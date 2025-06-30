The next chapter?

How has sexual and gender diversity in Thailand evolved? Following the enactment of the Marriage Equality Bill, Life spoke to new-gen LGBTI on what hurdles still remain to be overcome?

Suthat Rattanamaneethip, 25, content creator

I think Thai society is more open and has a better understanding of basic human rights. Sexual and gender diversity has been a popular topic of discussion, which paved the way for legislative progress, for example, the Marriage Equality Bill. But it is just a small step towards unconditional acceptance. It is a pity that LGBTI folks are superficially presented in media or exploited for commercial or political gains rather than being truly understood and respected.

The first priority is to implement education reform. In particular, health education should be updated to encompass diverse sexual orientations and gender identities instead of focusing on how exercise can control sex drive or sticking to what is appropriate. No matter how progressive the law is, the unchanging education system is a breeding ground for bullying, contempt and discrimination. Education is of utmost importance to building an equal society.

Because of the stigma of risky sexual behaviour, a ban on blood donations by LGBTIs should be reviewed. In fact, everyone is at risk of sexually transmitted infections. Criteria should be based on an individual's medical record than LGBTI stereotypes.

Lastly, sex workers and creators, some of whom are LGBTI, are vulnerable. They should receive legal protection and welfare benefits like others. Stop moralising to degrade human rights and dignity.

Lavenza. (Photo: Thana Boonlert)

Jirajade Wisetdonwail, 27, educator and executive editor of Rainbow Journey House Publishing

People may view the passage of the Marriage Equality Bill as the finishing line of struggle for LGBTI rights, but fellow members of the community, including me as an activist, see it as the first step because diversity is defined not only in terms of sexual orientation, but sexual and gender identity as well. We are now campaigning for the Gender Recognition Bill and the Anti-Discrimination Bill. While the former covers transgender, non- binary, and intersex individuals, the latter targets gender-diverse people with intersectional identities.

Phatcharacom Nopacoh, 25, artist

People are ready to assume that we are female because our voice is too soft to be male or we have menstruation. Some raise eyebrows when we identify as non-binary as official documents refer to us as 'Miss'. Putting people in a male or female box is a problem for everybody.

Being non-binary is diverse. We transcend the gender-binary. We can express femininity, masculinity, gender neutrality, or choose not to express anything at all.

The existence of non-binary individuals opens up possibilities and calls into question long-held beliefs. We live outside the English-speaking world. We exist here in war-torn countries where we are not allowed to express as much as those in the developed world. But don't erase our existence.

Despite the passage of the Marriage Equality Bill, LGBTI rights are not comprehensively established. As a non-binary person, I voice support for the Gender Recognition Bill to allow for changing or scrapping of gender titles to create an inclusive society.

Jirajade Wisetdonwail. (Photo: Sirin Muangman)

Jomjam, 25, kindergarten teacher

Honestly, I think Thai society has become more open when it comes to gender diversity -- definitely more than in the past. These days, people seem more willing to talk about things like gender identity and sexual orientation. It's not as hidden or uncomfortable as it used to be. And I feel like being LGBTI isn't automatically seen as something that defines your worth or success any more, which is a good shift.

People now have more freedom to express who they are -- what they like, how they dress, who they love. And it's great to see more spaces where folks who share similar identities or experiences can come together, support each other, and feel like they belong.

Even with the Marriage Equality Bill finally passed, I think we need to focus on education. For me, it starts with kids. I'd love to see schools teaching more about diversity from an early age -- not just facts, but helping kids understand that it's okay to be different.

We should stop reinforcing old stereotypes, like saying girls must like pink and boys have to like blue. That kind of thinking only limits kids. I want children -- especially those who are questioning or discovering their identity -- to grow up feeling safe, accepted and confident in who they are, without shame or confusion.

Lavenza, 28, activist and founder member of HCNL

People in general may think that Thai society is more open to LGBTIs. In fact, such acceptance is conditional and far from inclusion.

We have got the Marriage Equality Bill. So what? It does not mean that we are truly equal. It is just equality in marriage, not in gender identity as transgender individuals are questioned for incongruence between their outward appearance and gender titles on official documents while travelling abroad. It results from the lack of legal recognition of who we are.

We don't even have the right to self-determination -- it is the basic right the state never sees that we deserve. We are told to be content with the status quo. Don't take a mile when given an inch. Yet, we are human beings, pay tax and get hurt the same way. Fear of transgenders deceiving men into thinking that they are cis women is just an excuse that deprives us of legal recognition. It denies our existence and rights.

As a member of the Hepta-Consortium of Non-Binary People for Legal Self-Determination [HCNL], I call on Thai society to push for the Gender Recognition Bill. It is more than changing a gender title, but returning humanity to us for true equality. It is unlike rainbow washing that never really cares to improve the quality of our lives.

I am done with 'being content'. I am done with 'seeking permission to live my life'. Existence is not something to ask for -- it is what everybody is entitled to.

Please bring us to life -- the real life, and the better one.