KinnPorsche The Series, discussing the need to abandon the toned-down label of Series Y and call the product by its genuine name as a gay series, and conversations with new-generation LGBTI from various professions who share their insights on remaining hurdles that Thailand should overcome when it comes to addressing gender diversity issues.

There is also a colourful feature story on the first queer exhibition by Myanmar LGBTI artists which is on view at SAC Gallery until Aug 9, plus infographics developed from Mahidol University and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth)'s new study giving a peek into the increasingly fluid landscape of gender diversity in Thailand.