A look back at Pride Month

Pride Month 2025 ends today with hope that people will develop a deeper understanding of the LGBTI community. Here are some outstanding events and activities that were held with a commitment to promote diversity, identity and equality in Thai society.

Bangkok Pride Festival 2025

On June 1, Rama I Road was transformed into a rainbow street where a 200m-long "Identity Flag" was unfurled alongside the country's largest Pride Flag during Bangkok Pride Festival 2025. Held under the theme "Born This Way", this year's parade celebrated the passing of marriage equality law and a look towards the next goal -- full legal recognition of gender identity. Organised by Naruemit Pride, the celebration featured seven major themed processions, each representing one colour of the rainbow and concept, along with over 100 smaller parades. The parade stretched from National Stadium to Ratchaprasong intersection, covering more than 3km. It passed major landmarks like MBK, Siam Discovery, Siam Center, Siam Paragon, Pathumwanaram Temple and the Royal Thai Police Headquarters before ending at CentralWorld. The event was joined by 300,000 people including celebrities, performers and influencers. Marching alongside the LGBTI community were Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra and Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt.

(Photo courtesy of One Bangkok)

One Bangkok, One Pride: Uniting Hearts, Celebrating Diversity

One Bangkok became another landmark that celebrated the LGBTI community through a wide array of engaging activities during "One Bangkok, One Pride: Uniting Hearts, Celebrating Diversity", which kicked off on June 6 and ran until Saturday. Held in collaboration with Thailand Pride Organisation, the festival transformed One Bangkok Boulevard into a striking visual tribute to diversity, while the Storeys Square coming alive with a variety of entertainment and experiences, including live music by artists and DJs, Pride talks, special shows and movie screenings. Wrapping up the celebration was "One Pride, One Run" on Saturday. This 3.5km inclusive run aimed to celebrate freedom of identity and encourage participants to express themselves boldly through attire, bringing the Pride Month festivities to a vibrant close.

(Photos courtesy of EM District)

Love Pride Parade, Bangkok 2025

EM District and the Mall Group concluded the month of Pride with the most dazzling and longest rainbow parade in Asia titled "Love Pride Parade, Bangkok 2025" yesterday. Marching along the 6km route from Suphachalasai National Stadium to EM District, the parade featured a procession of floats decorated in vibrant colours themed around pride in equality and equal rights. They were presented by government officials and representatives from finance, tourism, airlines, hotels, sports, fashion, entertainment and many other industries. One of them was "Journey On The Rainbow Sky", a customised float by Japan Airlines featuring popular actor Noppakao "Kao" Dechaphatthanakun. Also joining the grand parade were celebrities, actors, beauty queens, same-sex couples and influencers. Prior to the parade event, Emsphere hosted "Bangkok Pride Party 2025: Born This Way", a gathering of drag queens from across Thailand, on Friday. It was opened to party-lovers of all genders and those in the LGBTI community to celebrate gender equality.

(Photo: EM District)

(Photo courtesy of Iconsiam)

Iconsiam Pride Out Louder 2025

Seven cast members of the popular BL series Kee Meun Fah (Your Sky Series), came to meet fans and delivered special performances during an exclusive fan meet at Icon Cineconic in Iconsiam on June 6. A "Pride Message Wall" was set up for fans to express feelings about their favourite actors and Pride Month. The seven actors delivered their perspective on LGBTI issues and diversity in Thai society on stage. The event was a highlight of the "Iconsiam Pride Out Louder 2025" campaign which aimed to promote equality across all dimensions. A "Pride Out Wall" was also unveiled as an open space for everyone to share thoughts and hopes for the future of Pride while Iconsiam's Facebook Page presented exclusive articles on the history of Pride and inspirational stories of LGBTI icons.

(Photo courtesy of The Mall Lifestore)

We All Pride Thailand 2025 @ Bangkapi

Organised last Saturday by The Mall Lifestore in collaboration with the Rainbow Sky Association of Thailand, "We All Pride Thailand 2025 @ Bangkapi" was the largest Pride celebration on the eastern side of Bangkok. Presided over by Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt, the event featured a spectacular Pride parade along Bangkapi's main streets, starting from the National Institute of Development Administration, passing through the Bangkapi District Office and local shopping centres and culminating in front of The Mall Lifestore Bangkapi. The vibrant parade featured five LGBTI drum majors and a marching band, thrilling spectators along the route. It showcased the beauty of diversity and inclusion, led by LGBTI artists, celebrities and beauty queens from across Thailand. The event was one of many special activities and rainbow-themed promotions presented as part of "The Mall Lifestore The Heart Of Pride" campaign, which wraps up today.

(Photo: APCOM Foundation)

Thailand LGBTQI+ Biz Forum 2025

"Innovating Inclusion: New Frontiers in LGBTQI+ Business Leadership" was the theme of "APCOM 6th Thailand LGBTQI+ Biz Forum 2025", which was held at Chamchuri Square, Rama IV Road, on June 13 and 14. Organised by APCOM Foundation, this year's forum emphasised the power of participation and shared leadership for all. It aimed to elevate dialogue and drive real action around economic empowerment, workplace equality and inclusive growth. It also explored wins, challenges and opportunities for LGBTI social and economic inclusion, which deal with Thailand's marriage equality law and the impact on the economy. Joining the forum was a diverse range of stakeholders, including business leaders, policymakers, development partners, and community advocates, to collectively advance equality for LGBTI communities in Thailand and across the Asia-Pacific region.

(Photo: Tinder)

Tinder Pride stickers

Tinder, the world's most popular dating app, celebrated connections and all things LGBTI in Thailand and around the globe with a collection of Pride-themed in-app stickers that let members wear their pride loud and proud. The stickers are available in Thai language until tomorrow. Users can add, change or remove a sticker by heading to the Stickers section in the Edit Profile screen. The stickers show Tinder's continued commitment to being a space where everyone can be their authentic selves. Tinder keeps it real with over 50 gender identities and up to nine sexual orientations, giving members the freedom to express themselves -- however they want. The app makes it easier and safer for the LGBTI community to match, mingle and meet the one.