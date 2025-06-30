Putting numbers to diversity

Around 1.6 million individuals identify as gender-diverse, according to Thailand's first LGBTI census by Mahidol University and the Thai Health Promotion Foundation (ThaiHealth).

The study was unveiled at an event titled "Diversity Behind the Numbers: An Insight of Thai LGBTI's Sexualities," at Siam Paragon during the recent three-day Bangkok Pride Festival 2025.

"It is crucial for policymakers. This survey provides empirical evidence for the size of this population group, which is now recorded in the country's database," said Poranee Puprasert, an assistant manager at ThaiHealth.

Assoc Prof Kritaya Archavanitkul, adviser to the survey project at Mahidol University's Institute for Population and Social Research, said it is the first time a study targeted the LGBTI population. Researchers collected data from 2,466 households, which comprised 9,588 individuals, by means of proxy response in Ratchaburi last year. Household heads provided demographic data of their members.

"It brought to light an LGBTI household for the first time. It should be noted that 11.7% of household heads were gender-diverse," she said.

First, the study classified gender and sexual identity. Almost half of those assigned male at birth reported to be transgender (47.2%) and gay (43.4%), while two-thirds of those assigned female at birth were predominantly found to be lesbian (67.4%). Bisexuality and pansexuality are significantly higher in females. In particular, 19% had bisexual interest compared to 2% of males. (see graphic titled LGBTI Gender and Sexual Identity Classification)

Assoc Prof Kritaya said the survey calculated the gender-diverse population to be 2.37%.

"In other words, Thailand now has at least 1.6 million gender-diverse individuals because many who really identify as LGBTI are not [publicly known and] reported," she said.

Because of a very high prevalence of gender-diverse youth, the study projects an increase in the LGBTI population from 1.6 to over 2.2 million in the next 15 years.

Meanwhile, Kulapa Vajanasara, head of the survey project at Mahidol University's Institute for Population and Social Research, unveiled a second study on sexuality. Researchers conducted interviews with two generations in each household. While the general population comprised 2,426 individuals with an average age of 46.8 (Gen X), the young population included 1,106 individuals with an average age of 18 (Gen Z).

"I thought asking three questions about sex, gender identity and sexual orientation would help shed light on sexual norms, which govern sexual roles and behaviours in society. In this study, they can be understood as cisgender and non-cisgender," she said.

Second, respondents were asked if they identify as LGBTI. Only 7.4% of adults identified as LGBTI, compared to 30% gender-diverse youth. Only 1% of adults identify as cisgender but have also come out as LGBTI. Meanwhile, nearly 40% of adults have a non-cisgender existence, but refuse to come out as LGBTI. A similar trend was found in the young population. (see graphic titled LGBTI Self-Definition)

"It means there is a limitation in our classification. Identifying as cisgender or non-cisgender may have nothing to do with gender diversity. For example, I met two women who have lived together for a decade, but refuse to identify as LGBTI," she said.

When asked about the current spectrum of gender identity, young respondents reported a higher proportion of their identification with non-cisgender (25.5% in males and 40% in females) than adults (less than 10% in both sexes). In the young population, bisexuality (17%) and pansexuality (10%) were three times higher among teenage girls.

Adults enjoy a higher level of gender expression (67.3%) than youth (53.1%). While the rate of acceptance in both groups is as high as over 70%, adults experience less pressure to conceal their identity. The young population, especially students in high school, encounter a higher likelihood of being forced to change gender identity. As a result, they tend to refuse to come out to their families. (see graphic titled LGBTI Identity Disclosure)

In both population groups, females are more open in terms of sexual orientation than male counterparts. The survey bypassed the binary gender system, focusing exclusively on a wide spectrum of sexual orientation from monosexuality to pansexuality. Almost half of adults, including gender-diverse individuals, demonstrated a higher level of monosexuality. Meanwhile, 68.2% of the young population are more polysexual. (see graphic titled Sexual Orientation Among Non-Cisgender)

Respondents were asked to compare their preference of sexual orientation to past experiences to demonstrate sexual fluidity. The results showed that 35.1% of youth are four times more sexually fluid than adults. For example, a woman can fall for a female, a gay friend and a man. In her fourth relationship, she was forced to marry a man and have a daughter. She said if they broke up, she would find a female partner.

"Sexual orientation is fluid. It shows that humans are open to diverse forms of relationships than available categories," she said. "But because of cisgender norms, they suffer a lot of pressure from families and society."

Following the presentation of these two studies, Prof Chalidaporn Songsamphan, a lecturer at Thammasat University's Faculty of Political Science, commented that gender-diverse individuals often struggle to articulate differences between how they perceive themselves and others perceive them.

"We suffer from our inability to express self-identification to others," she said.

Prof Chalidaporn compared gender-diverse individuals to "sexual dissidents" within the binary gender system. It shapes their trajectory from the moment when they are assigned either male or female at birth.

"These two studies show how hegemonic masculinity exerts influence and how females are better at negotiating it," she said.

Prof Chalidaporn said knowledge of gender diversity not only shakes up the binary gender system, heterosexism and heteronormativity but also reveals layers of diversity.

"Instead of clenching fists and pointing fingers [at enemies], we should embrace all," she concluded.