Famed director Krisda "Pond" Withayakhajorndet -- the creative force behind the global success of KinnPorsche The Series and the critically acclaimed historical thriller Man Suang -- has recently caused a stir far beyond the entertainment industry.

He declared that it is time to embrace the power of "Thai gay series" and stop hiding behind the toned-down labels of Series Y or Boys' Love (BL).

For years, Thai dramas featuring romantic relationships between men have been called Series Y or BL. These "cute" labels, originally from Japanese cartoons and light novels, have helped the genre flourish, endearing it to a wide audience especially female fans both domestically and regionally.

But Krisda believes that it is time to drop the euphemisms and embrace the genre's true identity. His recent declaration that his latest project, Shine, will be a gay series has triggered both enthusiastic support and lively debate. The drama series, chronicling the hopes and dreams of diverse people during the dawn of change in 1969, will be aired in August.

"Some people cheered on the decision, saying it is time to lift the cover, which may have softened down the genre and endeared it to the general public, and call it by its real name. Others suggested that I was simply trying to differentiate myself," Krisda said.

While admitting that he was surprised by the vibrant reactions, Krisda insisted he is not forcing the idea on anyone. He also expressed delight that the Y-series or BL labels have brought the genre this far and opened up a myriad of new possibilities for the LGBTI community.

Still, the labels' origins, being closely associated with cartoon-like fantasies and idolised, romantic sentiments, could limit not only the genre's true potential but also broader gender representation and perception.

"These are stories about Thai gays -- no need to trace back to the origins or interpretations. There are already so many definitions and labels for the community -- LGBTI and all. Why add more definitions or expectations when gay people have had to battle so many stereotypes and biases already," Krisda questioned.

Genders are extremely diverse and fluid. For Krisda, the key is not to further differentiate but to normalise the entire spectrum of diversity.

"For me, I don't think we need to categorise these series, or anything at all. We have come this far. Our country has already endorsed same-sex marriage. We march in Pride parades and we have clearly and inadvertently embraced gender diversity. It is 2025 now and if we still have to hide behind certain labels for marketability, it would hurt my pride as an entertainment producer," he added.

Thai "gayness" is not only diverse but it also possesses power in itself without having to rely on fancy labels or packages. For Krisda, the true power of the Thai gay community lies in it being a safe, free and fun zone for everyone. The fact that people from around the world come to Thailand to revel in gay parties and festivals, where they can enjoy themselves to the fullest, should be the pride of the country.

Krisda admitted that creating idols with "imagined" chemistry is a major, and most profitable, part of the BL industry. The stars of his BeOnCloud company -- Phakphum "Mile" Romsaithong and Nattawin "Apo" Wattanagitiphat -- have swept the global limelight earning front-row seats at international fashion weeks and recognition as Dior ambassadors.

However, Krisda insisted that the industry will have to expand its focus from mainly creating idols to developing talent across the entire production chain to break into the international market sustainably.

"It takes a team -- and so many elements -- before a Thai star can shine on the international stage. And it will take more than just star power for Thai gay series or other creative products to be recognised as a force in the global marketplace," Krisda noted.

He warned that the country does not have enough talent at the moment. It is not that they lack abilities, but talent in the entertainment industry -- from script writers to lighting staff -- are not compensated enough to allow them a decent living, let alone to find inspiration to produce high-quality work.

"Most production staff are young. Why? Because the workload, often extending to 16 hours a day, is so demanding that older people can't do it. If we are serious about developing our entertainment or culture industry as soft power, we have to make sure that everyone, not just stars, can make a decent living. That is how we get quality series," Krisda emphasised.

Another factor stifling the industry's creative flow and development as a soft power is censorship, he added. This is more of an issue for the TV industry than other online platforms. Krisda suggested that if TV producers are given more freedom to pursue their artistic dreams, the industry would become much more robust.

"We should not be too concerned about children as they grow up fast and develop their own judgement. Besides, there is no point restricting certain scenes on TV as people can watch the same thing online anyway," Krisda said.

In his view, Series Y has done its job in putting an important aspect of Thai culture on the global map. Now, he asserts, it is up to the industry and government to carry it further.

"It is like our Songkran festival, drawing visitors from around the world. We can keep it traditional, wearing old-style outfits and pouring sacred water on the hands of elders. Or we can expand it and make it fun for everyone," Krisda said.

While the director sees immense potential in Thai gay series, he cautioned that their popularity means many works are produced but the success rate is getting increasingly lower.

"Competition is very high at present. If you only sell 'idols' and fail to develop quality stories and production, the audience will not respond. They might as well watch short video stories on TikTok or Reels," Krisda concluded.